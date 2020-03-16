4 Simple Things To Do To Stay Happy and Healthy At Home

Hi Mamas,

I’m lying in bed listening to the rain pour down in Malibu, taking a moment to slow down and put these past weeks in perspective. I’m staying in, Mexican getaway canceled and kids are gearing up for home school for the next few weeks. Staying in seems like a responsible choice right now. The top question right now seems to be, how can I stay healthy?

Everyone should be more careful today and is a time to find our confidence & calm. The fear & panic tendencies in our country may be more dangerous than the virus.

Here’s what I’m doing at home to stay happy & healthy. We’re reconnecting as a family, preparing family dinners together, enjoying popcorn movie nights, laughing, playing backgammon, limiting play dates but encouraging staying connected with friends by phone/FT/digitally.

Many are living in anxiety and fear can consume you. Our mental well being is so important during this stressful time.

Here are some things to help balance stress. Especially while the kids are home from school.

*Create daily structure

*Create a study space for online studies

*Schedule your exercise time

30 minutes of exercise reduces the body’s stress

*Take time to relax, breathing exercises are a great reset.

I have hundreds of home workout videos on the Brooke Burke Body app, cardio parties, programs with friends & family fitness workouts & short fun & effective specific body sculpting burns. Also, beginner programs for all fitness levels. The stretch & recovery yoga flows will help you relax and can be enjoyed with your whole family.

Let’s manage our well being together. Stress affects our immune system. Exercise is an immediate feel-good choice. It will also boost your mood. We must deepen our health & wellness practices.

Our BODY is the only place we have to live in. Let’s take care of it. Be safe, healthy and happy.

Brooke & the BB Body family