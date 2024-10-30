Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide
The holidays are here, and so is the joy (and sometimes the stress!) of finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. At Modern Mom, we’ve curated the Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to make your shopping easier and more fun. From thoughtful stocking stuffers to must-have items for the whole family, our guide is packed with unique and meaningful gifts that are sure to make this holiday season unforgettable. Whether you’re shopping for kids, grandparents, friends, or a little something special for yourself, you’ll find handpicked options that will bring smiles to your loved ones. Plus, we’ll be adding more of our favorite gifts and updating each week, so be sure to check back often for new ideas to make this holiday season magical!

Luxury

Keyzar Pave Initial Pendant

Green Sapphire, 14k Yellow Gold. Handcrafted in Beverly Hills with the brilliance of natural gemstones. Gemma Park is the founder and sole designer of Veniroe. Her brand emulates her commitment to quality, elegance, and imagination.

Veniroe Lover Ring

Green Sapphire, 14k Yellow Gold. Handcrafted in Beverly Hills with the brilliance of natural gemstones. Gemma Park is the founder and sole designer of Veniroe. Her brand emulates her commitment to quality, elegance, and imagination.

Birthstone Shaker Necklace

Catherine Weitzman Small Custom Birthstone Shaker Necklace. Alive with vibrant color and dynamic movement, the Shaker Necklaces elevate an everyday outfit to an eye-catching ensemble. The two-sided glass chamber is framed by an organically styled, softly textured branch.

Super Script Customized Necklace

Nissa Jewelry, Personalized Classic Name Necklace *Sterling Silver* Super Script Customized Necklace: Silver - Each beautiful necklace is custom made to order. Founded by Nissa Wegienek in New York City in 2008, Nissa Jewelry is vintage inspired goodness with a modern twist.

Moissanite Stud Earrings for Women

These moissanite stud earrings is made with 18K white gold plated silver and created moissanite. The back finding is post with friction back. Made to last a lifetime, strong and durable! All the metals we use are lead free, nickel free and hypoallergenic.

Moissanite Pendant Necklaces for Women

The Fiery Brilliance of Moissanite: This necklace features a dazzling 2 carat moissanite, making it a brilliant and fiery alternative to a traditional diamond. Unlike other gems such as white sapphire and cubic zirconia, moissanite is nearly as hard as a diamond and more sparkly, making it virtually indistinguishable to the naked eye. This necklace is sure to impress your soulmate and be a stunning addition to any outfit

The Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case

The perfect combination of style & convenience. Earrings range from 0.28” stud to 1.3” hoops, so you’ll have the perfect accessory for any outfit! Paired with a luxurious, purple travel case so you can always be on the go.

HOUNDSBAY Commander Dresser Valet Watch Box

The Commander is the watch lover's dresser valet box- Patented by HOUNDSBAY, and inspired by the popular HOUNDSBAY Admiral, this large organizer box combines an oversize charging station, catchall tray, accessory drawer, and large-slotted watch case under a real glass display lid.

RANKEEF 2 Pcs Chain Bracelet for Men

Our men's bracelet set features a figaro bracelets for men and a silver cuban link bracelet for men that can be worn together or separately, offering versatility for any occasion. Mix and match our chain bracelet for men with other mens chain bracelet to create unique looks.

Beauty, Health, and Wellness

Home for the Holidays Candle Gift Set

There's more than enough holiday spirit to go around! Our Home for the Holidays Candle Gift Set provides the ultimate collection of seasonal scents so can you decide which winter adventure is right for every room in your home!

Holiday Mini BB Trio

Get into the holiday spirit with our adorable mini bath bomb trio! Each bath bomb features a different holiday favorite scent to set the perfect festive mood. Whether you're looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or a fun add-on to any gift, this trio brings holiday cheer to every soak!

Gnome for the Holidays - Soap & Bath Bomb Bundle

As we plan for a festive—and sometimes overwhelming—holiday season, we can use all the help we can get! Lucky for you, your friendly little garden gnome is here to be the good luck charm you need. With a jolly white beard and red hat, he’s ready to inject the perfect amount of holiday spirit into your favorite season.

