Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide
The holidays are here, and so is the joy (and sometimes the stress!) of finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. At Modern Mom, we’ve curated the Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to make your shopping easier and more fun. From thoughtful stocking stuffers to must-have items for the whole family, our guide is packed with unique and meaningful gifts that are sure to make this holiday season unforgettable. Whether you’re shopping for kids, grandparents, friends, or a little something special for yourself, you’ll find handpicked options that will bring smiles to your loved ones. Plus, we’ll be adding more of our favorite gifts and updating each week, so be sure to check back often for new ideas to make this holiday season magical!
Luxury
Super Script Customized Necklace
Nissa Jewelry, Personalized Classic Name Necklace *Sterling Silver* Super Script Customized Necklace: Silver - Each beautiful necklace is custom made to order. Founded by Nissa Wegienek in New York City in 2008, Nissa Jewelry is vintage inspired goodness with a modern twist.
Moissanite Pendant Necklaces for Women
The Fiery Brilliance of Moissanite: This necklace features a dazzling 2 carat moissanite, making it a brilliant and fiery alternative to a traditional diamond. Unlike other gems such as white sapphire and cubic zirconia, moissanite is nearly as hard as a diamond and more sparkly, making it virtually indistinguishable to the naked eye. This necklace is sure to impress your soulmate and be a stunning addition to any outfit
HOUNDSBAY Commander Dresser Valet Watch Box
The Commander is the watch lover's dresser valet box- Patented by HOUNDSBAY, and inspired by the popular HOUNDSBAY Admiral, this large organizer box combines an oversize charging station, catchall tray, accessory drawer, and large-slotted watch case under a real glass display lid.
RANKEEF 2 Pcs Chain Bracelet for Men
Our men's bracelet set features a figaro bracelets for men and a silver cuban link bracelet for men that can be worn together or separately, offering versatility for any occasion. Mix and match our chain bracelet for men with other mens chain bracelet to create unique looks.
Beauty, Health, and Wellness
Holiday Mini BB Trio
Get into the holiday spirit with our adorable mini bath bomb trio! Each bath bomb features a different holiday favorite scent to set the perfect festive mood. Whether you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or a fun add-on to any gift, this trio brings holiday cheer to every soak!
Gnome for the Holidays - Soap & Bath Bomb Bundle
As we plan for a festive—and sometimes overwhelming—holiday season, we can use all the help we can get! Lucky for you, your friendly little garden gnome is here to be the good luck charm you need. With a jolly white beard and red hat, he’s ready to inject the perfect amount of holiday spirit into your favorite season.
Meet The Thrive Journal
Embrace a life of intentional, embodied, and unapologetic living with the Thrive Journal. Because the story of your thriving…is one that only YOU can write. Inside, you’ll find practices that expand your capacity to THRIVE, and live each day with more inner peace, more purpose, and more joy.
Mood Bars for Every Mood
100% plant-based snack bars made with natural, organic ingredients. Discover a world of healthy snack and meal-replacement options designed for how you feel, each day. Natural ingredients for real nutrition, created by real doctors for real people with real lives. Real food for wherever the mood takes you, that empowers you to eat how you want to feel.
Organic Greens
This gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan friendly formula is the perfect addition to your healthy lifestyle. Purely Inspired® Organic Greens contains 39 superfoods and provides active probiotics. The perfect choice for a daily nutrition boost-it's easy to digest, has 0 grams of sugar and can be added to both sweet and savory recipes.
Duff in a Bottle
Baking Magic, Bottled by a Star Chef! Our baking kit for kids and adults brings Duff Goldman’s granola bar and chocolate chip cookie mixes pre-measured and ready to bake. Just pour, mix in a few wet ingredients, and you’re on your way to cookie heaven! No culinary skills required. All ingredients in this kit are certified Kosher.
My Better Batch
Better Than Homemade Taste, Made Simple! Our mission is simple, to create a cookie with better than homemade taste in a fraction of the time it would take to bake from scratch. Why? Because time is precious and who really has time for that anyway? Mix, scoop, and bake...it's really that simple!
Beverly Hills MD Best Sellers Collection
Elevate your routine with Beverly Hills MD cult-classics! Experience the transformative effects of our top-rated formulas, each tailored to promote visibly smoother, firmer, younger-looking skin. Dermal Repair Complex™, Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum™, Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream™, Deep Wrinkle Filler™
Shower Steamers Aromatherapy
8 Unique Aromas For Every Mood - Perfect Gifts for Mom, Mother's Day Gift ! Indulge in soothing shower aromatherapy with Orca Beauty shower bombs for women & men. Place the steamer on the floor, away from heavy stream. Activate with a few splashes of warm water. Enjoy the refreshing shower vapor!
24K Gold Eye Patches, Collagen Eye Masks
Safe and Effective ingredients: This 24K gold eye mask is rich in collagen, hyaluronic acid the other ingredients. Suitable for people who often stay up late and have eye fatigue, after use to reduce eye puffiness, relieve eye fatigue, experience a new feeling.
