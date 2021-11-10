Very Delicious Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes

Being a vegetarian can be especially hard on Thanksgiving. With a holiday feast centered around a turkey, finding delicious non-meat alternatives can be a real challenge for you and your family. So to help you out, we’ve compiled our yummiest dishes all of which are sure to stuff your stomachs.

Butternut Squash & Leek Soup

Delicious, healthy and hearty soup is a great way to start off Thanksgiving dinner. The vivid color will brighten up your table and best of all, it’s super easy to make. Just throw the ingredients into a pot, boil, blend and eat! Butternut Squash and Leek Soup Recipe

Whipped Cauliflower “Mashed Potatoes”

Craving mashed potatoes but don’t want the calories and fat? Try Brooke Burke’s delicious and tasty version of the classic side dish. This whipped cauliflower recipe will satisfy your cravings with no guilt! Scrumptious Whipped Cauliflower “Mashed Potatoes” Without Potatoes

Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie

Create a vegetarian version of this comfort food classic for your Thanksgiving feast. Made with fresh vegetables, this shepherd’s pie recipe will have your whole family hungry for more. Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie

Stuffed Pumpkin

Who needs turkey when you have pumpkin? A stuffed pumpkin? Yes, with stuffing!! If it didn’t just happen, I would not believe it myself. Stuffed Pumpkin Recipe

Coconut Pumpkin Pie

Traditionally, pumpkin pies are vegetarian, but this coconut version is EXTRA delicious. We aren’t kidding – you haven’t had pumpkin pie unless you’ve had it like this. Coconut Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Happy Thankgiving!