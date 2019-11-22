How To Maximize Savings On Black Friday

Black Friday is all about snagging great deals and saving a ton of money. This is the time to buy the brands that rarely go on sale during the rest of the year, and to maximize your savings on everything else!

1. Save big on LEGO at Walmart.

It is very rare to find steep discounts on LEGO products. Walmart has offered great savings on LEGO during past Black Fridays — over 50% off! Look for LEGO sets that are offered as doorbusters or Special Buys for the biggest savings.

2. Shop for Apple at Target.

Discounts on Apple products are super rare. Take advantage of Black Friday deals to save 25-35% on iPhones, iPads, and even iPods. Keep an eye out for deals that offer gift cards when you make an Apple purchase, as this is where you normally see the biggest savings. Shop for your Apple gear at Target and use your Target RedCard to save an additional 5% off your entire purchase!

3. Buy your toys and video games at Kohl’s.

Most retailers will sell high demand toys and video game consoles for the same price on Black Friday. Kohl’s wins the retailer war though, due to their Kohl’s Cash program. During Black Friday, Kohl’s offers $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend. Kohl’s Cash can be used during a set timeframe in the upcoming weeks towards any purchase. That means that the Xbox console that is $200 everywhere is actually only $140 at Kohl’s (after Kohl’s Cash). Plus, Kohl’s has offered amazing savings on name-brand toys in Black Fridays past — such as 50% off and higher on name brands such as Fisher Price and Melissa & Doug.

4. Huge discounts on clothing at JCPenney.

JCPenney has offered some amazing savings in Black Fridays past, including handing out mystery coupons in-store that gave customers a chance to save up to $500 off of $500! Aside from a chance to score a free shopping spree, you can find great discounts on clothing at JCPenney — usually around 60% off!

5. Stock up on makeup at Ulta and Sephora.

Department stores will often roll out makeup promotions for Black Friday, but they usually entail making a minimum purchase in order to receive a complimentary gift set or additional products for free. Shop instead at Ulta and Sephora for huge discounts on high-end makeup brands like Urban Decay, Morphe, Anastasia of Beverly Hills, and more. Plus, expect to see great discounts storewide — usually around 40%!

About the Author:

Bethany Hollars is a Money Saving Strategist and Content Editor for the Money Saving Site, BrickSeek.com