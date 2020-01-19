Festive SuperBowl Cupcakes!

With a small adjustment to the basic yellow cake, a bit of delicious frosting, and some team colors or football themed toppings, these are a simple way to sweeten up your Super Bowl party.

Cupcakes are the perfect party treat and whether your team wins or loses, these little cakes will score a touchdown with your guests!

Super Bowl Cupcakes

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 cup milk

Directions

Preheat oven 350ºF. Line muffin pans.

In a medium sized bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Whisk together and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment mix butter and sugar on medium speed until creamy.

Reduce speed to low. Add vanilla and eggs, one at a time, and blend.

Add half of flour mixture and mix until just combined, scraping down sides. Beat in milk slowly. Then add balance of flour, until all dry ingredients are incorporated with the moist ingredients.

Fill muffin cups about half way. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes until golden, or toothpick inserted in center of cupcake comes out clean. Cool and frost.

LIGHTEN THE LOAD: You can reduce the sugar to 1 1/3 cups without sacrificing taste.

Chocolate Frosting

3 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon milk

2 1/2 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 ounce square unsweetened chocolate, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Dash of salt

In a medium bowl, blend the cream cheese and the milk until smooth. Add the sugar gradually, blending it in well. Add the melted chocolate, vanilla, and salt. Mix until smooth.

SASS IT UP: For the frosting, try 1 oz. of Callebaut Semi Sweet Chocolate Discs (in lieu of 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate square).

CARPOOL CRUNCH: Buy ready-made frosting at the grocery store. If you choose to use white frosting, you can separate it into bowls, mix in a few drops of food coloring, and top your cupcakes in team colors.

Jazz up these cupcakes with edible toppings, football rings and more at Cakes.com. Get creative with Patriot’s or Sea Hawks colors and cake toppers and cupcake rings for both teams – you can make half and half to not show favorites 🙂