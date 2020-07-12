ModernMom

The premiere destination for moms

Brooke Burke’s Favorite Summer Salad Recipes

by Leave a Comment

Serve up a crisp and crunchy summer side with these delicious salad recipes from Brooke Burke.

All three are crunchy, colorful and full of great protein – the perfect options for a healthy and tasty lunch that won’t weigh you down!

Endive, Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Wash and slice endive, cherry tomatoes and Israeli cucumbers. Toss together with my French Dijon shallot dressing and add salt and pepper to taste.

Endive,-Cucumber-and-Tomato

Garbanzo Bean Salad

Start with a can of garbanzo beans, chopped raw carrots, raw celery and raw string beans. Toss together with French Dijon shallot dressing and mix in slivered almonds.

Garbanzo-Bean-Salad

Watermelon and Feta Cheese Salad

Toss watermelon, mint, feta cheese, avocado, arugula and balsamic dressing. Yum!

Watermelon-and-Feta-Cheese-

 

What’s your favorite light and fresh summer salad mix?

 

Filed Under: Food, Food & Drink

Reader Interactions