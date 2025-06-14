Organize Your Pantry Like a Kardashian (But on a Mom Budget)

Ok, truth time… When I first saw Khloé Kardashian’s pantry tour on Hulu, I paused the episode and just… stared. Everything was clear. Beautiful. Calm. Not a single crumpled granola bar wrapper or stale bag of pretzels in sight. Their pantries are legendary and I’m sure housekeeper genies had something to do with this.. a little shrine to order and indulgence.

I remember looking at my own pantry that night. One side had a half-torn Costco box of fruit snacks. The other had a bag of rice that had spilled, been swept, and somehow still kept reappearing like glitter. I sighed. Shut the door. And made a promise: I was going to fix it. Not Kardashian-fix it. Just… make it work. In my budget. With my kids. With all our quirks.

Here’s what helped—and what might help you, too.

Clear Bins: The MVP

You don’t need fancy ones with gold handles. Just something stackable, clear, and strong enough for peanut butter jars and rogue chip bags.

Try these:

Sterilite Large Ultra Basket with Handles, 6-Pack

Utopia Home Pantry Organization Bins, 8-Piece

Labels That Make You Feel Like a Grown-Up

Labeling isn’t just cute. It keeps things from drifting. A bin labeled snacks somehow stops becoming a junk drawer. Magic.

Budget tip: Use a $10 chalkboard label set and skip the Cricut.

Chalkboard Labels Set with Marker

Uniform Jars (But Just for the Pretty Stuff)

You do not need to decant everything. Just pick the loudest packaging—cereal, oats, flour. Two or three uniform jars can calm a whole shelf.

Try this:

Chef’s Path Airtight Food Storage Set

Lazy Susans = Secret Weapon

For oils, vinegars, sauces… lazy Susans make your shelf feel like a mini kitchen studio.

Try this:

Copco Non-Skid Turntable

Canned Food Organizers (Not Just for Cans)

Great for beans, but also for mini snack bags, applesauce, granola bars. You’ll thank yourself later.

Try this:

SimpleHouseware Can Rack Organizer

Snack Zones—For Sanity

Each kid gets a bin. Granola bars in one. Crackers in another. Nothing fancy. Just clear boundaries. No more shouting, “Mom, where’s the—”

Try this:

mDesign Storage Bins with Handles, 4 Pack

Command Hooks for Hanging

Hooks inside doors or on shelves = space you didn’t know you had.

Try this:

Command Hooks, Damage-Free Hanging

Invest in One ‘Show-Off’ Area

Just one Kardashian moment. Matching spice jars. Or a shelf with your prettiest pasta. Something you smile at when you open the door.

Try this:

Spice Jars with Bamboo Lids + Labels

Keep a Donation Basket

One bin for pantry cast-offs—canned stuff you won’t use, boxed meals nobody liked. Every few weeks, it goes to a neighbor or donation box.

One Shelf at a Time

I did mine over three weeks. During homework. While pasta boiled. Not perfect, not fast… but it stuck.

Real Life Note

The night I finished, I stood in the pantry with the door open for a long time. My youngest came in, grabbed a pouch from her new snack bin, and said, “Oh… this is like a store.” And then she walked out. That was it. No fanfare. But I’ll remember that moment every time I hear a cereal box slide back into place.

Truth is, I still spill the rice sometimes. But now, I know where it belongs.