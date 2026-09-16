Trick-or-treating isn’t the only way to get kids outside on Halloween. Whether you’re planning a neighbourhood party, a school event or just trying to burn off some pre-candy energy, these outdoor Halloween games turn the backyard into part of the celebration.

Most of these games require only a few supplies you probably already have around the house — plus a pumpkin or two, of course. You can also adjust the rules depending on the ages of the kids, the size of your group and how much outdoor space you have.

1. Capture the Pumpkin

Give the classic game of Capture the Flag a Halloween makeover by swapping the flags for pumpkins.

Divide the kids into two teams and give each team a pumpkin to protect. Each team hides its pumpkin somewhere on its side of the yard while trying to find and capture the opposing team’s pumpkin.

If a player is tagged while they’re on the other team’s side, send them to a designated “pumpkin patch” — a porch, patio or marked-off section of the yard. You can either have them stay there until the end of the round or allow teammates to free them with a tag.

The first team to capture the opposing pumpkin and safely bring it back to its own side wins.

Make it easier for younger kids: Skip the tagging altogether and turn the game into a race to find the hidden pumpkin.

2. Pumpkin Puzzle Race

This one can get a little messy, which is exactly why it’s a good game to play outside.

Before the party, have an adult cut several small pumpkins into large puzzle-like pieces. Scoop out most of the seeds and pulp, but don’t worry about getting them completely clean.

Divide the kids into teams and give each team the pieces from one pumpkin. Place the pieces on a table, tray or washable surface and see which team can reconstruct its pumpkin first.

Avoid using toothpicks or anything sharp to hold the pieces together. The challenge is simply figuring out how everything fits.

Keep some wet cloths or paper towels nearby because pumpkin guts are definitely part of the experience.

3. Mr. Bones Relay Race

Turn a regular relay race into a Halloween challenge by asking kids to rebuild a skeleton one bone at a time.

Print or cut out the pieces of a large cardboard skeleton and divide the pieces evenly between two teams. At the other end of the yard, draw or tape a simple skeleton outline onto a fence, large piece of cardboard or other safe surface.

One player from each team races through a simple obstacle course carrying a skeleton piece, attaches it to the team’s skeleton and then races back to tag the next player.

You can create the obstacle course using:

Traffic cones

Hula hoops

Plastic buckets

Pool noodles

Cardboard boxes

Small hay bales

The first team to correctly assemble Mr. Bones wins.

For older kids, make the obstacle course more challenging. For little ones, eliminate the obstacles and simply make it a skeleton-building relay.

4. Pumpkin Golf

A jack-o’-lantern with a very big mouth becomes the perfect Halloween golf hole.

Carve an extra-large mouth into a pumpkin and place it at the end of a simple cardboard ramp. Secure the ramp so it won’t slide around during the game.

Give kids a toy golf club, plastic club or even a small broom and let them take turns trying to putt a lightweight foam ball into the pumpkin’s mouth.

Move the starting line closer for younger children and farther away for older kids.

If you have several pumpkins, create an entire mini golf course and assign different point values based on how difficult each shot is.

Safety tip: A foam or lightweight plastic ball is a better choice than a real golf ball when kids are playing together in the backyard.

5. Witch Hat Ring Toss

This Halloween version of ring toss takes just a few minutes to set up.

Place several inexpensive witch hats around the lawn. Give the kids plastic rings, rope hoops or glow bracelets large enough to fit over the hats.

Mark a throwing line and let each player take several turns trying to land a ring over a witch hat.

You can make the game more competitive by assigning point values to the hats. Place the highest-value hats farther away.

If you’re playing around dusk, glow bracelets make the game even more fun — and they’re easier to see as the yard gets darker.

6. Halloween Scavenger Hunt

A scavenger hunt works especially well when you have kids of different ages because you can make the clues as simple or challenging as you want.

Create a list of Halloween and fall-themed things the kids need to find around the yard or neighbourhood.

Your list might include:

Something orange

A spiderweb

A carved pumpkin

Three different-coloured leaves

A ghost decoration

A witch

Something that glows

A black cat decoration

A scarecrow

Something shaped like a bat

For little kids, use pictures instead of written clues. Older kids can work in teams and take photos of each item rather than collecting anything.

If you’re taking the hunt beyond your own yard, make sure younger children stay with an adult.

7. Ghost Hunt

Think of this as an Easter egg hunt with a Halloween twist.

Before the party, hide small white ghosts around the yard. You can make them from tissue paper, white fabric, ping-pong balls, paper cutouts or even small white balloons.

Give each child or team a bag or basket and set a time limit. When the time is up, count how many ghosts everyone managed to find.

You can also hide one special ghost that’s worth extra points or comes with a small prize.

For older kids, wait until dusk and let them search using flashlights. Just make sure you’ve checked the yard ahead of time for tripping hazards.

8. Pumpkin Bowling

Turn a small round pumpkin into a Halloween bowling ball.

Set up empty plastic bottles, lightweight bowling pins or decorated paper cups at the end of a driveway, patio or smooth section of lawn.

Kids take turns rolling a small pumpkin toward the pins and get two chances to knock down as many as possible.

If you’d like to make the game look more festive, decorate the pins with ghost faces, monsters or Halloween stickers.

Choose a pumpkin that is fairly round and sturdy enough to survive several rolls. Keeping a backup pumpkin nearby isn’t a bad idea either.

More Ways to Make Outdoor Halloween Games Fun

You don’t need elaborate decorations or expensive party supplies to make Halloween games memorable. A few simple touches can make the whole backyard feel like part of the celebration.

Try playing a Halloween playlist in the background, decorating the game area with pumpkins and battery-operated lights, or giving each game a silly Halloween-themed prize.

For younger kids, keep the games short and let everyone participate instead of focusing too much on winners. Older kids may enjoy team competitions, timed challenges and keeping score.

And if costumes are involved, keep safety in mind. Games that require running are easier when kids aren’t wearing masks, long capes or costumes that could cause them to trip.

Halloween Fun Before the Candy

The best outdoor Halloween games don’t have to be complicated. A pumpkin, a backyard and a little imagination can keep kids entertained long before it’s time to start trick-or-treating.

Whether you’re hosting a full Halloween party or just inviting a few neighbourhood kids over before they head out for candy, these games give everyone another reason to enjoy the spookiest night of the year.

And if they burn off a little extra energy before the candy comes home? Even better.