How to Create a Thanksgiving Fruit and Nut Centerpiece

The holidays are here!

Are you hosting a big group this holiday season? Are you hoping to impress on a budget? When it comes to creating something delightful this year, consider a super quick, elegant, and easy ways to make a centerpiece standout for your Thanksgiving dinner table! Here’s a great idea for a fruit and nut centerpiece. It’s beautiful, simple, sustainable, eco-friendly, and uses natural elements – it’s the perfect way to reflect the spirit of the holiday!

“In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.” – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Thanksgiving Dinner Table Centerpiece

Fruit is not only good for your body, but is also a great decor element that can transition from kitchen to fabulous table in no time! You can prepare a bowl of fruit and nuts for the fall season by adding fall leaves, or add a modern twist with paper leaves. They’re quite chic and a fun craft project (and maybe even an after school snack) for kids!

It’s easy to get started. Just choose one type of fruit per bowl and one type of shelled nut. Think colors of the season and let what’s in-season ignite your inspiration. Not only will this simple centerpiece take no time to create – but it’s edible and tasty too! Purchase fruit that reminds you of fall or colors that tie into your table linens.

Paper Leaves

Make a leaf cutout. You can either draw your leaf free hand or print out fall leaf templates online. I found a great website where you can download templates that would be perfect for this project (kids.creativity-portal.com). You will be using this to trace the other leaves. Rather than using real leaves from your garden, cutting leaves out of rice paper or stock paper makes the centerpiece more unique and interesting. Choose paper that matches both your fruit and table linens.

Put It All Together

Arrange your fruit, nuts and leaves in separate wooden bowls of various sizes. Ceramic bowls will work just fine too. Scatter the leaves randomly between the bowls and down the center of the table. Make sure you don?t go too crazy with the leaves because you still want to be able to see the fruit! I’ve also used curly twigs found at the craft store to mimic the stems!

Continue this project all through winter by changing up your choice of fruits and paper cutouts. For example, you can try mini white-glittered snowflake cutouts with peaches or spray-painted gold apples in a crystal footed bowl – stunning for New Year’s Eve