Fashion
AMANDA SIDE STRIPE WIDE LEG PANT
Effortlessly cool with a sporty-chic edge, this cult classic is the kind of piece every ‘it’ girl needs in her summer lineup. The vibe is understated yet right on-trend, boasting a laid-back polish and classy nonchalance that encapsulates the season with an easy-breezy swagger. A wardrobe powerhouse with endless style mileage, it’s the ultimate off-duty uniform.
luvamia Denim Jacket
Feel effortlessly cool in the black jacket for women that you could wear from season to season. The black jacket women dressy casual are easy to go with everything in your wardrobe. The women's denim shirt are suitable for vacation, party, street, going out, cruise, club, holiday, resort, and more.
Home + Travel
Googly Food Sticker Book
Adults like stickers, too. We just (unfortunately) don’t have trapper keepers to put them on anymore. That’s why Brass Monkey made this–a book of stickers designed to be used. This book of Googly Food is here to say what food can’t – make clever comments and judge all the people, places, and inanimate objects around you.
Emergency Dad Jokes
Being a dad is hard enough as it is without having to come up with endless groan-worthy one-liners on top of it. Talk about unrealistic expectations. That’s why this cargo-short-pocket-sized card deck is packed with a hundred terrible, ready-to-roll jokes–perfect for adding a few exasperated sighs to any occasion.
Cambria Hardside Luggage
A stylish collection offering complementary options to build a personalized travel wardrobe. All cases offer a large interior packing capacity with a separate secondary packing compartment secured by a TSA lock (available on all sizes) to protect your belongings. Available in 4 colors: Black Pearl, Mango Tango, Blue Pearl, and Tortoise
Ninja Foodi Everyday Possible Cooker
8-in-1 VERSATILITY: Slow cook, Sear/Sauté, Braise, Keep Warm, White Rice, Brown Rice, Oats and Pasta. No more cluttered countertops. Replaces Slow Cooker, Food Warmer, Nonstick Pot, Sauté Pan, Cast Iron Skillet, Saucier, Saucepan, Stock Pot, Rice Cooker, and Dutch Oven.
Tech
Portable Monitor 15.6inch FHD 1080P USB C HDMI
MNN 15.6inch portable laptop monitor with 1920*1080 resolution, advanced IPS matte screen support 178° full viewing angle, it renders accurate and bright color, draws you into the video or game with lifelike colors and amazing detail. It can effectively reduce blue light radiation damage, no flickering, eye-care, and make it easier to watch for a long time. A second monitor for working from home.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life. BEATS' CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
ACEMAGIC 2024 Gaming Laptop
ACEMAGIC Gaming Laptop R7-5825U by AMD ZEN 3 architecture, matched with 16MB of L3 cache, built by TSMC 7nm process with 8 cores & 16 threads (base 2.0GHz, turbo up to 4.5GHz). Acemagic gaming laptops makes it easy to qualify for your PC work and PC games which have amazing loading and processing power for a smoother PC used experience the immersive gaming experience.
HP 255 G10 15.6" FHD Business Laptop
32GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; 1TB PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive allows to fast bootup and data transfer. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB L3 Cache, 2.0GHz base frequency, up to 4.50GHz max turbo frequency), with AMD Radeon Graphics
TOSHIBA 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Fire TV - Fire TV brings live, over the air TV and all your streaming channels together on one, easy to use home screen. Connect any HD antenna and ask Alexa to instantly search for and watch live TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows.
KIDS
Happy Comes Home Hardcover
Happy Comes Home is the story of a family who wanted a cat who would make their cat dreams come true! So begins an adventure of a cat, a child, and a family trying to find the happiness so many of us seek with our feline friends. Would Happy be allowed to stay? Would Happy settle down?
Ho Ho Howl! Countdown Puzzle Set
Experience the 12 days of Christmas with our Ho Ho Howl Countdown Puzzle Set. Beneath the cover flap are 12 perforated windows, each containing a 48-piece mini puzzle. This festive puzzle set features adorable dogs engaging in holiday traditions, from sledding to building a gingerbread house and enjoying hot chocolate.
Enchanted Nutcracker Magnetic Play Set
Bring some mix and match fun to the table with the Enchanted Nutcracker Magnetic Play Set from Mudpuppy. It’s a quick and easy way to incorporate imaginative play into the children’s everyday life. There are 3 sheets of mix and match magnets included in this toy for little ones to design their very own best dressed holiday ballerina.
Tubby Todd Kids Bundle
Give your kiddo a kickstart into skin and self care with this perfect bundle of 4 gentle basics. They'll love getting to learn their new routine and you'll love all the natural ingredients that are gentle on budding skin. We love that using these products in their daily rituals will help kids care for themselves while promoting healthy habits and self love!
Tubby Todd Bath Bomb Bundle
Bath Bombs transform regular old bath time into something extra special! Packed with plant-based ingredients that moisturize skin and a hint of food-grade color that won't stain your towels or tub, these fizzy treats are nothing but good clean fun your whole family will love.