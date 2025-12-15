The Power of “The Ask:” How One Question Can Change Everything

Hey, it’s Carson and this episode is all about something that’s helped me grow faster than anything else: asking.

I’m talking about the power of just putting yourself out there.

Whether it’s asking for advice, feedback, an opportunity, or just a chance to connect: one brave, intentful, honest message can open doors you never imagined.

I share how a cold LinkedIn message led to meeting a college coach I really admire, plus stories from people like Emma Chamberlain and Ben Pasternak who started their journeys the exact same way.

We’ll also talk about why asking feels scary, but why people say yes way more than you think (like 89% of the time, according to Stanford). I break down how to ask the right way, what to say, and how to move past the fear of rejection.

If you’ve ever held back because you didn’t want to bother someone, well, this episode is DEFINITELY for you.

Let’s talk about how just one ask could change your life.

