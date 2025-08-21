7 Fun Back-to-School Must-Haves for Kids of all Ages

Back-to-school season is here, which means fresh notebooks, sharpened pencils, and new routines. But it’s also the perfect time to add a little extra excitement with smart, playful, and creative essentials that make learning fun (and last all year long).

Whether you’re looking for back to school products that inspire creativity, school supplies that add personality, or toys that double as educational tools for extended play, these picks are sure to start the year off right.

STEM play meets pure magic with the CONNETIX Light Star Pack. This pack includes the brand’s unique beveled magnetic tile design and strong magnets, but what makes it truly special is the one-of-a-kind rechargeable light-up tile that’s included. The light up tile has 3 dimmer settings to make your magnetic tile builds glow and shine. Our 4 year old tester’s mouth dropped open when he turned the light on and watched his tiles glow (we were just as mesmerized when we saw it at a recent media show). The pack is compatible with other packs in the CONNETIX range, justifying the price point. We predict this one will quickly become a favorite among parents looking for creative, open-ended learning toys that last, and kids looking for something new and different for after-school play. (Watch this one because it’ll be big this holiday season).

Is it even Back to School time if you don’t have a picture of your kid holding a sign with his age and grade at your front door? Capture every milestone moment with this reusable back to school photo prop. Petit Collage’s First and Last Day of School Sticker Sign lets kids decorate their board with colorful stickers that highlight their grade, age, and future dreams. It’s an eco-friendly, picture-perfect way to create memories from the first day all the way through the last. This brand is a personal eco-friendly favorite among the ModernMom team.

School days can mean long hours at a desk, especially with limited recess and outdoor play time, so why not add a game that’s all about movement, laughter, and connection? Dance Like a Lemur is a hilarious back to school game that gets kids hopping, wiggling, and giggling together. Not only does it help children burn off energy after school, but it also builds coordination and teamwork skills in a playful way.

Ease younger kids into classroom life with this charming pretend play school set. The Pretendables School Desk Set comes with a mini desk, chalkboard, and accessories, so little ones can role-play as teacher or student. It’s a wonderful way to encourage imagination, build confidence, and make “playing school” a fun part of the back-to-school routine.

Arts & Crafts have long been considered the ultimate category for all ages, children and adults alike. It’s also an ideal tool for connection between children and their peers, as well as parents and their kids. Back-to-school doesn’t have to mean all books and pencils. The Garden Collage Sensory Craft Box gives kids a chance to explore texture, color, and design with hands-on crafting fun. Ideal for fine motor development and sensory play, this creative craft kit makes an excellent after-school activity that balances out busy learning days. It’s a fantastic way to give them open-ended creative opportunities and a freeing outlet to make whatever they dream up; particularly after a structured school day of lesson plans.

These definitely aren’t our old-school rectangle erasers! Make schoolwork a little sweeter with OOLY’s macaron-inspired erasers. These colorful, fruity-scented erasers are a favorite among kids who love fun school supplies that stand out. Perfect for pencil cases, trading with friends, or giving as little gifts, they make fixing mistakes fun and stress-free.

Perfect for after-school downtime or weekend play, the My Museum Magnetic Play Scene invites kids to design their own art gallery. With reusable magnetic pieces, children can curate exhibits, swap out masterpieces, and tell imaginative stories about their museum. It’s a screen-free activity that sparks creativity, storytelling and fine motor skills. The design is beautifully made and features real, recognizable artwork by famous world-renowned painters. It was one of our favorites at this year’s Toy Fair and also makes a great travel toy, as it closes up when play time is over.

This school year, stock up on back to school must-haves that go beyond basics and allow play-time to flourish. From magnetic building tiles to sensory craft kits and adorable erasers, these products spark creativity, ease transitions, and make learning something to look forward to every day.