What Ingredients Do You Need for This Biscoff Tiramisu?

We love this as busy moms because it is the ultimate dessert hack. It gives us that quiet moment of luxury at the end of a long day without requiring us to turn on a hot oven or wash a mountain of mixing bowls. In our homes, we are constantly balancing the desire to feed our families wholesome ingredients with the reality of busy schedules, school runs, and work meetings. This recipe strikes the perfect balance. It is a high-protein snack disguised as a decadent, coffeehouse-style treat.

Whether you need a quick sweet bite to pull together for a last-minute playdate, a light dessert for a backyard barbecue, or even a fun, protein-packed breakfast to enjoy with your morning coffee, these cups fit the bill. By swapping out heavy cream and raw eggs for thick, creamy Greek yogurt, we get a dessert that leaves us feeling energized rather than weighed down.

One of the best things about this recipe is that you probably already have most of these simple ingredients sitting in your pantry and fridge. There is no need for a special trip to a gourmet grocery store. Here is what you will need to gather:

Greek Yogurt: For the absolute best results, we highly recommend using a full-fat (5%) or whole-milk plain Greek yogurt. The natural fat content gives the cream layer a rich, velvety, cheesecake-like texture that beautifully mimics traditional mascarpone. If you only have low-fat or non-fat Greek yogurt on hand, it will still work, but the texture will be slightly thinner.

For the absolute best results, we highly recommend using a full-fat (5%) or whole-milk plain Greek yogurt. The natural fat content gives the cream layer a rich, velvety, cheesecake-like texture that beautifully mimics traditional mascarpone. If you only have low-fat or non-fat Greek yogurt on hand, it will still work, but the texture will be slightly thinner. Lotus Biscoff Cookies: These spiced speculoos biscuits are the secret to the viral success of this dessert. Their deep caramel and warm cinnamon notes pair beautifully with the bitterness of coffee.

These spiced speculoos biscuits are the secret to the viral success of this dessert. Their deep caramel and warm cinnamon notes pair beautifully with the bitterness of coffee. Espresso or Strong Coffee: You will want about half a cup of brewed espresso or very strong black coffee. The most important rule here is to let it cool completely to room temperature before you start assembling.

You will want about half a cup of brewed espresso or very strong black coffee. The most important rule here is to let it cool completely to room temperature before you start assembling. Cocoa Powder: A generous dusting of unsweetened cocoa powder on top provides that classic, slightly bitter contrast that makes tiramisu so iconic.

A generous dusting of unsweetened cocoa powder on top provides that classic, slightly bitter contrast that makes tiramisu so iconic. Natural Sweeteners: We love using a tablespoon or two of pure maple syrup or honey to sweeten our yogurt base. It cuts through the natural tang of the Greek yogurt without making it cloyingly sweet.

We love using a tablespoon or two of pure maple syrup or honey to sweeten our yogurt base. It cuts through the natural tang of the Greek yogurt without making it cloyingly sweet. Vanilla Extract: Just a splash of pure vanilla extract adds a warm, comforting aroma that ties the coffee and cream layers together.

To show you just how much lighter this modern twist is, we have put together a quick comparison table:

Feature Traditional Tiramisu Greek Yogurt Tiramisu Cups Base Cream Layer Mascarpone cheese, heavy cream, and raw egg yolks Thick Greek yogurt sweetened with honey or maple syrup Prep Time 30 to 45 minutes (plus hours of chilling) 10 minutes (plus quick chilling) Cookie Base Ladyfinger sponge cookies Lotus Biscoff spiced cookies Protein Content Very low High (approx. 10–15g per serving) Overall Feeling Rich, heavy, and indulgent Light, creamy, and refreshing

How Do You Make Greek Yogurt Tiramisu Cups Step-by-Step?