Limited Edition: 2024 Holiday Sip Box

Unwrap cozy vibes with our Limited Edition 2024 Holiday Box! Enjoy Cinnamon Roll and Peppermint Mocha Faux Joe blends, an exclusive Sip Herbals mug, snuggly socks, peppermint lip balm, and your choice of a stainless steel strainer or reusable pod.

Meet The Thrive Journal

Embrace a life of intentional, embodied, and unapologetic living with the Thrive Journal. Because the story of your thriving…is one that only YOU can write. Inside, you’ll find practices that expand your capacity to THRIVE, and live each day with more inner peace, more purpose, and more joy.

Mood Bars for Every Mood

100% plant-based snack bars made with natural, organic ingredients. Discover a world of healthy snack and meal-replacement options designed for how you feel, each day. Natural ingredients for real nutrition, created by real doctors for real people with real lives. Real food for wherever the mood takes you, that empowers you to eat how you want to feel.

Organic Greens

This gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan friendly formula is the perfect addition to your healthy lifestyle. Purely Inspired® Organic Greens contains 39 superfoods and provides active probiotics. The perfect choice for a daily nutrition boost-it's easy to digest, has 0 grams of sugar and can be added to both sweet and savory recipes.

Collagen + Creatine

Creatine provides cognition support, helps build lean muscle when combined with regular exercise, boosts exercise performance and aids cellular energy production. This delicious, naturally flavored drink mix perfectly blends collagen, creatine, biotin and key electrolytes.

Duff in a Bottle

Baking Magic, Bottled by a Star Chef! Our baking kit for kids and adults brings Duff Goldman’s granola bar and chocolate chip cookie mixes pre-measured and ready to bake. Just pour, mix in a few wet ingredients, and you’re on your way to cookie heaven! No culinary skills required. All ingredients in this kit are certified Kosher.

My Better Batch

Better Than Homemade Taste, Made Simple! Our mission is simple, to create a cookie with better than homemade taste in a fraction of the time it would take to bake from scratch. Why? Because time is precious and who really has time for that anyway? Mix, scoop, and bake...it's really that simple!

Beverly Hills MD Best Sellers Collection

Elevate your routine with Beverly Hills MD cult-classics! Experience the transformative effects of our top-rated formulas, each tailored to promote visibly smoother, firmer, younger-looking skin. Dermal Repair Complex™, Rapid-Lift Advanced Neck Serum™, Lift + Firm Sculpting Cream™, Deep Wrinkle Filler™

Skincare and Bodycare for Teens, The Junior Travel Trio

The JB SKRUB Junior Travel Trio Try our collection of travel-size essentials for staying clean and fresh on the go: The Body Wash 90 mL The Body Spray 50 mL The Face Wash 50 mL

Natural Baby Shampoo & Wash

Introducing Babyology's Natural Baby Wash Shampoo, crafted with care to provide gentle and effective cleansing for your baby's delicate skin and hair. Complement it with our all Natural Baby Lotion.

Shower Steamers Aromatherapy

8 Unique Aromas For Every Mood - Perfect Gifts for Mom, Mother's Day Gift ! Indulge in soothing shower aromatherapy with Orca Beauty shower bombs for women & men. Place the steamer on the floor, away from heavy stream. Activate with a few splashes of warm water. Enjoy the refreshing shower vapor!

24K Gold Eye Patches, Collagen Eye Masks

Safe and Effective ingredients: This 24K gold eye mask is rich in collagen, hyaluronic acid the other ingredients. Suitable for people who often stay up late and have eye fatigue, after use to reduce eye puffiness, relieve eye fatigue, experience a new feeling.

Fashion

Little Yoga Socks

Arctic Circle - 4 Pack - Extra Warm! "These are the best socks ever. Perfect for my grandson to have on when in the house. I actually let him run around the backyard with them on to."

Chazlyn BURLESON BONE

The ultimate modern cowboy boot made for all occasions. CHAZLYN blends fine artistry and premium materials to deliver quality, comfort, and style with every step.

Zandria Angelica

Angelica features a stunning Kambaba Jasper pendant atop layers of thin gold wire with around a classic black canvas cowboy hat. Proudly American Made. Our hats are manufactured in Mexico and details added by hand in Los Angeles, CA using the highest quality materials.

