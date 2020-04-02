So, you just got a new piercing to change up your style a bit. The only problem is that it’s causing an itch that just won’t go away. Itching is fairly common when you just got pierced, whether you went with a piercing in your nose, ear, belly button or anywhere else on your body. While it may be part of the healing process, itching can get annoying, and you definitely don’t want to scratch around your piercing. Luckily, there are several ways to reduce and even get rid of that itch.

How to stop a new piercing from itching

Clean the Piercing Regularly

You need to keep your new piercing as clean as you can, and not just so it doesn’t itch. A piercing is an open wound, and that means that it’s much easier for bacteria to get into your body and cause infections. Try to avoid touching the piercing or handling the jewelry, and if you have to do it, wash your hands first. Get a cleaning solution to apply to the piercing. You should be able to pick one up from a doctor, your piercer or online. Make sure you choose a cleaning solution without alcohol, which dries out the skin and can make it itch more. Don’t overdo it with the cleaning, either, as that can also cause problems. There should be a recommended cleaning schedule on your cleaning solution, but if not, your piercer can tell you how often to clean the piercing.

Try Different Jewelry

It may not be the piercing that’s the problem, as it’s often the jewelry that’s causing a reaction with your skin. This is especially common if you got inexpensive jewelry that isn’t of very high quality. However, even if you went with high-quality jewelry, it could also be an allergic reaction to the metal. Non-toxic metals that typically don’t cause any problems include 14-karat yellow gold, titanium, and surgical steel, so try jewelry made from one of these.

Air It Out

Your new piercing needs oxygen so it will heal properly and so you can avoid that itchiness. If you have clothing that’s covering your piercing, stick to light garments that won’t irritate it much. Avoid anything tight, as that will only make any problems worse.

Rub a Bit of Ointment on It

It’s often the dryness of your skin that’s causing the itching sensation, and you can combat that with the right antibiotic ointment. Bacitracin is one option that tends to work well for new piercings. Just make sure that you follow the ointment instructions and that you use a minimal amount. You want to use enough to moisturize the skin, without applying so much that it blocks oxygen from getting to the piercing site. Keep an eye on the piercing after you use the ointment to make sure it doesn’t cause any adverse reactions.

Talk to a Doctor

If you’ve exhausted every other possible solution and the itching just isn’t going away, then you should schedule an appointment with your doctor. While it’s okay if your piercing is itching a bit, if it’s severe or it just won’t go away, that could mean that your piercing is infected. When an infection occurs, you need to take care of it right away before it spreads.

Common signs of an infection include a rash, discharge near the piercing, swelling and redness, so if you spot any of these, contact your doctor immediately. Leave the jewelry in the piercing until you see the doctor, though, because taking it out could result in the piercing closing and the infection actually getting worse.