Ready to assemble? Grab two of your favorite clear dessert glasses, small mason jars, or even cute little ramekins. Seeing the beautiful layers through the glass is half the fun! Here is how to bring this easy TikTok dessert to life in four simple steps:

Step 1: Sweeten and Flavor the Yogurt Base

In a medium mixing bowl, combine your Greek yogurt, maple syrup (or honey), and vanilla extract. Use a whisk or a spoon to stir the mixture vigorously for about 60 seconds. You want the yogurt to become glossy, smooth, and slightly airy. Give it a quick taste test here—if you prefer a sweeter dessert, stir in an extra drizzle of your sweetener.

Step 2: Set Up Your Coffee Station

Pour your cooled espresso or strong brewed coffee into a shallow bowl or rimmed plate. Having a wide, shallow dish makes it much easier to dip your Biscoff cookies quickly without dropping them or breaking them prematurely.

Step 3: Dip and Layer

Take a Biscoff cookie and dip it into the cooled coffee. (Remember our golden rule: keep it brief!). Place the dipped cookie at the bottom of your glass. You may need to break the cookie in half to make it fit the shape of your cup, which is completely fine! Spoon a generous layer of your sweetened Greek yogurt mixture directly over the cookie, smoothing it out with the back of your spoon. Repeat this process with another dipped cookie and another layer of yogurt until your cups are filled to the top.

Step 4: Dust and Chill

Using a fine-mesh strainer, gently sift a beautiful layer of unsweetened cocoa powder over the top of each cup. Once dusted, pop the cups into the refrigerator to chill. While you can eat them after just an hour, letting them sit for 4 hours—or even overnight—allows the Biscoff cookies to absorb the moisture from the yogurt, transforming them into a soft, cake-like texture.

On hot summer afternoons, we love having a rotation of easy, cool treats in the fridge and freezer, like our favorite Fruit and Coconut Popsicles. But when we want a dessert that feels a bit more like a cozy coffeehouse treat to enjoy after the kids are in bed, these no-bake tiramisu cups are our absolute go-to.

How Do You Keep the Cookies from Getting Soggy?

The biggest fear when making any style of tiramisu is ending up with a mushy, watery mess at the bottom of the cup. Because Biscoff cookies are thinner and crispier than traditional sponge ladyfingers, they require a very gentle touch.

To keep your cookies at that perfect, cake-like consistency, follow these expert tips:

The 1-Second Dip Rule: This is the most critical step. Do not let the cookie sit in the coffee. Simply drop it in, flip it immediately, and take it out. The entire process should take literally one second. The cookie should still feel slightly firm when you place it in the cup; it will continue to soften as it sits in the yogurt cream.

This is the most critical step. Do not let the cookie sit in the coffee. Simply drop it in, flip it immediately, and take it out. The entire process should take literally one second. The cookie should still feel slightly firm when you place it in the cup; it will continue to soften as it sits in the yogurt cream. Keep the Cookies Whole: Avoid crushing your cookies into fine crumbs before dipping. Whole or halved cookies have more structural integrity and absorb the coffee much more evenly, preventing them from turning into mush.

Avoid crushing your cookies into fine crumbs before dipping. Whole or halved cookies have more structural integrity and absorb the coffee much more evenly, preventing them from turning into mush. Cool the Coffee Completely: Never dip your cookies into warm or hot coffee. Hot liquid breaks down the baked structure of the cookie almost instantly, causing it to dissolve. Let your espresso cool completely on the counter, or pop it in the fridge for a few minutes to speed things up.

What Are the Best Variations and Storage Tips for This Recipe?

One of our favorite things about being home cooks is that we can easily customize recipes to fit our family’s unique tastes and dietary needs. This recipe is incredibly forgiving and open to fun twists!

Easy Variations to Try

Use Vanilla Greek Yogurt: If you want to cut down on prep time even further, swap the plain Greek yogurt for vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt. Just be sure to skip or significantly reduce the added maple syrup or honey, as flavored yogurts already contain sweetness.

