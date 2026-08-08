The Viral MiraLAX Slushie: Does This TikTok Colonoscopy Prep Hack Really Work?

If you have ever had a colonoscopy—or talked to someone who has—the procedure itself probably isn’t the part you’ve heard horror stories about. It’s the prep.

Drinking a large amount of laxative solution while consuming little or no solid food and spending an increasingly intimate evening with your bathroom is nobody’s idea of fun. So when a MiraLAX slushie colonoscopy prep hack started making the rounds on TikTok, people understandably paid attention.

The idea is surprisingly simple: instead of drinking the MiraLAX mixture as a regular beverage, make it ice-cold or partially frozen so it has the consistency of a slushie.

It sounds like exactly the kind of questionable health hack TikTok would come up with. But in this case, there may actually be something to it.

What Is the MiraLAX Slushie Colonoscopy Prep?

MiraLAX is the brand name for polyethylene glycol 3350, or PEG 3350, an osmotic laxative that works by holding water in the stool. The over-the-counter product is officially labelled for treating occasional constipation.

Doctors, however, may also recommend a specific MiraLAX-based regimen to completely clean out the colon before a colonoscopy.

Some colonoscopy preparation protocols instruct patients to combine MiraLAX with a clear sports drink, or another approved clear liquid. The exact amount, timing, additional medications, and dietary instructions can vary considerably depending on your doctor and your individual health needs.

The TikTok hack doesn’t really change the prep itself. It changes the temperature and texture.

Instead of trying to get down glass after glass of liquid, people are chilling or partially freezing their doctor-approved MiraLAX mixture and drinking it as a slushie.

And Yes, She’s Making It in a Ninja

Part of what makes the viral video so entertaining is that she isn’t just sticking her colonoscopy prep in the freezer and hoping for the best. She pours the mixture into a Ninja SLUSHi and turns it into what looks remarkably like an actual frozen cocktail. That’s literally what the Ninja SLUSHi is designed to do: turn liquids into frozen, slushy drinks without adding ice. Ninja even promotes the machine for frozen cocktails, including margaritas.

Which brings us to one very important piece of advice that probably won’t appear in your colonoscopy instructions: thoroughly clean that machine before your next margarita party. There are some party surprises your guests will laugh about later. Sudden bowel prep is probably not one of them.

There’s nothing inherently unsanitary about running a properly mixed MiraLAX prep through it, but this is one occasion when you probably don’t want any lingering reminders of what the appliance was last used for. Follow the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions, wash the removable components thoroughly, and then feel free to return your Ninja to its regularly scheduled frozen-cocktail programming.

Is the MiraLAX Slushie Actually Allowed?

Here’s where TikTok gets unusually interesting: the idea of making MiraLAX prep slushy isn’t entirely a social media invention.

What really stands out in the comments on the viral video is the number of people who say they work in colonoscopy or endoscopy clinics—and who aren’t dismissing the idea at all. Several commenters say they plan to bring the slushie suggestion back to their own clinics as a possible way to help patients get through one of the least pleasant parts of the procedure.

Of course, we can’t independently verify the credentials of people commenting on TikTok. But the reaction is notable, particularly because making a MiraLAX mixture very cold or slushy is not unheard of in actual medical guidance.

Children’s Wisconsin, for example, includes a MiraLAX and sports-drink bowel preparation in its colonoscopy instructions and specifically notes that some patients prefer the mixture “very cold or slushy from freezing.”

That doesn’t mean everyone scheduled for a colonoscopy should throw their prep into their Ninja SLUSHi. Different bowel preparations have different instructions, and some products specifically should not be frozen.

What it does tell us is that making an appropriate MiraLAX mixture very cold or slushy can be a legitimate way of making that particular prep more tolerable. And judging by the response from people who say they work with colonoscopy patients every day, it may be an idea that makes its way from TikTok back into more clinics.

The important phrase here is your prescribed prep.

Why Might a Slushie Make Colonoscopy Prep Easier?

