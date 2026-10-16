Learn how to make birthday party favors with 10 easy, inexpensive DIY ideas for kids. From mini art kits to homemade treats, save money and have fun!

How to Make Birthday Party Favors: 10 Easy DIY Ideas for Kids

Between the cake, decorations, food and entertainment, throwing a child’s birthday party can get expensive fast. And just when you think you’ve covered everything, there’s one more item on the list: party favors.

But here’s the good news. You don’t need to spend a fortune on plastic toys and elaborate goodie bags to send your child’s friends home with something special.

Learning how to make birthday party favors is easier than you might think. With a little creativity, a few inexpensive supplies and maybe some help from the birthday kid, you can put together thoughtful, budget-friendly favors that guests will actually enjoy.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard birthday bash, a princess party or a celebration at the local park, these simple DIY birthday party favor ideas will help you save money without sacrificing the fun.

1. Make Candy-Filled Party Poppers

This classic craft is inexpensive, easy to personalize and a fun way to use cardboard tubes you already have around the house.

You’ll need:

Clean cardboard tubes

Colourful tissue paper

Ribbon or twine

Individually wrapped candy or small treats

Scissors

How to make them:

Cut cardboard tubes into approximately 3-inch sections. Cut tissue paper into squares large enough to wrap around each tube, leaving extra paper at both ends. Place a tube in the centre of the tissue paper and wrap it like a Christmas cracker. Tie one end securely with ribbon. Fill the tube with a few wrapped treats, then tie the other end. Add a small tag thanking guests for celebrating.

Choose tissue paper that matches your party colours, or let your child decorate the wrappers with stickers.

Mom tip: Use clean, unused craft tubes rather than toilet-paper rolls when packaging food. Choose age-appropriate treats and check for allergies before filling the favors.

2. Create Mini Art Kits

For kids who love drawing, colouring and creating, mini art kits are a party favor parents will appreciate, too.

Pick up small packs of crayons, mini notebooks, stickers and washable markers. Divide the supplies into individual paper bags or reusable pencil cases.

Add a tag that says, “Thanks for making my birthday colourful!”

These work especially well for preschool and elementary school birthday parties.

3. Put Together DIY Playdough Favors

Playdough is a great party favor for younger children because it encourages imaginative play long after the birthday cake is gone.

Fill small reusable containers with homemade or store-bought playdough. Add a child-safe cookie cutter or a few simple shaping tools.

You can even match the colours to your party theme.

Homemade playdough recipes often contain flour, salt and other ingredients, so check for allergies and remind families that playdough isn’t meant to be eaten.

For toddlers, skip small accessories that could pose a choking hazard.

4. Make Friendship Bracelets

If your child is hosting a party for older kids, friendship bracelets can double as a party activity and a take-home gift.

Provide colourful embroidery floss, beads appropriate for the children’s ages and simple bracelet-making instructions.

Guests can create their own designs during the party and take home whatever they make.

For a personalized touch, include a card that reads, “Thanks for being part of my birthday crew!”

This is an especially fun idea for sleepovers, craft parties and tween birthday celebrations.

5. Give Out Mini Gardening Kits

Looking for a party favor that doesn’t involve candy or more plastic toys?

Try a mini gardening kit.

Fill small paper bags with a packet of easy-to-grow seeds, a biodegradable planting pot and a little card explaining how to plant them.

Sunflowers and other easy-to-grow flowers are fun choices, depending on your climate and the season.

Add a cute message such as, “Thanks for helping me grow another year older!”

Parents can help younger children plant their seeds at home, making this a favor that turns into an activity.

6. Assemble Movie Night Treat Bags

For a movie-themed birthday party, send guests home with everything they need for a mini movie night.

Include a small package of popcorn, a fun movie-themed sticker and an age-appropriate treat.

Package everything in a colourful paper bag decorated with a movie ticket or popcorn illustration.

