What Moms REALLY Want For Christmas

‘Tis the season that stumps families everywhere because they can never seem to find an answer to the big, important question: What’s a great gift to buy mom?

We will see lists upon lists and articles upon articles telling us what moms should want, but I have STRONG opinions about this. My mom just did a big downsize, moving out of the family home that she has been in since 1975. Let me tell you, going from a big four-bedroom house into a one-bedroom condo was no easy feat. There was so much stuff.

So here is what I say: STOP GIVING MOMS CRAP.

Yes, I understand that all those meaningful trinkets, pictures, and keepsakes are nice at the time. But in the end, mom tries to throw them back at the kids, and the kids don’t want any part of it. So, my friends, be careful what you gift because you will likely have to eventually take it back!

This is my hot take on what mamas really want:

Time:

My mother and grandmother always said the same thing: They don’t want stuff. They want visits, they want to engage with us, they want us to share our lives, problems, and questions. They want us to ask for help, and they want conversation. This is the stuff that is meaningful. Take your mom to a play or out for lunch. A cup of tea and a chat is better than any material item you could give her.

Practical Things:

We may need a new pair of slippers or a nightie. With Covid upon us, maybe there is a need for an upgrade in Tech – perhaps a new iPad, phone or a Netflix account. Moms want to be able to FaceTime with their people. Ask the moms: what do you NEED to stay connected? Being connected is a top priority.

Service:

Give them a service – a gift certificate for a manicure and pedicure. Maybe she could use a massage. These gifts are the best because they are useful. The bonus is that when Mom goes to downsize, it’s not something that is going to be returned to you in a box during your next visit!

I think the time has come that we need to start thinking outside the box when it comes to gifts for Mamas. Let’s remember, moms signed up for this mothering gig for the love, not the stuff.