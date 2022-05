I’ve created the perfect dessert that is light, not too sweet and delicious!

This desert is easy to make, eye catching and you can make them into individual portions sizes, like I did.

Presentation is the key when creating this desert, so you really want to focus on the layers. This would be the perfect desert to bring to Spring/Summer barbecues.

Let me show you how to make these little guys…

What you need:

Angel Food Cake

Cool Whip (thawed)

1 Can Crushed Pineapple in Juice

1 Can Mandarin Oranges in Juice

1/2 Cup Frozen Blueberries (Fresh works too)

Yellow Food Coloring (optional)

Directions:

1. Cut your desired amount of Angel Food Cake into bits size pieces and set aside.

2. Drain your crushed pineapple. You can reserve the juice for smoothies or discard.

3. Add your Cool Whip to a bowl and the crushed pineapple. Mix together!

4. I added 5 drops yellow food coloring for a richer color, totally optional. Stir to incorporate!

5. Gather all your layering components and your glass. (container, bowl, plastic cup…whatever you have works)

6. Add your angel food cake first as your base layer. Your pineapple mixture goes next.

7. Now add your mandarin oranges in a fanned out pattern and one blueberry for the center!

8. Viola…easy to put together and presentation wise, it looks so light and fresh!