“Tissue mommy! I need a tissue!!”

Your child comes running at you, with double-barreled boogies from both nostrils.

Ugh. It’s definitely that time of the year!

But, come late winter/early spring, it can be tough to know if it’s due to a cold, or allergies. Which is why I’m always being asked by moms around this time, “Is it a cold or allergies?”

As an ER doctor, mom of two, national TV and media health expert, and executive at leading digital health company Sharecare, I know that we moms don’t have any time to spare. So, I consolidate as many solutions as I can into what I call my “hacks.”

If your child has a runny nose, congestion, and sneezing, it’s time to implement my “D-A-S-H” Hack for the “Cold vs. Allergies” conundrum. Ask yourself the following four questions:

Duration : How long has your child had the symptoms? A cold typically lasts anywhere from 3-7 days, while allergies will last much longer. If your child has had the same symptoms for longer than 3-4 weeks, it’s much more likely that it’s the allergies. One caveat: if the symptoms have changed (for instance, it started out as clear runny nose and now it’s green/yellow/thick mucus, your child started to get better and then got worse, or has a fever), then it’s more likely that he developed an infection such as sinusitis. But bottom line, if his symptoms have stayed the same for weeks, start to think allergy.

It’s not always easy to tell the difference between a cold and allergies, but knowing what clues to look for can help you identify the cause quickly, so you can get your munchkin feeling better ASAP!

Author Bio:

Dr. Darria Long Gillespie, is a Harvard & Yale-trained ER doctor on faculty at Erlanger Hospital Emergency Medicine, SVP Clinical Strategy at Sharecare, and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at The University of Tennessee. Her ability to stay calm and take charge during chaos proved her to be a valuable addition in the ER. Dr. Long Gillespie’s expertise on topics such as Zika, Ebola, measles, women’s health, parenting, and heart health has led her to appear on CNN, HLN, The Dr. Oz Show, The Doctors and to speak regularly at health conferences across the country