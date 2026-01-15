Your Educational Dreams Are Within Reach

Scholarships for moms are financial awards designed to help mothers pursue higher education, whether they’re returning to school or starting college for the first time. These scholarships can cover tuition, books, childcare, and even living expenses—and unlike loans, they don’t need to be repaid.

Quick Overview: Top Scholarships for Moms

Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards – Up to $16,000 for women who are primary breadwinners

– Up to $16,000 for women who are primary breadwinners Scholarships4Moms – $10,000 awards, open to all moms (married or single)

– $10,000 awards, open to all moms (married or single) Women’s Independence Scholarship Program (WISP) – Up to $2,000 for survivors of domestic violence

– Up to $2,000 for survivors of domestic violence Patsy Takemoto Mink Education Foundation – Up to $5,000 for low-income mothers

– Up to $5,000 for low-income mothers State-specific programs – Arkansas, Oklahoma, and other states offer dedicated single-parent scholarships

– Arkansas, Oklahoma, and other states offer dedicated single-parent scholarships Pell Grants – Federal need-based aid up to $7,395 per year

If you’re a mom thinking about going back to school, you’re not alone. About 18% of all undergraduate students are parents—and most of them are moms. Around 2 million mothers pursued an undergraduate degree in 2023, juggling classes, kids, work, and everything in between.

The good news? Moms with a degree earn around three times more over their lifetime than those who enroll but don’t finish. Education isn’t just a personal achievement—it’s a pathway to financial stability, career advancement, and showing your kids what’s possible.

But let’s be honest: paying for college is tough. Between tuition, books, childcare, and living expenses, the costs can feel overwhelming. That’s where scholarships come in. They’re designed to ease the financial burden and help you focus on what matters most—your education and your family.

At Modern Mom, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about finding and winning scholarships for moms. Whether you’re a single mom, a working mom, or someone returning to school after years away, this guide will walk you through the best opportunities, how to apply, and what you can use the funds for. Scholarships for moms are out there, and with the right approach, you can secure the support you need to reach your goals.

Quick look at Scholarships for moms:

Why Going Back to School is a Powerful Move for Moms

For many moms, pursuing higher education is more than just a personal dream; it’s a strategic move for the entire family. We know the juggle is real, but the long-term benefits of a college degree are incredibly impactful.

One of the most compelling reasons to go back to school is the significant increase in earning potential. Studies show that moms with a degree have around three times higher lifetime earnings compared to those who started but didn’t complete their education. This isn’t just about personal wealth; it’s about providing greater financial stability and opportunities for your children. If you’re curious about the numbers, you can explore how to calculate the economic value of college degrees.

Beyond the paycheck, a degree often open ups career advancement, allowing you to move into roles that offer better work-life balance, more fulfillment, and greater influence. It can open doors to fields you’re passionate about, changing a job into a truly rewarding career.

And let’s not forget the incredible example you set for your children. Watching you pursue your education, overcome challenges, and achieve your goals teaches them resilience, the value of learning, and that dreams are always within reach. It’s a powerful lesson that will stay with them for life.

Of course, we understand the unique challenges student mothers face. Childcare costs, for instance, can be astronomical, often exceeding in-state tuition at public colleges in many states. Balancing academic demands with family responsibilities and often a job (with 54% of student mothers working 20 or more hours per week) requires immense dedication. This often leads to financial stress and can make completing a degree feel daunting. In fact, only 40% of mothers complete a degree within six years, a number that drops to a stark 28% for single mothers. For women who have children while in community college, a challenging 61% do not finish their degree.

This is where scholarships for moms truly shine. They directly address these financial problems, helping to cover tuition, books, and crucially, childcare and living expenses. By easing the financial burden, scholarships allow you to focus more on your studies and your family, making the path to graduation more achievable. They are a lifeline, empowering you to invest in your future without sacrificing the present.

