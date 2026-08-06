Combining Baby Names to Create Something Unique

One of the highlights of being an expectant parent is choosing a name for your child. Many parents want a name that is as special as their child. After all, no one wants their child to be just one of several children in the same classroom with the same name. If you really want something distinctive, try combining baby names to make one new name.

Combining baby names can also be a meaningful way to honor two people who are important to your family. You might combine the names of grandparents, parents or other relatives, or simply blend two names that you and your partner love. The result can be a completely original baby name with a personal story behind it.

There aren’t any hard-and-fast rules. Sometimes the beginning of one name works beautifully with the ending of another. Other times, you may need to experiment with spelling, syllables and sounds until you find a combination that feels right.

Girl Names

The most famous combined baby name for a girl might be “Renesmee,” which was the name of the daughter of Bella and Edward in the best-selling “Twilight” book series. The name was a combination of the couple’s grandmothers, Renee and Esme. Or, you could try combining classic names for a new version of traditional favorites. “Sara” and “Laura,” for example, could become “Salaura.” “Abigail” and “Chloe” combined could be “Abiloe.”

When combining baby names for a girl, try saying different portions of each name aloud. You don’t necessarily have to split both names in half. Using only the first syllable of one name and the last two syllables of another may produce a combination that sounds much more natural.

You can also experiment with different spellings once you’ve settled on a sound you like. Just remember that an especially unusual spelling may mean your child will need to explain or spell her name for other people later.

Boy Names

Boy names can be combined when tradition necessitates the passing on of a name from both sides of the family. “Joshua” and “Hosiah,” for example, become “Joziah.” “Trenton” and “Brandon” become “Brenton.” Or, choose the names from your father and your spouse’s father. “William” and “Ethan” can combine to make “Willan,” and “Christopher” plus “Matthew” could make the distinctive name “Maristo.”

Combining baby names can be particularly helpful when both sides of the family have names they would like passed down. Instead of having to choose one relative over another, a blended name can recognize both.

Don’t feel that you have to use equal portions of each name, either. Start by writing both names down and looking for letters, sounds or syllables they have in common. You may find that one combination sounds awkward while another rolls off the tongue.

Unisex Names

You don’t have to create combined baby names from two girl names or two boy names. You can honor both parents, for example, by creating a name from your father and mother’s names. “Claudia” and “Robert” can become “Rodia,” and “Lance” and “Aimey” can become “Laimey.” “Martin” added to “Bernice” might become “Bertin,” and “Thomas” plus “Heather” can be “Heamas.”

This approach gives you even more possibilities, especially if you’re interested in a name that doesn’t immediately sound traditionally masculine or feminine.

How to Combine Baby Names

If you’re having trouble finding a combination that works, start with a list of the names you’d most like to incorporate. Then try several methods of combining baby names:

Take the first half of one name and the second half of another.

Combine the first syllable of one name with the last syllable of the other.

Look for letters or sounds that appear in both names and use them as the joining point.

Try reversing which name comes first.

Say each possibility aloud with your child’s last name.

Write the name down to see whether the spelling looks as good as the name sounds.

You may come up with dozens of combinations before finding one you love. That’s part of the fun.

Make Sure the New Name Works

Before settling on your creation, say the full name out loud several times. Consider potential nicknames, initials and how easily another person could pronounce the name after seeing it written down.

Most importantly, don’t worry if your first attempts at combining baby names sound a little strange. Play with different syllables and spellings. Sometimes changing just one letter or sound can turn an awkward combination into exactly the distinctive baby name you’ve been looking for.