Anyone who has struggled to drink something unpleasant knows temperature can make a huge difference.

Very cold drinks can seem less intense in flavour, and the slushy texture may make the experience feel less like forcing yourself to drink glass after glass of medication.

MiraLAX itself is essentially tasteless, but that doesn’t necessarily make colonoscopy prep pleasant. You’re still consuming a significant volume of fluid in a relatively short period of time.

Making it cold might simply make the whole experience easier to tolerate.

And if making the prep more palatable helps someone actually finish it, that’s important.

Finishing Your Colonoscopy Prep Really Matters

A colonoscopy only works properly if the doctor can clearly see the lining of your colon.

If bowel preparation isn’t adequate, stool can obscure polyps or other abnormalities. An inadequate prep can also mean that the colonoscopy needs to be repeated sooner than it otherwise would have been.

Current U.S. gastroenterology guidance generally recommends split-dose bowel preparation, meaning part of the preparation is taken the day before the colonoscopy and the remainder closer to the procedure. Research has found that this approach improves the quality of bowel cleansing.

So, unfortunately, the MiraLAX slushie doesn’t make the actual purpose of colonoscopy prep disappear.

You’re still going to spend some quality time with your bathroom.

It may, however, make getting the required mixture down a little less miserable.

Don’t Copy the TikTok Recipe Without Checking Your Instructions

This is probably the most important part of the viral MiraLAX slushie colonoscopy prep trend.

TikTok is giving you an idea for making prep easier. It should not be giving you your bowel-prep prescription.

If your doctor has given you a MiraLAX-based preparation, follow the quantities, timing, dietary restrictions and other medications in those instructions—not whatever amounts the person in the viral video happens to be using.

That’s particularly important because the regular MiraLAX package directions are for occasional constipation, not colonoscopy preparation. Colonoscopy protocols use the medication differently and should be followed under the direction of your medical team.

You should also check before changing the way you prepare or consume your prescribed bowel-prep product. What works with a MiraLAX mixture may not be appropriate for another type of prep.

Watch Those Colors, Too

There’s another detail that isn’t just TikTok fussiness: the color of the liquid matters.

Patients are commonly instructed to avoid red and purple liquids during colonoscopy preparation because the coloring may interfere with what the doctor sees during the procedure. Some medical practices also restrict blue liquids, so follow the specific color restrictions provided by your doctor.

That means this probably isn’t the occasion for a cherry-red gas-station Slurpee, no matter how much better it sounds than colonoscopy prep.

Your medical team’s clear-liquid instructions still apply.

Why We’re Kind of Here for This TikTok Hack

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical when medical advice starts trending on TikTok.

But there is something refreshing about a viral health trend that gets people talking about colorectal cancer screening rather than avoiding the subject entirely.

For adults at average risk, colorectal cancer screening is recommended beginning at age 45. Screening can find precancerous polyps before they become cancer and can detect colorectal cancer earlier, when treatment is more effective.

And while colonoscopy isn’t the only colorectal cancer screening option, it remains an important one.

If fear of the dreaded prep is one of the reasons people keep putting off their colonoscopy, anything that safely makes the experience a little less awful is probably worth talking about.

The Bottom Line on the Viral MiraLAX Slushie

The MiraLAX slushie colonoscopy prep hack may be one of those rare occasions when TikTok has taken something medically legitimate and simply made it more appealing.

Making an approved MiraLAX preparation extremely cold or slushy could make it easier for some people to drink—and there are medical facilities that already suggest very cold or slushy MiraLAX mixtures as an option.

But don’t let “viral colonoscopy hack” turn into “DIY colonoscopy prep.”

Use the prep your doctor prescribed, in the amount they prescribed, at the times they prescribed it. Ask your medical team whether chilling or partially freezing your particular mixture is okay before trying the TikTok trick.

And then charge your phone, find a good show to binge and make sure nobody else in the house has plans for the bathroom.

Some parts of colonoscopy prep, unfortunately, TikTok still can’t fix.