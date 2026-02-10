Trump Accounts for Kids: What to Know, How They Compare, and a Thoughtful Word on College Aid
If you’re a parent, grandparent, or someone helping raise a child, this one’s for you.
There’s been a lot of buzz around Trump Accounts for kids, and understandably so. Any time the government offers a head start for our children’s future, it gets our attention.
Let’s walk through what this account actually is, how it compares to more familiar options like 529 plans and Custodial Roth IRAs, and a few important things to think about, especially when it comes to college financial aid.
What Is a Trump Account?
The Trump Account is a tax-deferred savings account for children under 18, introduced under the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation. It’s designed to encourage long-term investing for children — especially those born between 2025 and 2028.
Key points:
- $1,000 Government Contribution: If your child is born between 2025 and 2028, you can apply to receive a one-time $1,000 deposit from the U.S. Treasury — if you open a Trump Account for them before they turn 18.
- $5,000 Annual Contribution Limit: Anyone can contribute — parents, grandparents, employers, etc. Some charitable or government contributions don’t count toward that $5,000.
- Tax-Deferred Growth: Earnings grow tax-deferred. Once the child turns 18, the account functions similarly to a traditional IRA — meaning withdrawals are taxable.
- Investments Limited to Low-Cost Index Funds: Think S&P 500, with a max 0.10% annual fee.
- No Withdrawals Until 18: Except for rollovers, ABLE transfers, or death.
A Real-Life Example
Let’s say your daughter ‘Emma’ is born in 2026. You file Form 4547, and the Treasury deposits $1,000 into her Trump Account. You and her grandparents chip in an additional $3,000 annually until she turns 18.
Assuming an average annual return of 7%, by the time Emma reaches adulthood, her account could hold over $80,000, with no taxes paid yet on the growth. That money could be used later for a first home, retirement, or rolled into another qualified account.
Now here’s the catch: once she starts making withdrawals, it’s taxable income. Unlike a Roth IRA or 529, this account does not offer tax-free withdrawals.
FAFSA Uncertainty
One big question I mentioned on CBS is that we don’t yet know how Trump Accounts will be treated on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
Here’s why that matters…
Assets owned by the student — or counted as such — can reduce aid eligibility more than assets owned by the parent. If the Trump Account is treated like a Custodial Account or student-owned traditional IRA, it could reduce the amount of financial aid a student qualifies for.
We’re still waiting on federal guidance on this, and I’ll share updates as soon as that becomes clear. But if you’re planning for college, it’s worth pausing and considering how this might affect your strategy.
How It Compares
Here’s a quick comparison with other common accounts:
|Feature
|Trump Account
|529 Plan
|Custodial Roth IRA
|Custodial (UTMA/UGMA)
|Purpose
|General long-term savings
|Education
|Retirement or first home
|Flexible use for child
|Tax Benefits
|Tax-deferred growth
|Tax-free for education
|Tax-free if qualified
|Earnings taxed annually
|Withdrawals
|Taxable after age 18
|Tax-free if qualified
|Tax-free if qualified
|Allowed but taxable
|Control Transfers at
|18
|Parent controls
|18
|18–21 (state dependent)
|Impact on FAFSA
|Unknown
|Favorable
|Moderate
|High (student asset)
Pros Worth Noting
- Free $1,000 seed money if eligible
- Broad contribution flexibility (family + others)
- Low fees and simple investment structure
- Can complement other savings strategies
Cons to Keep in Mind
- Withdrawals are taxed like a traditional IRA
- No early access, even for education
- FAFSA treatment still unclear
- Not ideal for short-term goals
The ModernMom Take
This isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and that’s okay.
For many families:
- A 529 plan may still be the best option for education-focused savings
- A Custodial Roth IRA can be powerful for teens with earned income
- UTMA accounts offer flexibility (with less tax efficiency)
But if your child is eligible for the $1,000 jumpstart, and you have time on your side, a Trump Account could quietly grow into a meaningful long-term resource.
The key is making sure it fits your family’s bigger picture, not just the headline.
If you’d like help figuring out how this could work alongside what you’re already doing, we’re always here to walk through it with you.
Please note that information regarding Section 530A (Trump) accounts is still evolving and is not final.
To ensure you receive the most updated information, please refer to IRS.gov or Trumpaccounts.gov.
This material is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as tax or legal advice. Please consult your own tax professional to discuss how savings vehicles may affect your situation, including FAFSA and financial aid eligibility. Future IRS or legislative changes may impact the benefits of these accounts.