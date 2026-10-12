Croup and Acid Reflux in Children: Is There a Connection?

That unmistakable barking cough in the middle of the night can be frightening, especially when your child seems to be struggling to breathe. Croup is a common childhood respiratory illness, but when it keeps coming back, parents may wonder whether something else is contributing to the problem.

In the past, croup and acid reflux in children have been thought to be related. Although most people associate reflux with heartburn in adults, children can experience it too. Researchers have investigated whether gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) might contribute to recurrent croup, particularly in younger children.

But does acid reflux actually cause croup? The answer isn’t as straightforward as you might think. Understanding the symptoms, possible connection, and available treatments can help you recognize when your child needs medical attention.

What Is Croup?

Croup is a respiratory illness that causes inflammation and narrowing of the upper airway, particularly around the voice box (larynx) and windpipe (trachea). It is usually triggered by a viral infection and occurs most frequently in children between 6 months and 3 years of age, although older children can develop it too.

Because young children have naturally narrower airways, even a small amount of swelling can make breathing noisier and more difficult.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, croup often begins with ordinary cold symptoms before developing into a distinctive barking cough.

Common Symptoms of Croup

Croup symptoms may include:

A harsh, barking cough that sounds similar to a seal

Hoarseness or changes in your child’s voice

A runny nose, congestion, or other cold symptoms

A low-grade or moderate fever

Noisy breathing, especially when inhaling

Symptoms that become worse at night

One particularly important symptom is stridor, a high-pitched sound that occurs when a child breathes in. Stridor happens when air moves through a narrowed upper airway.

Stridor that occurs only when a child is crying or upset may be associated with less severe illness. However, stridor while a child is calm or resting can indicate more significant airway narrowing and requires urgent medical assessment.

Most children recover from croup within several days, although the cough can linger longer. Severe cases may require hospital treatment.

What Is Acid Reflux in Children?

Acid reflux occurs when stomach contents flow backward into the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach.

Occasional reflux, medically known as gastroesophageal reflux (GER), can happen in otherwise healthy children. However, when reflux causes persistent, troublesome symptoms or complications, it may be diagnosed as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Reflux doesn’t always look the same in children as it does in adults. While older children may complain of heartburn, younger children may have difficulty describing what they’re feeling.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) identifies several symptoms that may occur in children with GERD.

Signs of Acid Reflux in Children

Frequent regurgitation or vomiting

Burning discomfort in the chest or throat

Stomach pain or nausea

Persistent coughing or hoarseness

Difficulty swallowing or pain when swallowing

Refusing food or showing discomfort during meals

Poor weight gain or unexplained weight loss

Wheezing or other respiratory symptoms

Some children may experience reflux-related symptoms without obvious heartburn or frequent vomiting.

However, coughing, hoarseness, and breathing difficulties can have many causes. These symptoms alone do not establish that a child has GERD.

Can Acid Reflux Cause Croup?

Researchers have explored a possible relationship between gastroesophageal reflux and recurrent croup for decades.

The theory is that stomach contents reaching the upper throat could irritate sensitive tissues around the larynx, potentially making the airway more vulnerable to inflammation. This is sometimes discussed in relation to laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR.

However, although this explanation is biologically plausible, researchers have not conclusively demonstrated that reflux causes recurrent croup.

What Does the Research Say?

An early study conducted at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan examined 66 children who had been hospitalized repeatedly for croup between 1986 and 1991.

The study, published in 1995 in the International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology, found that 47% of the evaluated children with recurrent croup also had a diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux.

Among children hospitalized three or more times for croup, the researchers reported an even higher association with reflux.

These findings suggested a possible connection, but the research involved a relatively small, selected group of hospitalized children. It did not establish that reflux caused their croup episodes.

A more comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis published in The Laryngoscope in 2021 evaluated 15 studies examining the relationship between reflux and recurrent croup.

Thirteen of the studies supported an association between the two conditions. However, the researchers emphasized that most studies lacked control groups and had a moderate-to-high risk of bias.

Although some children appeared to experience fewer croup episodes after receiving reflux treatment, the researchers concluded that stronger evidence was needed to determine whether reflux directly contributes to recurrent croup.