AMANDA SIDE STRIPE WIDE LEG PANT

Effortlessly cool with a sporty-chic edge, this cult classic is the kind of piece every ‘it’ girl needs in her summer lineup. The vibe is understated yet right on-trend, boasting a laid-back polish and classy nonchalance that encapsulates the season with an easy-breezy swagger. A wardrobe powerhouse with endless style mileage, it’s the ultimate off-duty uniform.

4 Piece: Womens Long Sleeve Henley & Jogger Lounge Pajama Set

Elevate your lounge game with our Ladies' Hoodie and Jogger Lounge Set! Designed to outshine the competition, this cozy two-piece loungewear set features a trendy, yet casual style perfect for fall and winter.

luvamia Denim Jacket

Feel effortlessly cool in the black jacket for women that you could wear from season to season. The black jacket women dressy casual are easy to go with everything in your wardrobe. The women's denim shirt are suitable for vacation, party, street, going out, cruise, club, holiday, resort, and more.

Home + Travel

Googly Food Sticker Book

Adults like stickers, too. We just (unfortunately) don’t have trapper keepers to put them on anymore. That’s why Brass Monkey made this–a book of stickers designed to be used. This book of Googly Food is here to say what food can’t – make clever comments and judge all the people, places, and inanimate objects around you.

Debatable Holiday Edition Social Game

It’s the most wonderful time of the year–to argue. I mean, you’re already going to bicker with your relatives, you might as well have fun while doing it. Includes 400 holiday-ish things to argue about and suitable for 2 or more players.

Emergency Dad Jokes

Being a dad is hard enough as it is without having to come up with endless groan-worthy one-liners on top of it. Talk about unrealistic expectations. That’s why this cargo-short-pocket-sized card deck is packed with a hundred terrible, ready-to-roll jokes–perfect for adding a few exasperated sighs to any occasion.

William Morris Paint-In Print Set

The William Morris Paint In Card Set includes a set of 6 cards featuring the iconic floral designs of William Morris that can be painted using the 6 colors embedded into the top of the card.

Cambria Hardside Luggage

A stylish collection offering complementary options to build a personalized travel wardrobe. All cases offer a large interior packing capacity with a separate secondary packing compartment secured by a TSA lock (available on all sizes) to protect your belongings. Available in 4 colors: Black Pearl, Mango Tango, Blue Pearl, and Tortoise

Ninja Foodi Everyday Possible Cooker

8-in-1 VERSATILITY: Slow cook, Sear/Sauté, Braise, Keep Warm, White Rice, Brown Rice, Oats and Pasta. No more cluttered countertops. Replaces Slow Cooker, Food Warmer, Nonstick Pot, Sauté Pan, Cast Iron Skillet, Saucier, Saucepan, Stock Pot, Rice Cooker, and Dutch Oven.

Tech

Portable Monitor 15.6inch FHD 1080P USB C HDMI

MNN 15.6inch portable laptop monitor with 1920*1080 resolution, advanced IPS matte screen support 178° full viewing angle, it renders accurate and bright color, draws you into the video or game with lifelike colors and amazing detail. It can effectively reduce blue light radiation damage, no flickering, eye-care, and make it easier to watch for a long time. A second monitor for working from home.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life. BEATS' CUSTOM ACOUSTIC PLATFORM delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 7 44mm

Looking for a great way to bring out your personal best every day? Challenge yourself to excel on your next run or bike ride using tracking with Galaxy AI¹ that lets you compare your current performance to your last one²

ACEMAGIC 2024 Gaming Laptop

ACEMAGIC Gaming Laptop R7-5825U by AMD ZEN 3 architecture, matched with 16MB of L3 cache, built by TSMC 7nm process with 8 cores & 16 threads (base 2.0GHz, turbo up to 4.5GHz). Acemagic gaming laptops makes it easy to qualify for your PC work and PC games which have amazing loading and processing power for a smoother PC used experience the immersive gaming experience.

