After the Kids Are Gone: Defining Your Next Act with René Syler. In this episode of the ModernMom Podcast, we sit down with René Syler, former anchor of The Early Show and author of Good Enough Mother, to discuss her journey from the newsroom to redefining her life after the kids left home. René opens up about her transformation, from her career in television to becoming a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness and health, managing relationships with adult children, and embracing her own health journey. We also dive into the powerful lessons she’s learned from turning 62 and living authentically. Tune in for an inspiring conversation about embracing the next act in life.

Modern Mom: The Podcast is where motherhood meets ambition—and today’s episode is a shining example of what that looks like. In this inspiring and laugh-out-loud conversation, host Winnie sits down with the one and only Rene Syler—journalist, TV host, author of Good Enough Mother, and now founder of Elite Media Mastery—to talk about motherhood, media, and what it means to step into your next chapter unapologetically.

The Conversation

Winnie: Welcome, Rene! You’ve had such an incredible career—CBS, authoring a book, and now helping others master media. How does this current chapter feel?

Rene: It feels exciting. My kids are now 28 and 26, and I didn’t know if we’d ever get to the “fun” stage, but here we are. When I wrote Good Enough Mother, I was still anchoring at CBS. My kids were little, and I was juggling all the things. At some point I realized—some balls are going to drop. And that’s okay.

Winnie: So many of us are hard on ourselves. What does it actually mean to be “good enough”?

Rene: It’s about letting go of perfection. Around the early 2010s, I saw this shift—what I call Pinterest Parenting. Suddenly we were all trying to present this picture-perfect version of motherhood online, and it was exhausting. We were parenting for everyone else except the people who mattered most—our kids and ourselves.

Winnie: You’ve evolved from that media powerhouse to becoming a mentor and guide. Tell us about Elite Media Mastery.

Rene: After years on camera, I realized what I love most is helping others shine. Elite Media Mastery is about helping people—especially women—speak confidently on camera, clarify their message, and step into their voice. I’ve had a lot of “acts” in my life, and this one feels the most aligned with who I am today.

Winnie: What would you say to moms who feel like they’ve lost themselves in motherhood?

Rene: First, you’re not “just” a mom—never. You’re doing one of the hardest jobs out there. But also, the world opens back up again. When the kids are grown, it’s your time. You can start something new. You can try new things. Life is long, and we’re allowed multiple acts.

Winnie: You’ve had your share of curveballs. How did you keep going?

Rene: I’ve learned that the life you plan is rarely the life you lead. I’ve been fired. I’ve dealt with health challenges, including a preventive mastectomy. I’ve had my hair fall out from stress. But through all of it, I’ve learned to keep showing up. You only fail when you quit.

Winnie: You’re helping others find their voice now. What’s your biggest advice?

Rene: Lean into your instincts. Trust your voice. And stop worrying about what other people think. Whether you’re going on camera, launching a brand, or just navigating everyday life—you’ve got to believe that you belong in the room.

Winnie: I love that. And where can people find you?

Rene: You can find me at EliteMediaMastery.com or DM me on Instagram @goodenoughmother. And I always say—don’t be shy! I want to hear your story.

Final Thoughts

This episode was a masterclass in growth, grit, and grace. Rene reminded us that no matter what season of life you’re in, it’s never too late to pivot, pursue a passion, or reinvent yourself. So if you’re a mom wondering what’s next, maybe the real question is—why not you?

