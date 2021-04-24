Springtime Fresh Fruit Freeze

The Sugar Mommas love a refreshing springtime treat. This is delicious and your kids will love it!

Fresh Fruit Freeze Recipe

Ingredients

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 3/4 pounds peeled and cored citrus fruit such as grapefruit, orange or pineapple*

Pinch of coarse sea salt (kosher salt may be used)

Instructions

1. Place the water and sugar in a medium sauce pan and cook over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool.

2. Place the fruit in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the fruit is pureed.

3. Place a fine metal strainer over the saucepan of sugar syrup. Pour 1/3 of the pureed fruit in the strainer and use a spatula or spoon to push the fruit against the strainer, squeezing the juices into the saucepan. Discard the solids and continue until all the fruit has been strained into the saucepan.

4. Stir the fruit and sugar water until fully incorporated and pour into a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Place the uncovered dish in the freezer.

5. In one hour, remove the dish and use a fork to break up the fruit into small bits like shaved ice. Repeat every hour until all of the liquid is frozen, approximately 3 hours.

6. Spoon the shaved ice into a martini glass and serve immediately.

Carpool Crunch: Preserve your manicure – replace the crushed fruit with 1 cup of fruit juice and forego the mashing and straining.