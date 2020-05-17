To The Moms Who Are Struggling Right Now—I See You

I must admit, I have not had any real issue while being in lock down with my family. I’m delighted seeing so many friends enjoying this time of social isolation with their children. It has provided a wonderful opportunity for many parents to slow down, connect and remind us of what is truly important in life.

I also understand that enjoying this time comes from a place of privilege for me.

While so many people are posting pictures of their treasured family time, I am astutely aware that this time is only wonderful for those who do not have to worry about the circumstances that many people are living with every day.

This is to say, while this time is magical for many – it is incredibly difficult for many others. And for those people, I want to say that I see you:

If you are having to home school and feel accountable to multiple teachers, while also being accountable to your boss and report about your productivity. It sucks to spend your days having to “shush” your kids for zoom meetings, while juggling what they need to get done.

If you don’t have older and independent children. Not being able to take babies and toddlers to play groups, nursery school, the park or visit grandma is incredibly isolating.

If the money earners in your family have been laid off or you are without income.

If you have a child with disabilities and there is no more speech therapy, occupational therapy, and PSWs providing needed services to you family.

If you are a single parent who has an unreliable co-parent and you are carrying the full load.

If you live in a home that is toxic or are stuck in the house with an abusive or disengaged partner.

Again, this shut down has been relatively easy for me. I have a lot of kids, so they have built-in friends to swim and play games with while staying at home. No one here has lost a job. But, occasionally, when I go to post some of the fun on social media, I take pause and think about how this might land on some of the parents I’ve acknowledged above. Let’s all be kind and remember that not everyone is in the same situation. As the saying goes, “we’re all in the same storm, but not the same boat” #BeKind.