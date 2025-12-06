It’s Just a Phrase: Translating Your Teen’s Slang and Its Impact

Parents, have you ever felt perplexed listening to your teen’s conversations? Sometimes it sounds like their phrases are their own secret codes.

But the modern-day slang kids use isn’t simply “just a phrase.”

Language is one of the strongest tools humans have. It represents culture, belonging, identity, and more.

When parents dismiss or ignore the power behind slang words, they risk widening the communication gap between themselves and their children. At the same time, when a parent starts using slang, teens often abandon them altogether because slang thrives on novelty and individuality.

As a family life coach, I want to guide you through today’s constantly shifting slang and how you can approach the topic with your teens.

Viral Phrases

Slang has always been part of growing up, but today’s digital landscape has accelerated the rate at which these phrases evolve. Online trends and algorithms make new words appear overnight or vanish just as quickly.

Social media adds another layer. A phrase forms when a term goes viral on TikTok, a meme spreads on X, or a soundbite trends on Instagram.

Media influences tone, pacing, and even the “performance” of communication.

Many teens promote slang through posts in “influencer mode.” This refers to a person who advertises products, services, or lifestyles to their followers online to influence purchasing decisions and behaviors.

An Open Door

Parents, slang poses both a challenge and an opportunity for you.

On one hand, slang can feel like a wall, keeping parents on the outside of their child’s world. But on the other hand, it opens a door for parents to better understand their teen.

Instead of shutting down conversations rife with slang, try opening up dialogue.

By engaging in dialogue, parents can equip their teens to reflect on how language shapes them, how it represents their culture, and how it connects—or sometimes disconnects—them from others.

These conversations are less about memorizing terms and more about showing your teens you’re willing to listen, learn, and respect the world they navigate daily.

Slang may come and go, but the conversations you have around it build understanding that lasts.

Discussion Questions

Parents, I want to encourage you to ask your teens questions about their slang words this week:

Ask your teen if they or their peers notice how fast slang can change. How quickly do new words show up and fade out?

What do the phrases they use with their friends mean to them? How do their friends use these words?

How do these phrases make them feel connected?

Check out these resources if you would like to learn more about 2025 slang words: 2025 Slang to Know, Top 60 Gen Z Slang Words, and 2025 Teen Slang Meanings.

.