The Best Toys of 2026 From Toy Fair – Playful, Innovative & Totally TikTok-Ready

From magnetic building systems reinventing creativity to sensory play that never gets old, Toy Fair 2026 showed us where play is heading, and what every family will be talking about this year. With innovation at the heart of this year’s hottest toys, these picks aren’t just trending, they’re built to grow with your kids (even tweens!) and capture imaginations long after the initial unboxing.

As we walked the brightly-lit halls of Javits Center in New York City, we were struck by the sheer amount of exhibitors, working to make their mark this year. In addition to trendy toys, licensed creations and pop culture games, we noticed a huge return to classic, open-ended play at the core of the event. Given the current economic and political climate, toys that last long after the fad is gone and provide STEM support and social emotional learning skills were in heavy supply.

Here were a few of our favorites to keep an eye on this year:

CONNETIX Pastel Portal Pack — A New Twist on Magnetic Play

At Toy Fair, magnetic building toys were everywhere, but the Pastel Portals vibe we’re loving this year blends design savvy with engineering fun. Classic magnetic tiles evolve with portal-style pieces that spark STEAM learning and open-ended building creativity that lasts beyond toddler years. These sets are ideal for kids who love to create as they grow, and perfect for collaborative projects between siblings or friends. The brand is known as the premium magnetic tile option in the popular category, and it lives up to its reputation: super strong magnets, vibrant colors, innovative designs, and translucent tiles that add a touch of magic to play time.

Available March 2026

*you can find the Bright Portal Pack version here and here.

Petit Collage 12 Tales at Bedtime — Storytime With Staying Power

Reading is always in style, but this collection of 12 Tales elevates bedtime with inspiring creativity and imagination, something TikTok moms and tweens alike can appreciate. It’s a musical box tin that contains 12 sweet and cheerful bedtime stories to read together with your little one, with the sounds of Brahms’ “Lullaby” playing softly through the nostalgic wind-up tin. It’s a really creative way to combine classic play with SEL. Children adore being read to each night, creating a world of inspiration, connection and language building.

You’ll have to wait a bit as this one doesn’t arrive until the fall, but what a great birthday and holiday gift when it comes.

Available Fall 2026 (here’s the pre-order link)

Ridley’s Games You Read My Mind — Playful Game Night With a Twist

Ridley’s has quietly become one of the trendiest, funniest game and puzzle brands we’ve come across in this (honestly saturated) category. They seem to find a way to break through the clutter and find the core of pure enjoyment and fun in every game. This latest release is a game of unpredictable predictions. Players attempt to choose the same word or phrase to link two random cards. But here’s the catch: they must not speak. If two players’ answers match, congrats! They’re Master Mind Readers. If not, then you’ll probably hear things like, “it’s like you don’t even know me!”

This game is for ages 10+, appealing to that tween and teen set, and a great addition to family game night.

Available now.

Toysmith Lama Tama Fortune Teller — Cute & Silly for All Ages

Sometimes, the simplest toys steal the spotlight. This mystical, electronic fortune teller comes in a teeny package with big impact. It was easily amongst the most popular toy at the show, with its booth packed with onlookers as they tested the toy out.

Available in a range of patterns and colors, this unique toy takes an adorable spin on magic eight ball classic, tapping into kids’ love of mystery, decision-making, and personality-driven play. Each LamaTama character delivers yes/no answers to questions, turning everyday curiosity (crushes, choices, dares) into a fun, repeatable experience.

While it’s not in stores until May, this is definitely one to watch.

Check out one of the Tik Tok stories we loved about it here from @PlayLiveRepeat: ​Discover the Fun of Lama Tama at NY Toy Fair | TikTok

Photo credit @PlayLiveRepeat

#AskLamaTama #LamaTamaKnows #fortuneteller ♬ original sound – Tiffany @playliverepeat Everyone needs a Lama Tama! At New York Toy Fair, I got to check out Lama Tama, a unique and fun fortune telling toy! I love the designs and the size! Each one has different facial expressions, but they all shake their head no or nod yes. Super cute! Retail info in the comments! 👇 Give @LamaTama a follow to stay up to date on what’s next for Lana Tama! Thank you for the tour at @Toysmith Toys at #NYTF

The Tooth Brigade Tooth Fairy Pillow — Everyday Magic With Lasting Charm

More than just a pillow, The Tooth Brigade’s Tooth Fairy Pillow turns a childhood milestone into a cherished tradition. For us parents who have helped the Tooth Fairy over the years, the panic of placing a tooth under a pillow is an understandable one. Instead of letting it lie freely or placing it in a Ziploc bag, The Tooth Brigade is here to help. Each plush monster’s mouth is big enough for Tooth Fairy helpers and kids to place the child’s tooth inside, ready for the arrival of the Tooth Fairy. Once the Fairy removes the tooth, the space is ideal for placing treasure whether it be money, a small token or little toy. A great birthday, holiday, and Easter Basket addition. One of our ModernMom team writers has a 5 year old on the brink of the tooth fairy experience, and he was delighted to know his tooth won’t get lost once they do start to fall out. This thoughtful toy even has a tag where children can check off if they’ve lost their tooth or if they accidentally swallowed it, so the Tooth Fairy still knows to leave them a little treasure inside for the morning.

Available now.

Crazy Aaron’s Better Butter Thinking Putty — Sensory Play That Never Gets Old

Sensory and tactile toys continue to be big in 2026, and Better Butter Thinking Putty is one of the standout winners. With a super-smooth feel that’s satisfying to stretch, mold, and play with again and again, this putty hits all the buttons for stress-relief play and satisfying ASMR-style TikTok clips while also supporting fine-motor skills and creativity. And according to The Toy Association, butter-themed toys are going to be a huge hit this year.

Available now.

Qubitunes Screen‑Free Interactive Audio Player — Audio Play Meets Gaming Innovation

One of the most exciting categories at Toy Fair was toys that blend audio play and tech. The Qubitunes system gives kids a screen-free way to explore music, sound, and games, perfect for tweens who want tech that feels cool but still encourages creative play. From storytelling to music challenges, Qubitunes hits a sweet spot between play and discovery. It’s an interactive wooden audio stage that brings music, stories, and sounds to life, where kids can play offline and without screens. Kids simply insert a cartridge, place blocks on the stage, and start their own imaginative audio adventure.

Available now.

Why These Toys Matter in 2026

Across the Toy Fair show floor, this year’s biggest theme was clear: innovation that lasts. Whether through tactile creativity, storytelling, interactive audio, or games that bring people together, the best toys of 2026 aren’t just trendy, they have real staying power.

And, let’s be honest, many of these picks already feel like trendy Tik Tok favorites, whether they inspire funny videos, creative challenges, or satisfying sensory clips. From tweens to toddlers, these toys hit that sweet spot of play that grows with your child, gives you content-worthy moments, and keeps families entertained long after the holiday season.