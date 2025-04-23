Modern Mom’s Top Picks for Kid’s Birthday Gifts

Spring isn’t just about blooming flowers and warmer days: it’s also prime Birthday season for a lot of little ones!

If your calendar is filling up with party invites and you’re on the hunt for the perfect present, we’ve got you covered.

From social emotional learning toys to creative kits that spark imagination, our spring Birthday Gift Guide for Kids is full of fun, functional and totally kid-approved ideas from some special, premium brands.

Whether you’re shopping for toddlers or tweens, this list will help you find something that’s as fresh and exciting as the season itself.

Unwrap some springtime joy!

Birthday Gifts for Babies:

Miniland Sensory Balls – $45 | Ages 0+

These soft, colorful balls are perfect for babies developing their motor skills. Easy to grip, roll, and toss, they support balance and hand-eye coordination—ideal for tummy time or active play.

Petit Collage Butterfly Wooden Shaker – $12 | Ages 0+

Introduce your little one to the joy of music with this adorable butterfly rattle made of eco-friendly materials. This charming first percussion instrument is designed for budding musicians, and makes for an ideal sensory toy to captivate young minds while promoting hand-eye coordination and dexterity. Plus we love the sustainability factor, knowing you can feel good about giving your baby a safe and eco-conscious gift.

Original Baby Paper Crinkle Toy – $7 | Ages 0+

The ModernMom team has been known to gift this particular baby item for baby showers in addition to first birthday gifts! It’s a crowd-pleaser all around and one very special small business you can feel good about supporting. This soft, sensory toy was designed to captivate infants with its gentle crunching sound and tactile feel. Sized perfectly for tiny hands, it’s an ideal first toy designed and created by a female founder. It’s also machine washable!

Birthday Gifts for Toddlers:

Miniland Emotiblocks – $24 | Ages 2+

A playful way to help little ones understand and express their feelings. Kids can mix and match faces and bodies to create over 100 unique characters, building emotional intelligence one block at a time.

Miniland ECO Junior Sand Set – $28 | Ages 2+

Made from eco-friendly materials, this pastel beach set includes a bucket, shovel, and rake. Durable and safe, it’s great for little diggers—whether at the beach or the sandbox. You’ll never have to buy another sand pail set again, it’s that durable. We also love its eco-friendly components and soft pastel colors.

SimplyFun My Fun Day – $38 | Ages 3+

Hop into the day with this rabbit-themed activity board that teaches toddlers how to tell time, understand days and months, and build life skills through interactive play. With weather discs and a cheerful bunny helper, it’s the perfect mix of cute and educational. Our toddler tester loved using it each day to guide him on his daily tasks, and loved changing the time himself “like a big boy.”

Petit Collage Shine Bright in the Garden Magnetic Dress-Up Kit – $12 | Ages 3+

A portable tin full of magnetic gardening fun! With 29 pieces and two scenic backgrounds, it’s perfect for imaginative kids who love flowers, plants, and dressing up their characters for a spring adventure.

Corolle Alice Doll – $70 | Ages 3+

This classic premium doll brand designed in France is an heirloom favorite to pass down for generations to come. Corolle’s Alice doll has long, easy to style brunette hair and includes a hairbrush. Dressed in a charming pink dress with a matching headband and shoes, she’s party-ready for any Birthday girl or boy.

Petit Collage Save the Bees – $20| Ages 3+

Buzz into eco-friendly fun with the Save the Bees wooden game, a delightful blend of play and purpose. This engaging game invites two young beekeepers to roll the dice, move from flower to flower, and collect nectar to transform into honey. Crafted with FSC-certified wood and printed with vegetable inks, it reflects Petit Collage’s commitment to sustainability.

Mini Corolline Romy in Gift Box – $15 | Ages 3+

Standing just 8 inches tall, Romy is ready to hop into any Birthday bag. With her floral dress and silky brown hair, she’s perfect for on-the-go cuddles and comes in a variety of ethnicities to reflect every child.

Birthday Gifts for Kids 4 and up

Petit Collage My Museum Magnetic Play Scene – $8 | Ages 4+

Two classic games—Tic-Tac-Toe and Snakes & Ladders—get a garden-fresh twist. Compact and cute, this nature-themed set is ideal for family outings, travel, or Easter morning entertainment.

Scribble Mat Color Change Rainboots: 3-5+

These gender-neutral black and white rain boots feature whimsical white bird designs that transform into vibrant blue when wet, turning every puddle jump into a magical experience. Crafted from natural soft rubber with a cozy cotton lining and anti-slip soles, they’re designed for comfort and safety during all-weather adventures. Each pair even comes with a reusable drawstring bag, aligning with this Australian brand’s commitment to eco-friendly packaging. Our 3 year old kid tester couldn’t get enough of them and asks to wear them to school daily.

SimplyFun Bee Alert – $30 | Ages 5+

Buzz-worthy fun awaits! Kids will love lifting hive lids to match hidden bees by color. This sweet memory game hones fine motor skills and attention in the most adorable way, while simultaneously highlighting the importance of bees in our ecosystem. As parents, we enjoyed playing this with our kids just as much as they did.

Petit Collage Mini Masterpieces My Painting Set – $18 | Ages 6+

Featuring a cute bunny and a mess-free palette, this travel-ready tin includes everything your mini-artist needs to create and display 30 original artworks. Just add water and imagination! The tin makes it easy for play on the go.

Birthday Gifts for Older Kids

Ridley’s Games Cereal Spiller – $15 | Ages 8+

Fast-paced and fruity, this matching card game is easy to learn and addictively fun. Match by color, symbol, or number and try to lose your “peaches” first for a sweet win!

Ridley’s Games Bird Lovers 1000-Piece Puzzle – $17 | Ages 10+

For older kids and tweens, this gorgeous puzzle features over 100 birds in mid-flight with educational flyway facts. A relaxing, screen-free challenge to enjoy together this spring.

SimplyFun Sumology – $40 | Ages 10+

This engaging, award-winning board game transforms math practice into an exciting challenge. Much like a mathematical version of Scrabble, players place wooden tiles to build valid equations, earning points based on the numbers used. While math as a gift may get a few groans, we promise this one is so fun they’ll totally forget they’re learning.

For more gift ideas, keep following @ModernMom! Have another gift idea you love? Share them with us in the comments below!