HP 255 G10 15.6" FHD Business Laptop

32GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; 1TB PCIe M.2 Solid State Drive allows to fast bootup and data transfer. AMD Ryzen 7 7730U (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB L3 Cache, 2.0GHz base frequency, up to 4.50GHz max turbo frequency), with AMD Radeon Graphics

STGAubron Prebuilt Gaming PC Desktop

System: Intel Core i5 up to 3.7GHz 4-Core | 16GB Memory | 512GB Solid State Drive | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 550 4G GDDR5 Video Card | 1x HDMI | 1x DisplayPort | 1x DVI.pecial feature: RGB Gaming Mouse & Keyboard | RGB Mouse Pad

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

A fully featured tablet (not a toy) with a wide, 10.1" 1080p Full HD display for kids ages 6-12 includes comprehensive parental controls, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Official Luna Wireless Controller

Designed for the best experience on Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service. Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices. When playing on Luna, pause your game on one screen then pick up right where you left off on another.

TOSHIBA 55-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Fire TV - Fire TV brings live, over the air TV and all your streaming channels together on one, easy to use home screen. Connect any HD antenna and ask Alexa to instantly search for and watch live TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows.

KIDS

Happy Comes Home Hardcover

Happy Comes Home is the story of a family who wanted a cat who would make their cat dreams come true! So begins an adventure of a cat, a child, and a family trying to find the happiness so many of us seek with our feline friends. Would Happy be allowed to stay? Would Happy settle down?

Your Face Lights up the World

Your Face Lights up the World is a powerfully written and distinctively illustrated picture book that explores themes of self-esteem, sibling rivalry, and jealousy with flair, whisking kids off on an unforgettable journey toward self-acceptance.

Ryder K The Mini Boss: The Littlest Hands, Yet the Biggest Dreams

With the help of her siblings Maya, Mila, and Ace, and her cousins Baaz and Zaire, Ryder navigates the challenges of young entrepreneurship while embracing vital lessons in leadership, teamwork, and self-empowerment.

Clixo - The building block reinvented

Clixo is an award-winning magnetic play system. It’s light and flexible, and it empowers kids to discover their creative confidence as they play and explore.

Red & Olive Bundles and Gift Sets

Each handcrafted doll reflects our commitment to ethical production, fair wages, and environmental responsibility. Shop with us and make a meaningful impact—one doll at a time. Shop Now

Bright Littles Conversation Cards

These fun, interactive prompts make it simple for kids to dive into five key topics—Diversity, Safety, Self, Nature, and Health. They encourage critical thinking and help make meaningful conversations a natural part of everyday life.

Ho Ho Howl! Countdown Puzzle Set

Experience the 12 days of Christmas with our Ho Ho Howl Countdown Puzzle Set. Beneath the cover flap are 12 perforated windows, each containing a 48-piece mini puzzle. This festive puzzle set features adorable dogs engaging in holiday traditions, from sledding to building a gingerbread house and enjoying hot chocolate.

Enchanted Nutcracker Magnetic Play Set

Bring some mix and match fun to the table with the Enchanted Nutcracker Magnetic Play Set from Mudpuppy. It’s a quick and easy way to incorporate imaginative play into the children’s everyday life. There are 3 sheets of mix and match magnets included in this toy for little ones to design their very own best dressed holiday ballerina.

Joy Laforme Gingerbread Cottage 500 Piece Puzzle In A House

Joy Laforme Gingerbread Cottage 500 Piece House Puzzle by Galison features a cozy Christmas bakery packaged in a merry gingerbread house-shaped box.

Mockingbird High Chair

Designed by parents for parents, our 2-in-1 high chair converts to a child chair as your little one grows and comes packed with thoughtful features to make mealtime (and clean-up!) a whole lot easier.

Tubby Todd Kids Bundle

Give your kiddo a kickstart into skin and self care with this perfect bundle of 4 gentle basics. They'll love getting to learn their new routine and you'll love all the natural ingredients that are gentle on budding skin. We love that using these products in their daily rituals will help kids care for themselves while promoting healthy habits and self love!

Tubby Todd Bath Bomb Bundle

Bath Bombs transform regular old bath time into something extra special! Packed with plant-based ingredients that moisturize skin and a hint of food-grade color that won't stain your towels or tub, these fizzy treats are nothing but good clean fun your whole family will love.

Stay tuned each week for updates! We will continue to add our favorite gifts for the holidays.