If you want to cut down on prep time even further, swap the plain Greek yogurt for vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt. Just be sure to skip or significantly reduce the added maple syrup or honey, as flavored yogurts already contain sweetness. Make It Decaf: Want to serve this to the kids or enjoy a cup close to bedtime? Simply use decaf espresso or decaf instant coffee. You can even swap the coffee entirely for warm milk mixed with a spoonful of cocoa powder for a kid-friendly “babyccino” style cup.

Want to serve this to the kids or enjoy a cup close to bedtime? Simply use decaf espresso or decaf instant coffee. You can even swap the coffee entirely for warm milk mixed with a spoonful of cocoa powder for a kid-friendly “babyccino” style cup. Add Chocolate Shavings: For a beautiful, elegant touch, use a vegetable peeler to shave curls off a block of dark or milk chocolate directly onto the top of the yogurt layer before serving.

For a beautiful, elegant touch, use a vegetable peeler to shave curls off a block of dark or milk chocolate directly onto the top of the yogurt layer before serving. Whip in Some Mascarpone: If you want a slightly richer dessert that still keeps things light, you can fold a couple of tablespoons of softened mascarpone cheese into your Greek yogurt base, as detailed in this delicious take on No Bake Biscoff Tiramisu Cups with Greek Yogurt & Mascarpone.

Storage and Make-Ahead Instructions

These yogurt tiramisu cups are actually the ultimate make-ahead dessert. In fact, they taste even better on day two! As the cups sit in the fridge, the coffee, spiced cookie, and vanilla-yogurt flavors meld together beautifully.

To Store: Cover the cups tightly with plastic wrap or beeswax wrap and store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Cover the cups tightly with plastic wrap or beeswax wrap and store them in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Do Not Freeze: We do not recommend freezing this dessert. Freezing changes the molecular structure of Greek yogurt, causing it to become watery and grainy once thawed.

We do not recommend freezing this dessert. Freezing changes the molecular structure of Greek yogurt, causing it to become watery and grainy once thawed. On-the-Go Treat: If you assemble these in small, leak-proof mason jars with lids, they make a fantastic addition to your weekly Cold Lunchbox Ideas for a fun, high-protein midday pick-me-up at the office or school.

Frequently Asked Questions About No-Bake Tiramisu Cups

Can I use regular yogurt instead of Greek yogurt?

We strongly recommend sticking with Greek yogurt (or Icelandic skyr) for this recipe. Regular yogurt has a much higher water content, which will make your layers runny and cause the cookies to dissolve into a soggy mess. If you only have regular yogurt, you can strain it through a cheesecloth-lined strainer over a bowl in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours to remove the excess whey before using.

Is this recipe actually healthier than traditional tiramisu?

Yes, absolutely! Traditional tiramisu relies on heavy mascarpone cheese, heavy whipping cream, refined white sugar, and raw egg yolks. By using Greek yogurt as our primary base, we cut the fat and calories roughly in half while adding a significant boost of natural protein and gut-healthy probiotics. It is a dessert you can truly feel good about eating.

Can I make this dessert caffeine-free for my kids?

Yes! It is incredibly easy to make a kid-friendly version. Simply swap the espresso for decaffeinated coffee, or use a shallow dish of chocolate milk or warm milk with a splash of vanilla for dipping the cookies. The kids will love having their very own “fancy” dessert cups!

Ready to Whip Up Your Own Yogurt Tiramisu Cups?

At ModernMom, we believe that bringing joy into the kitchen should never feel like a chore. You do not need hours of free time or professional pastry skills to create something beautiful, delicious, and nourishing for yourself and the people you love. These simple, modern yogurt tiramisu cups are proof that a little creativity and a few pantry staples can turn any ordinary evening into a special occasion.

We hope you love this quick, no-bake treat as much as our families do! If you decide to whip up a batch of these cups tonight, we would love to see how they turn out. Share your beautiful layered creations on social media and tag us, or leave a comment below to let us know your favorite variations. Happy layering, moms!