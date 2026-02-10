Trump Accounts for Kids: What to Know, How They Compare, and a Thoughtful Word on College Aid

If you’re a parent, grandparent, or someone helping raise a child, this one’s for you.

There’s been a lot of buzz around Trump Accounts for kids, and understandably so. Any time the government offers a head start for our children’s future, it gets our attention.

Let’s walk through what this account actually is, how it compares to more familiar options like 529 plans and Custodial Roth IRAs, and a few important things to think about, especially when it comes to college financial aid.

What Is a Trump Account?

The Trump Account is a tax-deferred savings account for children under 18, introduced under the Working Families Tax Cuts legislation. It’s designed to encourage long-term investing for children — especially those born between 2025 and 2028.

Key points:

$1,000 Government Contribution : If your child is born between 2025 and 2028, you can apply to receive a one-time $1,000 deposit from the U.S. Treasury — if you open a Trump Account for them before they turn 18.

$5,000 Annual Contribution Limit : Anyone can contribute — parents, grandparents, employers, etc. Some charitable or government contributions don’t count toward that $5,000.

Tax-Deferred Growth : Earnings grow tax-deferred. Once the child turns 18, the account functions similarly to a traditional IRA — meaning withdrawals are taxable.

Investments Limited to Low-Cost Index Funds : Think S&P 500, with a max 0.10% annual fee.

No Withdrawals Until 18 : Except for rollovers, ABLE transfers, or death.

A Real-Life Example

Let’s say your daughter ‘Emma’ is born in 2026. You file Form 4547, and the Treasury deposits $1,000 into her Trump Account. You and her grandparents chip in an additional $3,000 annually until she turns 18.

Assuming an average annual return of 7%, by the time Emma reaches adulthood, her account could hold over $80,000, with no taxes paid yet on the growth. That money could be used later for a first home, retirement, or rolled into another qualified account.

Now here’s the catch: once she starts making withdrawals, it’s taxable income. Unlike a Roth IRA or 529, this account does not offer tax-free withdrawals.

FAFSA Uncertainty

One big question I mentioned on CBS is that we don’t yet know how Trump Accounts will be treated on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Here’s why that matters…

Assets owned by the student — or counted as such — can reduce aid eligibility more than assets owned by the parent. If the Trump Account is treated like a Custodial Account or student-owned traditional IRA, it could reduce the amount of financial aid a student qualifies for.

We’re still waiting on federal guidance on this, and I’ll share updates as soon as that becomes clear. But if you’re planning for college, it’s worth pausing and considering how this might affect your strategy.

How It Compares

Here’s a quick comparison with other common accounts:

Feature Trump Account 529 Plan Custodial Roth IRA Custodial (UTMA/UGMA) Purpose General long-term savings Education Retirement or first home Flexible use for child Tax Benefits Tax-deferred growth Tax-free for education Tax-free if qualified Earnings taxed annually Withdrawals Taxable after age 18 Tax-free if qualified Tax-free if qualified Allowed but taxable Control Transfers at 18 Parent controls 18 18–21 (state dependent) Impact on FAFSA Unknown Favorable Moderate High (student asset)

Pros Worth Noting

Free $1,000 seed money if eligible

Broad contribution flexibility (family + others)

Low fees and simple investment structure

Can complement other savings strategies

Cons to Keep in Mind

Withdrawals are taxed like a traditional IRA

No early access, even for education

FAFSA treatment still unclear

Not ideal for short-term goals

The ModernMom Take

This isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution and that’s okay.

For many families:

A 529 plan may still be the best option for education-focused savings

A Custodial Roth IRA can be powerful for teens with earned income

UTMA accounts offer flexibility (with less tax efficiency)

But if your child is eligible for the $1,000 jumpstart, and you have time on your side, a Trump Account could quietly grow into a meaningful long-term resource.

The key is making sure it fits your family’s bigger picture, not just the headline.

If you’d like help figuring out how this could work alongside what you’re already doing, we’re always here to walk through it with you.

Please note that information regarding Section 530A (Trump) accounts is still evolving and is not final.

To ensure you receive the most updated information, please refer to IRS.gov or Trumpaccounts.gov.

This material is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as tax or legal advice. Please consult your own tax professional to discuss how savings vehicles may affect your situation, including FAFSA and financial aid eligibility. Future IRS or legislative changes may impact the benefits of these accounts.