You could even print personalized “admit one” tickets featuring the birthday child’s name.

For younger children, remember that popcorn can be a choking hazard, particularly for children under four. Choose an age-appropriate alternative when necessary.

7. Make Personalized Bookmark Favors

Bookmarks are inexpensive, practical and perfect for kids who love reading.

Cut cardstock into strips, decorate them with stickers, stamps or colourful markers, and add each guest’s name.

You can also laminate the bookmarks for durability and attach a ribbon at the top.

For a book-themed birthday party, pair each bookmark with an inexpensive paperback or gently used children’s book.

A simple message like “Thanks for being part of my story!” makes the favor feel especially personal.

8. Create Bubble Wand Party Favors

Bubble favors are particularly popular for outdoor parties and celebrations with younger kids.

Purchase small bottles of bubble solution and personalize them with homemade labels.

Try messages such as “Thanks for making my birthday POP!” or “Thanks for bubbling over with fun!”

You can decorate the bottles with colourful ribbon or stickers that match your party theme.

Bubbles are also a fun activity during the party itself, so consider setting up a bubble station where guests can play before taking their bottles home.

Make sure the containers are age-appropriate and remind young children not to drink bubble solution.

9. Make DIY Sensory Jars

For older children who enjoy hands-on crafts, small sensory jars can make colourful, creative party favors.

Use sturdy, leak-resistant plastic containers and fill them with safe, age-appropriate materials such as colourful water and securely enclosed decorative elements.

Guests can help choose colours and decorate the outside of their jars with stickers.

Avoid glass containers, loose small parts and ingredients that may be hazardous if swallowed. Sensory jars should be securely sealed and are best suited to children old enough to use them safely.

10. Let the Party Activity Become the Favor

One of the easiest ways to save money on birthday party favors is to make something during the celebration that guests can take home.

Depending on your child’s age and interests, you could organize a cookie-decorating station, a paint-your-own picture frame activity, a simple craft project or a tote-bag decorating table.

Instead of paying separately for entertainment and goodie bags, you’re combining two birthday party expenses into one.

Even better, kids get to take home something they made themselves.

How Much Should You Spend on Kids’ Birthday Party Favors?

There’s no rule that says every guest needs an expensive gift.

A homemade favor that costs just a few dollars per child can be every bit as memorable as a bag filled with store-bought toys.

Before shopping, decide how much you’re comfortable spending in total, divide that amount by the expected number of guests and choose an idea that fits your budget.

Consider buying supplies in bulk, using materials you already own and selecting crafts that don’t require specialty equipment.

And remember: party favors are optional. A fun celebration and a heartfelt thank-you are more than enough.

Tips for Making Birthday Party Favors on a Budget

A little planning can make the whole process easier.

Choose one meaningful item instead of several inexpensive trinkets. Kids don’t need a bag full of things that will break or be forgotten by the next morning.

Get your child involved. Decorating bags, choosing colours and writing thank-you tags can build excitement before the party.

Plan for allergies and different needs. Nonfood favors are often easier when you don’t know every guest’s dietary restrictions.

Match the favors to the children’s ages. Avoid choking hazards and sharp or breakable items for younger guests.

Make a few extras. Unexpected guests, siblings and last-minute changes happen.

Keep packaging simple. Paper bags, small boxes and reusable containers can look festive with a little ribbon or a personalized label.

Do Kids Really Need Birthday Party Favors?

Not at all!

While party favors can be a fun way to thank guests for celebrating, they’re certainly not a requirement for a successful birthday party.

If your budget is already stretched, don’t feel pressured to add another expense. Most kids will remember the games they played, the friends they saw and the cake they ate far longer than whatever was inside their goodie bag.

But if you enjoy crafting and want to add a little extra something to the celebration, DIY favors can be an affordable way to make the day feel special.

The best birthday party favors aren’t necessarily the most expensive. They’re the ones made with a little thought, a little creativity and a whole lot of birthday fun.