Make a fluffy egg white zucchini frittata with feta and fresh herbs. This easy, high-protein breakfast is perfect for busy mornings and meal prep.

Fluffy Egg White Zucchini Frittata: An Easy, Protein-Packed Breakfast

Some mornings call for something a little more exciting than another bowl of cereal or a piece of toast. Enter the egg white zucchini frittata: light, fluffy, packed with vegetables, and surprisingly easy to make.

Whether you’re trying to add more protein to your breakfast, use up that lonely zucchini in the refrigerator, or get a nutritious meal on the table without a lot of fuss, this recipe checks all the boxes.

And the best part? It’s just as delicious reheated the next morning, making it a great option for busy families, meal prepping, or those mornings when everyone seems to be heading in a different direction.

Why You’ll Love This Egg White Zucchini Frittata

A frittata is essentially an Italian-style, crustless egg dish that starts on the stovetop and finishes in the oven. Unlike an omelet, there’s no flipping or folding involved.

This egg white version is especially appealing because it’s:

High in protein: Egg whites deliver protein without the fat found in egg yolks.

Loaded with vegetables: Zucchini adds moisture, fibre, and nutrients without overpowering the flavour.

Easy to customize: Add your favourite vegetables, herbs, or cheese.

Perfect for meal prep: Make it ahead and enjoy individual slices throughout the week.

Naturally gluten-free: No flour or crust required.

It’s also a clever way to sneak a little more zucchini onto the breakfast table, especially if you have picky eaters.

Egg White Zucchini Frittata Recipe

Recipe Details

10 min prep

15–20 min cook

4 Servings

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

1½ cups liquid egg whites (approximately 12 large egg whites)

1 medium zucchini, grated (about 1½ cups)

¼ cup finely diced red onion

1 garlic clove, minced

⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or basil

¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

Nonstick cooking spray, if needed

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Set your oven to 375°F (190°C). Make sure you’re using a 10-inch oven-safe skillet. Prepare the zucchini: Grate the zucchini using a box grater. Place it in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much excess moisture as possible. This step is important for preventing a watery frittata. Sauté the vegetables: Heat the olive oil in your skillet over medium heat. Add the red onion and cook for about 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and grated zucchini, cooking for another 3–4 minutes until softened and most of the remaining moisture has evaporated. Prepare the egg whites: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg whites, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs until lightly frothy. Assemble the frittata: Spread the zucchini mixture evenly across the skillet. Reduce the heat to low and pour the egg whites over the vegetables. Sprinkle the feta cheese and optional red pepper flakes over the top. Cook undisturbed for approximately 2 minutes, until the edges begin to set. Bake until fluffy: Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for approximately 10–15 minutes, or until the centre is set and the egg mixture reaches 160°F (71°C). Rest, slice, and serve: Let the frittata rest for about 5 minutes before cutting it into wedges. Serve warm, garnished with additional fresh herbs if desired.

Tips for Making the Perfect Egg White Frittata

Egg whites can be a little less forgiving than whole eggs, but a few simple tricks will help you achieve a tender, fluffy texture every time.

Don’t skip squeezing the zucchini. Zucchini contains a surprising amount of water. Removing the excess moisture helps your frittata hold its shape and prevents a soggy centre.

Whisk the egg whites gently. You’re looking for a little air and some light froth, not stiff peaks. Overbeating isn’t necessary.

Don’t overcook it. Egg whites can become rubbery when cooked too long. Check the frittata toward the beginning of the baking window and remove it once it’s fully set.

Use a little cheese for flavour. Feta adds a savoury, slightly salty kick without requiring a large quantity. Parmesan or shredded mozzarella also work beautifully.

Easy Variations to Try

One of the best things about a frittata is how easily you can adapt it to whatever’s in the refrigerator.

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, add chopped spinach, cherry tomatoes, and a little oregano. For something heartier, try sautéed mushrooms and diced bell peppers. If you’re feeding kids who aren’t enthusiastic about green vegetables, finely grated zucchini and a little shredded cheddar can make the dish more approachable.

You can also replace some of the egg whites with whole eggs if you prefer a richer flavour and texture.

Just remember to cook watery vegetables before adding them to the egg mixture.

Can You Make an Egg White Zucchini Frittata Ahead of Time?

Absolutely! In fact, this recipe is practically made for meal prepping.

Once the frittata has cooled, cut it into individual portions and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3–4 days.

To reheat, place a slice on a microwave-safe plate, cover loosely, and microwave in short intervals until heated through. You can also warm it in a 300°F oven, covered, to help prevent it from drying out.

Freezing is possible, although the texture may become slightly watery after thawing because of the zucchini. For the best results, enjoy it fresh or refrigerated.

What to Serve With a Zucchini Frittata

This frittata is delicious on its own, but it also pairs well with whole-grain toast, fresh fruit, avocado slices, or a simple green salad.

For a weekend brunch, serve it alongside roasted potatoes and a bowl of berries. For busy weekday mornings, wrap a slice in a whole-wheat tortilla for an easy breakfast on the go.

And don’t overlook lunch! A wedge of zucchini frittata makes a satisfying addition to a lunchbox when kept properly chilled.

A Better Breakfast Without the Morning Stress

Healthy breakfasts don’t need complicated ingredients or an hour in the kitchen. With a handful of everyday staples and a zucchini that might otherwise get forgotten in the vegetable drawer, you can have a fresh, satisfying breakfast on the table in about 30 minutes.

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or feeding the whole family, this egg white zucchini frittata is an easy recipe worth keeping in your regular rotation.