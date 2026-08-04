Viral TikTok Watermelon Ice Cream Recipe—Just 2 Ingredients

TikTok’s Viral Watermelon Ice Cream Recipe Uses Just 2 Ingredients

Just when we thought we had seen every possible way to serve watermelon, TikTok told us to put the entire thing in the freezer.

The latest recipe taking over our feeds transforms a frozen watermelon and a splash of milk or cream into a light, creamy dessert—without a blender, an ice cream maker or any actual churning.

It is easy, wonderfully messy and served directly inside the watermelon. In other words, it is precisely the kind of summer activity kids will want to help make.

The trend is spreading quickly. In early August 2026, searches for #watermelonicecream on TikTok had reportedly increased by 300 percent in one week and by 1,371 percent since mid-June.

But does the viral TikTok watermelon ice cream recipe actually work? Surprisingly, yes—with a few important tricks.

What Is TikTok Watermelon Ice Cream?

The viral recipe starts with half of a watermelon. You scoop out a small area in the centre, freeze the watermelon overnight and then pour milk or cream into the hollow.

Next comes the fun part: scraping the frozen watermelon into the milk until the two ingredients combine into a fluffy, pale-pink frozen dessert.

Despite the name, the finished treat is technically closer to sherbet or a creamy shaved ice than traditional ice cream. It contains considerably more fruit than dairy and does not include the custard-style base found in many conventional ice creams.

Whatever we call it, it looks refreshing—and it only requires two ingredients.

Viral TikTok Watermelon Ice Cream Recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Freezing time: Overnight

Mixing time: 3–5 minutes

Servings: Approximately 4–6, depending on the watermelon

Ingredients

1 small seedless watermelon

½ to 1 cup coconut milk, whole milk or heavy cream

Honey or sweetened condensed milk, optional

Lime zest or lime juice, optional

Tajín, optional

Instructions

Wash the watermelon. Rinse and dry the outside of the watermelon before cutting it. Washing the rind is important because a knife can carry anything on the outside of the melon into the fruit as you cut. Cut it in half. Place the watermelon on a stable cutting board and carefully slice it through the centre. Create a hollow. Scoop some of the fruit from the centre of one half, creating a bowl-shaped space. Leave plenty of watermelon flesh around the sides. Freeze overnight. Wrap the watermelon half tightly and place it flat in the freezer. Leave it overnight or until the fruit is completely frozen. Add the milk. Remove the wrapping and pour approximately ½ cup of your chosen milk or cream into the hollow. Start with less than you think you need—you can always add more. Scrape and stir. Use a sturdy spoon or ice cream scoop to scrape the frozen watermelon into the liquid. Continue scraping and mixing for three to five minutes. Adjust the consistency. Add another splash of milk if the mixture is too firm. If it becomes runny, scrape in more frozen watermelon. Add toppings. Finish with honey, condensed milk, lime zest or Tajín. Serve immediately. Scoop it into bowls or hand everyone a spoon and serve it directly from the frozen watermelon.

Does the Viral Watermelon Ice Cream Actually Work?

This is one of those TikTok recipes that looks suspiciously easy. However, recipe testers at Allrecipes found that it really does produce a creamy, scoopable frozen dessert.

Their tester used coconut milk and described the result as creamy, icy and refreshing, while still allowing the watermelon flavour to come through.

The finished texture will not be exactly like store-bought ice cream. Think of it as something between sherbet, granita and soft shaved ice.

It also requires more scraping than most videos show. You will need to stir and scrape continuously for several minutes before the ingredients begin to look creamy.

Tips for the Best Watermelon Ice Cream

Use coconut milk for a creamier texture

Regular milk works, but full-fat coconut milk adds more richness and complements the watermelon without overpowering it. Coconut milk was also the preferred option in the Allrecipes test.

Do not add all the liquid at once

Too much milk can quickly turn the recipe into watermelon soup. Start with approximately half a cup, scrape the frozen fruit and then add more liquid one tablespoon at a time.

Choose a sweet watermelon

This recipe does not contain much added sugar, so the flavour depends on the quality of the fruit. Look for a firm watermelon that feels heavy for its size and has a creamy yellow field spot on the underside.

Make room in the freezer first

The hardest part of this recipe may be finding enough freezer space for half a watermelon. Clear a flat shelf before cutting the fruit so you are not rearranging frozen peas while holding a dripping melon.

Serve it right away

The mixture begins to soften quickly once it is scraped. Have your bowls, spoons and toppings ready before you start mixing.

Easy Watermelon Ice Cream Variations

Once you have mastered the original two-ingredient version, try one of these additions.

Watermelon-lime: Add fresh lime zest and a squeeze of lime juice.

Creamy coconut: Use full-fat coconut milk and finish with toasted coconut.

Sweeter watermelon: Drizzle sweetened condensed milk over the finished dessert.

Sweet and spicy: Add a sprinkle of Tajín or another mild chile-lime seasoning.

Watermelon lemonade: Replace the milk with a small amount of lemonade for a dairy-free, sorbet-style version.

Berry watermelon: Stir in crushed strawberries or raspberries just before serving.

Is This a Good Recipe to Make With Kids?

Yes—although an adult should handle cutting the watermelon.

Kids can help scoop out the centre, pour in the milk, scrape the frozen fruit and choose the toppings. Serving the dessert inside the watermelon also gives it the kind of dramatic reveal that makes a simple kitchen activity feel like an event.

Be prepared for sticky hands, several competing opinions about toppings and at least one child announcing that they invented watermelon ice cream.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make watermelon ice cream without dairy?

Yes. Coconut milk, almond milk or another dairy-free milk can be used. Coconut milk will generally create the richest texture.

Is viral watermelon ice cream really ice cream?

Not exactly. Because it is primarily made from frozen fruit with only a small amount of dairy, it is closer to sherbet or a creamy granita.

How long should I freeze the watermelon?

Freeze it overnight or until the flesh is completely solid. A partially frozen watermelon will produce a watery mixture rather than the fluffy texture shown in the videos.

Can I use frozen watermelon cubes instead?

You can blend frozen watermelon cubes with milk or coconut milk, but that becomes a different recipe. The viral version is made by scraping the fruit directly from a frozen watermelon half.

Can I put the leftovers back in the freezer?

Yes, but the texture may become harder and icier after refreezing. Cover the watermelon and allow it to soften for a few minutes before scraping it again.

Is TikTok’s Watermelon Ice Cream Worth Trying?

This recipe requires some freezer space and a little more elbow grease than TikTok might have you believe. Still, the ingredients are simple, the process is entertaining and the finished dessert is cold, fruity and surprisingly creamy.

Is it going to replace traditional ice cream? Probably not.

Is it a fun way to keep the kids occupied and turn a watermelon into a family-sized frozen dessert? Absolutely.