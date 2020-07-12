Brooke Burke’s Favorite Summer Salad Recipes

Serve up a crisp and crunchy summer side with these delicious salad recipes from Brooke Burke.

All three are crunchy, colorful and full of great protein – the perfect options for a healthy and tasty lunch that won’t weigh you down!

Endive, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Wash and slice endive, cherry tomatoes and Israeli cucumbers. Toss together with my French Dijon shallot dressing and add salt and pepper to taste.

Garbanzo Bean Salad

Start with a can of garbanzo beans, chopped raw carrots, raw celery and raw string beans. Toss together with French Dijon shallot dressing and mix in slivered almonds.

Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad

Toss watermelon, mint, feta cheese, avocado, arugula and balsamic dressing. Yum!

What’s your favorite light and fresh summer salad mix?