The bottom line: Acid reflux may be associated with recurrent croup in some children, but having repeated episodes of croup does not automatically mean your child has GERD. Reflux treatment has not been proven to prevent croup in every child.

What Is Recurrent Croup?

Most children experience croup occasionally, usually as a result of a viral infection. Recurrent croup generally refers to repeated episodes, often defined as two or more episodes within a year, although definitions vary among clinicians and studies.

If your child repeatedly develops a barking cough, especially without the usual cold symptoms, a pediatrician may recommend further evaluation.

Recurrent episodes can sometimes be associated with conditions other than reflux, including:

Airway sensitivity or inflammation

Asthma or allergies

Structural differences in the airway

Subglottic stenosis, which is narrowing below the vocal cords

Tracheomalacia or other conditions affecting airway stability

Repeated viral respiratory infections

A 2016 systematic review of bronchoscopy findings in children with recurrent croup found that only a minority had clinically significant abnormalities discovered during airway examination.

The findings reinforce why recurrent croup should be evaluated based on the child’s complete medical history rather than automatically attributed to acid reflux.

When Should You Be Concerned About Croup?

Although mild croup often improves without hospitalization, swelling in a young child’s airway can occasionally become serious.

Signs Your Child Needs Emergency Medical Attention

Seek emergency medical care if your child:

Has significant difficulty breathing or appears to be struggling for air

Makes a high-pitched breathing noise while resting

Has bluish, gray, or unusually pale lips or skin

Shows pronounced pulling in around the ribs or neck when breathing

Cannot speak, cry, or make normal sounds because of breathing difficulty

Is unusually drowsy, difficult to wake, or becoming less responsive

Is drooling excessively or cannot swallow saliva

These symptoms can indicate a serious airway problem. Call emergency services if your child has severe breathing difficulty or changes in skin color or responsiveness.

Contact your child’s healthcare provider promptly if symptoms are worsening, your child is having trouble drinking, or you are concerned about their breathing.

Guidance from the Canadian Paediatric Society emphasizes assessing breathing effort, stridor, and overall distress when determining the severity of croup.

How Is Croup Treated?

Treatment depends on how severe your child’s symptoms are.

Managing Mild Croup at Home

For children with mild symptoms who are breathing comfortably, supportive care may include:

Keeping your child calm: Crying and agitation can make airway narrowing and noisy breathing worse. Comforting your child may help ease distress.

Crying and agitation can make airway narrowing and noisy breathing worse. Comforting your child may help ease distress. Encouraging fluids: Offer regular drinks to help prevent dehydration.

Offer regular drinks to help prevent dehydration. Managing fever and discomfort: Age-appropriate acetaminophen or ibuprofen may help, when used according to medical advice and product directions.

Age-appropriate acetaminophen or ibuprofen may help, when used according to medical advice and product directions. Providing rest: Allow your child to rest and monitor breathing carefully, particularly at night.

Allow your child to rest and monitor breathing carefully, particularly at night. Avoiding smoke exposure: Cigarette smoke and other respiratory irritants can aggravate coughing.

Older advice frequently recommended sitting in a steamy bathroom or using a humidifier to treat croup. However, current guidance indicates that humidified air has not been shown to reliably improve croup symptoms.

Hot steam also creates a potential burn hazard, particularly for small children. It should not be relied upon as treatment.

Medical Treatment for Croup

Healthcare providers commonly use corticosteroids, such as dexamethasone, to reduce airway inflammation. A single dose can improve symptoms and decrease the likelihood of needing additional medical care.

For moderate or severe croup, a child may also receive nebulized epinephrine, which can temporarily reduce airway swelling. Children receiving this treatment require observation because symptoms can return as the medication wears off.

Hospitalization may be necessary when breathing difficulties persist or additional monitoring is needed. Severe cases occasionally require intensive airway support.

Because croup is usually viral, antibiotics are not routinely helpful. They may be required if a healthcare professional diagnoses a separate bacterial infection.

How Is Acid Reflux Treated in Children?

If your child’s doctor suspects GERD, treatment will depend on their age, symptoms, medical history, and whether complications are present.

