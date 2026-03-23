Peacock Fish Care Guide: Tank Setup, Diet & Tank Mates

Peacock fish likes to live in sweet and clean water. It is famous due to its beautiful bright colors like the peacock. Its temperament is peaceful, if we compare it with other kinds of cichlid.

They are found from Lake Malawai in Africa.

They are mostly in high demand for aquariums due to their flexible size, activeness and stunning look etc.

Key qualities:

Peacock cichlid fish are normally peaceful and they are making a community in a tank.

Nature: A bit aggressive yet controllable

Environment: Clean fresh water

Standard Size: 4-6 inches

Lifeline: 6-8 years with good care

What are the peacock cichlid fish and where are they found?

The famous Lake Malawi in East Africa is where peacock fish were first found.



This lake is home to hundreds of different species of cichlids. In the wild, peacock cichlids live in sandy areas near rocky walls, where they search for food using their extremely sensitive sensory pores.

Basic Natural Needs of Habitat:

Sandy bottoms in lakes

Cool freshwater

Moderate water flow

Rocky homes for safety

How big will a peacock cichlid get and what tank size do they need?

Normally male peacock cichlids grow bigger and show his vibrant colors then female.

Lady peacock cichlids usually have dull colors like gray or brown, they can easily hide into the wild environment.

Mostly peacock fish grow around 4-7 inches longer.

Growth can be impacted by different factors.

Tank Size Water quality Food Genetics

Cichlid fish get their full size in just 8 to 12 months, if we grow them with care properly.

Peacock cichlids are always active to swim. So they require 55 to 75 gallons tank size where they can easily enjoy, swim and grow up.

Key instructions of tank setup:

Here are some important instructions which we have to be careful about.

l Sandy bottom

l Rocks for hiding

l Good filtration system

l Proper water flow

Overcrowding can increase aggression in male peacock fish.

Ideal water parameters for Peacock fish:

Temperature: 75-82 F

pH Level: 7-8.6

Water Hardness: 6-10 DGH

To tank stable and prevent diseases needs to change water 20% to 30% weekly basis.

Which food is good for peacock cichlids?

Peacock fish like to eat insects like Hikari Bio-Pure, Brine shrimps, krill, blood worms and little crustaceans etc.

Do not feed excessive fatty food it create health problems such as Malwai bloat.

Are peacock cichlids aggressive?

African cichlids are aggressive other than many peacock cichlids are little aggressive.

Male peacock fish can get jealous during the breeding season.But with careful tank planning, hostility is controllable.

Advice for lessening hostility:

Keep a single male with several ladies.

Provide lots of places to hide.

Steer clear of really hostile cichlid species.

Keep your tank the right size.

How many kinds of peacock cichlids?

Beautiful colors of red, blue, orange and yellow the varieties of blue, red, marble, dragon blood, eureka red, sulphur and albino.

FAQs

Is peacock cichlid fish easy to take care of as a beginner?

Yes, peacock fish are perfect for beginners with just easy guidelines of caring. They are easier to handle than other types of African cichlids.

What is the suggested quantity of peacock cichlids should to be set up in a tank together?

To reduce aggression and to improve natural behavior, keep one male and 3-5 females together.

Do peacock cichlids lose their color?

Yes, when they are stressed, poor water quality, illness or an improper diet etc