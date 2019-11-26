Holiday Gift Guide For The Fam – 2019

Hard to believe it’s already nearly Thanksgiving. That means it’s time to get your shopping on! We found some fun gifts we know we’d like. We hope you do too.

Looking for a unique gift for a baseball fan? This Lemon Peel Old Fashioned baseball is an amazing keepsake made from genuine Horween glove tan leather. Can even be played with but most likely will be adorning a shelf proudly on display!

If your kids have the Nintendo Switch then they definitely would appreciate a controller upgrade! We love the super cool PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – they literally have a design for everyone from old school Mario to Chrome Zelda to classic designs. Oh, and they work super well too 🙂

And while we are on the topic of the Switch, getting them a PowerA Play & Protect Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite is also a very smart idea.

For the golf enthusiast (beginner or expert) – Chippo Starter Pack is described as a “glorious lovechild of corn hole and golf” which is exactly what it is! This game can be played in your backyard is the perfect way to have fun mixed with some friendly competition! It’s also a great way to practice your short game or to add a super fun addition to your weekend get togethers!

Looking for a gift of a wireless solution for music and calls? JBL Reflect Flow are the way to go. Work out with these (they are waterproof so sweat away), listen to them in your office without tangled wires and even manage your phone calls. These little guys have Ambient Aware which allows you to hear your music but also what’s going on around you (safety first!). They have a super long battery life and can charge in their case. Awesome for anyone!

Sometimes it’s tough to find a gift for a special guy in your life. Well, we discovered Man Crates which is a game changer for gift giving! They have an incredible collection of high quality luxurious gifts that come in a beautiful wooden crate. The best part is they get to open it with a crow bar. I mean, come on, how great is that?! We love the Whiskey Appreciation Crate, but others like the Grill Master Crate and the Exotic Meats Crate are also pretty awesome.

If you know a Harry Potter fan then look no further than this new collection with all her favs from the Wizarding World printed on each bag. The new JuJuBe x Harry Potter Cheering Charms collection, the fourth of the Harry Potter™ inspired installments, has a chibi-inspired adorable design that accentuates each character’s facial expressions. There are 15 bags in all different shapes and sizes, definitely something for everyone!

Nothing is better than a personalized gift. We love Vistaprint for amazing photo gifts. The website is super simple to use and you can make adorable pillows, photo books, mugs, blankets and more with pics of kids or pets or whatever. This is truly a gift that is one of a kind and will be cherished. Still time to order before the holidays!

You will be thanked big time for giving the gift of clean! The Tineco A11 Hero vaccum is an incredible cordless stick vacuum with a whopping 60 minute runtime! You can do some serious cleaning in that time. The large dustbin and super strong suction makes this a win for anyone who appreciates a mega efficient vacuum!

If you want to give a gift that will definitely be a hit, then check out the Razor E Punk Micro Bike. This electric-powered bike goes up to 9 miles per hour with up to 40 min of riding time! It’s super compact and portable so bring it to the playground or on a road trip! PUNK their ride! (ages 8 and up and under 120 pounds).

Need a cool teen gift? Movo’s Smartcine Universal Smartphone Video Kit is perfect for any teen who posts on social media – this snazzy kit turns a smartphone into a professional grade video camera! Yep, it includes a professional microphone, LED light ring and Fisheye lens and wide angle lens. Vlogging anyone?

Your little one needs this! Cubcoats are the adorable stuffed animal that turns into a cozy hoodie! They have so many designs for boys and girls – seriously cuteness overload! Perfect for holiday travel!

If you want to pamper your loved one, then the holiday gift sets from Aloisia Marie are the perfect choice. This new Korean-American skin care brand has an incredible 7 Day Skin Care system that soothes, protects, nourishes, heals, rejuvenates and so much more!

If you have a gamer in your house, then an ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Headset + MixAmp M80 is a must! The sound experience and clarity is like no other. You will be loved for this one for sure.

Anyone with aches and pains will love you for this gift. Known as “Organic Icy Hot” the Wildflower CBD Cooling Stick is ah-mazing and really works to help with muscle and joint pain. It works, for reals.

Need an amazing hostess gift for the holidays? Look no further than the Queens’ Jewels exclusively distributed by Cork Pops. How cute is the santa hat??

These Workman calendars are such a fun gift and there’s literally one for everyone. 365 cats gone bad.. I mean, what could be better?

These are great gifts/stocking stuffers for honestly, kids of all ages. Drop Dots are spiky balls that make them easy and super fun to throw and catch. Pineapple Drop Dots Love Em’s are playful squishy foam characters that are fun and also provide super cool sensory feels.

This toddler toy is super fun – your little one can ride on the crocodile, but also play with the Mega Bloks. The croc even scoops up the blocks and they can be stored in the seat!

Any batman fan will go crazy over this Transforming Batmobile RC Vehicle! The remote controls the Batmobile into action and battle mode fires up lights and sound effects! Yesss…

Looking for a gift for a stylish techie? The Cloud MIX Rose Gold headset is gorgeously white and rose gold and is perfect for listening to music and podcasts but also doubles as a gaming headset. Did I mention you can also answer your phone with them? Style + function = awesome gift!

Love this Hackin’ Packin’ Alpaca game! Your kids will be laughing with the silliness of this game. You have to play it to understand. SO fun.

Need a unique fun gift – how about playing cards? These aren’t just your typical cards, there is a design that everyone will love. Our fave is the Mickey Mouse ones but there are animals, Marvel characters, historic cards, Wizard of Oz and so much more!

Looking for a great gift for a stressed out co-worker or friend? Check out this two-handed gel Giant Stress Ball! This big dog is 6 inches of colorful squishy stress relief.

For anyone who loves family game night – check out the Happy Salmon. This card game is simple but it’s fast-paced and will get everyone moving and cracking up within minutes. It’s super fun for the whole family and takes games to a whole new level!

Paint by Sticker Kids: Unicorns & Magic is a fabulous gift. The activity book is full of glitter stickers with dazzling magical creatures that’ll keep your little one busy (and off electronics!)

This Tic Tac Toe Travel Mat is a practical and fun twist on the classic game. Great for younger kids and seriously fun for the whole family!

Carpool Karoaoke with James Corden is so fun and now they made it into a game! Whoohoo. So fun for any music lover in your fam!