The Self-Care Ritual That Finally Stuck

A self-care routine promotes physical and mental well-being. But self-care is more than just a candlelit bubble bath or indulging in your favorite treat. It’s regularly and intentionally taking time out of your busy schedule to find something that nurtures your body, mind, and spirit.

And for some reason, it has taken me a long time to figure out what act of self-care would actually check all those boxes for me.

I used to love running and would often lace up and head out for five-mile loops, but plantar fasciitis took the fun out of it. I tried going and getting regular massages, but I have always felt a little self-conscious during them and felt like I could never really relax, so what’s the point? I struggle to meditate because my brain wanders and my inner dialogue struggles to quiet down. I tried pampering myself with manicures and pedicures, but I’m always disappointed that nail polish, even gel, never seems to last very long on my nails. What a waste! I’ve tried journaling, but while I might start off by regularly writing out my thoughts, that cute little notebook usually winds up forgotten in my nightstand after a couple of weeks. I tried crafty hobbies like diamond-painting and crocheting and making things with clay, but eventually lost interest because, let’s face it, I’m just not that crafty, and trying to find an enjoyable hobby kind of felt like one more thing for me to do instead of something fun that would help me take my mind off things.

My ideal self-care goal was to find something that would benefit my health and well-being, help me relax and unwind a little, and something I really enjoyed and would stick with. Because, thinking about it, if I actually enjoyed any of the above-mentioned activities, wouldn’t I still be doing them? I was tired of spending money on manicures that wouldn’t last and hobbies that I couldn’t keep up with. And more relaxed? Definitely wasn’t there yet.

Then, a few years ago, my family did a home exchange in Copenhagen. We stayed in a lovely waterside apartment and I found out that a mobile sauna van was going to be coming to the neighborhood. With only a few days left on our trip, I decided that, what the heck, I’d like to join in with the locals and see what the sauna was all about.

My husband, son, and I walked down to the canal and watched as one after another, people jumped off the deck into the canal below. They swam around a bit, floating and chatting with each other, and then eventually climbed back out to get in line to warm up in the sauna. It’s common in Copenhagen for people to just hop into the canal and go for a swim – in the morning, or after work, and even in the cold winter months.

It was a sunny July afternoon, but I knew the water was chilly and couldn’t work up the nerve to jump in. While my husband and son stood by and watched, I swung my legs over the side of the deck and climbed down the long ladder, making a much shorter jump into the water below.

It was definitely cold, and my fingers and toes were tingly, but I knew that sitting in the sauna was going to feel amazing. I climbed out and wrapped myself in a towel, then got in line for the sauna. When a group came out, I climbed in with a few of the other bathers, and we all sat on wooden benches stacked up the inside of the portable sauna like stairs.

The sauna master explained that he would pour water over the hot stones on the electric oven and add aromatherapy oils. He would flap a damp towel around the stones to waft the steam around the sauna. The combination of heat, aromatherapy, and steam created a relaxing atmosphere while increasing our blood circulation and making us sweat, which helped remove toxins from the body.

I closed my eyes and tried my best to relax, only hearing the occasional creak of a bench or the sizzle of water on the hot stones or the flap of the sauna master’s towel. It was hot, but not uncomfortably so, and it wasn’t long before I could feel the beads of sweat rolling down my skin. Instead of feeling gross, though, the heat made me feel like I was being held in a big, cozy hug.

I emerged from the sauna twelve minutes later and stepped out of my warm hug into an exhilarating breeze. I followed the other bathers towards the canal’s edge and climbed down the ladder again. This time, the water didn’t seem as cold. I swam, floated, and waved up at my husband, who was taking pictures, and at my eight-year-old son, who decided he wanted to join me in the water. (He made it down the ladder and into the water for a few seconds before quickly climbing back up.)

I climbed out, and my husband wrapped me in another dry towel, worried that I must have been freezing. But I wasn’t. I felt great. Like I was still being warmed from the inside out. I felt refreshed and invigorated. The chill breeze. The warm sun. A new experience that I’d always remember. I was awake. I was alive. I was hooked. How could I go home and find this feeling again?

When we got back, I tried searching online for saunas in my area. I found one nearby, but it came with a hefty membership fee, so I quickly dismissed the idea. Then, a year after my first sauna experience, I learned that a new sauna studio would be opening right in my neighborhood. The membership fee wasn’t as bad as the other place. You better believe I signed up as a founding member to get a reduced rate.

For almost two years now, I’ve been hitting the sauna multiple times a week. Summer, winter, it doesn’t matter. I try to match my sauna schedule with my at-home strength training workouts so that as soon as I’m done exercising, I head straight to the sauna for my own private sweat session.

It’s an infrared sauna, so even though there’s no steam or heat, I still get my sweat on for about 40 minutes. And while I can’t jump into the canal afterwards, when I’m done in the sauna, I do get to stand under the 45-degree “snow shower” for some contrast therapy. The sauna I go to also has red light and chromotherapy, plus an optional halotherapy treatment.

Infrared saunas have all the benefits of traditional saunas. IR saunas ease soreness and boost your workout recovery. (I am nowhere near as sore as I used to be when I first committed to working out!) The increase in body temperature can raise your heart rate, which in turn can help boost your metabolism. (Could this be part of the reason why my weight seems to have stabilized for the first time in years?) The sauna also reduces stress, which can lead to improved sleep. (I also sleep like a rock these days!)

Hopping in the icy cold shower afterwards also has its benefits. The dramatic temperature change reduces pain and inflammation and helps with muscle recovery. It’s also a great mood booster – I’ve never left the sauna without a smile on my face!

It took a trip to Copenhagen, but I finally found the self-care ritual that I have been looking for. One that I’ve been able to commit to. One that has helped my workouts and recovery time. One that leaves me relaxed and feeling great! And most importantly, one that has finally stuck!