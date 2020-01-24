What you need to know about the latest breakthroughs in skincare – and it’s all natural.

For centuries humans have been on that elusive search for the fountain of youth. And while a magical spring has not been discovered, did you know that there are significant advances being made in skincare technology today? These advances proactively keep your skin looking healthy and radiant and minimize the effects of aging drastically.

And this breakthrough is centered around all-natural ingredients that have been clinically proven to work more effectively without the harmful side effects of harsh chemicals and artificial additives. Did you know that women can put an average of 168 chemicals on their body through their skin care regimen every day, according to a study conducted by the Environmental Working Group. 1

That’s why switching to a skincare regimen featuring natural ingredients gives you peace of mind – while also experiencing the benefits of powerful natural working ingredients that deliver dramatic results.

So what are these super ingredients that you should definitely add to your morning routine? Bakuchiol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA). These powerful yet natural ingredients have been a game-changer for so many. Let’s take a moment to get familiar with these ingredients.

Bakuchiol

Bakuchiol is the natural alternative to Retinol. Bakuchiol is a plant extract derived from the seeds and leaves of the Psoralea corylifolia, or “babchi” plant. Why is Bakuchiol of better choice then Retinol? Clinical studies have proven that while both ingredients work to improve the appearance of facial wrinkles and pigmentation, Bakuchiol application resulted in less scaling, stinging, burning and itching then Retinol. 1

And why is that important? Because while it’s just as good as Retinol in reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation, Bakuchiol does not react to sunlight like Retinol and thus is safe for daytime use and can be applied morning or night.

Benefits of Bakuchiol

• Bakuchiol, from the Psoralea corylifolia plant, has Retinol-like benefits without the associated and

unwanted side effects of Retinol (eg, scaling, stinging, burning and itching).

• Daylight stable face moisturizer

• Low irritation potential

• Evens the appearance of skin tone

• Softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

• Fades the appearance of dark spots

• Softens and smooths rough skin patches

• Revitalizes and brightens dull, lack-luster skin

• Environmentally friendly

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a substance found naturally in our skin that holds water and helps keep it hydrated and plump. If you want plumper, softer, smoother skin with less fine lines and dry patches, then this is the ingredient you need to use! “Because of its ability to draw and hold water, it can be used as a humectant in your skincare regimen,” says Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a dermatologist at the Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. “It continually keeps skin moisturized throughout the day.” And in general, skin that looks hydrated will also look fresher and younger!

Case studies conducted with participants using HA over a trial period saw significant improvements in skin moisture, texture, and firmness, while also working to reduce wrinkles and fine lines. 3

Hyaluronic Acid is something our bodies already produce which makes it safe, healthy, and effective.

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs)

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are a group of plant-derived acids used in a variety of skincare products.

AHAs are effective in skincare in many ways:

• They help exfoliate

• They help visibly brighten skin

• They stimulate collagen production

• They help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

• They promote blood flow to the skin

• They help promote even skin tone

• They help treat and prevent acne

AHAs are also able to travel deeper into the dermis where they are shown to effectively reverse the signs of photoaging. Research has found AHAs to increase acid mucopolysaccharides, improve the

quality of elastic fibers, increase collagen density and increase dermal thickness. They also promote increased gene expression of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the dermis. These effects result in a significant improvement in wrinkles, skin hydration, and dermal mechanical properties such as skin elasticity and tone. 4