According to the NIDDK’s guidance on treating reflux in children, management may involve dietary adjustments, lifestyle changes, and, when appropriate, medication.

Lifestyle Changes That May Help

For older children, a healthcare professional may recommend:

Eating smaller, more frequent meals instead of large meals

Avoiding lying down immediately after eating

Leaving a few hours between the evening meal and bedtime

Identifying foods or drinks that consistently trigger symptoms

Avoiding exposure to tobacco smoke

Infants require different approaches. Parents should not change a baby’s sleeping position to treat reflux. Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep, on a firm, flat sleep surface, unless a medical professional has provided specific instructions for an unusual medical circumstance.

Medication for Pediatric GERD

When lifestyle changes aren’t enough, a physician may prescribe medicines that reduce stomach acid.

These can include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) or H2 blockers, depending on the child’s symptoms and diagnosis.

However, acid-suppressing medications are not appropriate for every child with occasional reflux, and they should not be started solely because a child has recurrent croup.

These medications can have side effects, and unnecessary use may increase the risk of certain infections. Parents should consult their child’s healthcare provider before giving prescription or over-the-counter reflux medication.

How Do Doctors Determine Whether Reflux Is Contributing to Recurrent Croup?

When a child has repeated episodes of croup, a pediatrician may begin by reviewing the pattern of illness, the child’s growth, and any associated digestive or respiratory symptoms.

Questions may include:

How frequently does your child develop croup?

Do episodes usually follow a cold or respiratory infection?

Does your child cough or become hoarse between illnesses?

Are symptoms worse after eating or when lying down?

Does your child experience vomiting, regurgitation, or feeding difficulties?

Has your child required emergency treatment or hospitalization?

Depending on the findings, a doctor may recommend evaluation by a pediatric ear, nose, and throat specialist or gastroenterologist.

Some children may require additional testing to investigate structural airway problems or persistent reflux symptoms.

Tests such as esophageal pH monitoring or combined pH-impedance monitoring can help evaluate reflux in selected patients. However, these tests are not routinely required for every child with croup.

The NIDDK explains how pediatric GERD is diagnosed and when further testing may be considered.

Can You Prevent Croup or Reflux?

There is no guaranteed way to prevent croup. Because most cases are caused by respiratory viruses, the same habits that reduce the spread of common infections may help lower your child’s risk.

Encourage frequent handwashing, clean commonly touched surfaces, and teach children to cover coughs and sneezes. Keeping routine vaccinations up to date can also help protect against certain infections that affect the respiratory system, although there is no vaccine that prevents every cause of croup.

For children with diagnosed GERD, following an individualized treatment plan may help reduce reflux symptoms.

However, treating reflux should not be considered a proven method of preventing future croup episodes. Recurrent croup may have several contributing factors, and identifying the underlying problem is more important than assuming reflux is responsible.

When Should You Talk to Your Child’s Pediatrician?

If your child has repeated croup episodes, persistent hoarseness, frequent vomiting, difficulty swallowing, or ongoing coughing between respiratory infections, schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider.

It can help to keep a simple record of symptoms, including when coughing begins, whether it follows an illness, whether symptoms occur around meals, and whether your child has difficulty breathing.

This information may help your doctor identify patterns and decide whether further investigation is necessary.

The Bottom Line on Croup and Acid Reflux

Croup and acid reflux are both conditions that can affect young children, and research suggests that they sometimes occur together.

However, a connection does not necessarily mean that one condition causes the other.

Most croup episodes are caused by viral infections and improve with appropriate care. When croup occurs repeatedly, a pediatrician can help determine whether reflux, airway differences, or another medical condition might be contributing.

For parents, the most important priorities are recognizing breathing difficulties, seeking prompt treatment when needed, and discussing persistent or recurring symptoms with a qualified healthcare professional.

References and Further Reading

Editor’s note: This ModernMom article was originally published in 2010. It was substantially rewritten and updated on October 14, 2026, to incorporate current pediatric guidance and research on croup, acid reflux, and recurrent respiratory symptoms.

Medical disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your child’s healthcare provider with questions about symptoms or medical care. Seek emergency assistance for severe breathing difficulties.