First Steps: Opening up Financial Aid Before You Apply

Before you even start looking for specific scholarships for moms, there’s a crucial first step that every student, especially every mom, should take: filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Think of it as your golden ticket to a wide range of financial assistance.

The FAFSA is essential because it determines your eligibility for federal financial aid, which includes grants, student loans, and work-study programs. Many state-specific grants and even some institutional scholarships from colleges also require you to have a completed FAFSA on file. It’s the gateway to open uping all possible aid options.

Here’s what the FAFSA can open up for you:

Pell Grants : These are federal grants, meaning they don’t need to be repaid. They are typically awarded based on financial need, and currently offer up to $7,395 per student per year. For many mothers, Pell Grants can significantly reduce the out-of-pocket cost of tuition.

: These are federal grants, meaning they don’t need to be repaid. They are typically awarded based on financial need, and currently offer up to $7,395 per student per year. For many mothers, Pell Grants can significantly reduce the out-of-pocket cost of tuition. Federal Student Loans : While grants are always preferable, federal student loans often come with lower interest rates and more flexible repayment options than private loans. Plus, moms pursuing an undergraduate degree may qualify for more federal student loan funding than non-parents, acknowledging your unique financial circumstances.

: While grants are always preferable, federal student loans often come with lower interest rates and more flexible repayment options than private loans. Plus, moms pursuing an undergraduate degree may qualify for more federal student loan funding than non-parents, acknowledging your unique financial circumstances. Work-Study Programs : These programs allow you to earn money through part-time employment, often on campus, to help cover educational expenses. They’re designed to be flexible around your class schedule and family commitments.

: These programs allow you to earn money through part-time employment, often on campus, to help cover educational expenses. They’re designed to be flexible around your class schedule and family commitments. State-Specific Grants: Many states offer their own grant programs, often with specific criteria for residents, including those for single parents or returning students. Your FAFSA data is usually used to determine eligibility for these as well.

We recommend filling out the FAFSA as early as possible each year. The application typically opens on October 1st for the following academic year, and some funds are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t leave money on the table! You can start your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) today.

Understanding and applying for financial aid is a key part of smart financial planning, not just for college but for your household budget overall. It’s similar to how we approach holiday budgeting tips: How moms can prepare financially for the season—it’s all about being proactive and informed.

A Curated List of Top Scholarships for Moms

Now that you’re ready to tackle the FAFSA, let’s dive into the exciting world of scholarships for moms! These awards are specifically designed to support mothers in their educational journey, recognizing the unique challenges and immense potential you bring to the classroom.

The landscape of scholarships can seem vast, but we’ve narrowed down some of the most impactful options and strategies to help you find the perfect fit. Just remember, as you start on this journey, to accept the new year’s mantra for moms: I am not afraid anymore. Your determination is your greatest asset!

Scholarships for Single Moms

Single mothers often face additional financial pressures and logistical problems, and thankfully, many organizations recognize this need. These scholarships for moms are specifically custom to provide crucial support:

Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards : This is a powerhouse scholarship program, offering up to $16,000 to women who are the primary financial support for their families. Soroptimist disburses over $3 million in education grants annually to more than 2,300 women. Their impact is profound: 81% of recipients complete their education, 93% report increased self-esteem, and a remarkable 96% of those who experienced domestic violence or abuse report living in a safe environment after receiving the award. Funds can be used broadly for tuition, books, daycare, rent, and transportation. Learn more and apply for a Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women.

: This is a powerhouse scholarship program, offering up to $16,000 to women who are the primary financial support for their families. Soroptimist disburses over $3 million in education grants annually to more than 2,300 women. Their impact is profound: 81% of recipients complete their education, 93% report increased self-esteem, and a remarkable 96% of those who experienced domestic violence or abuse report living in a safe environment after receiving the award. Funds can be used broadly for tuition, books, daycare, rent, and transportation. Learn more and apply for a Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women. Women’s Independence Scholarship Program (WISP) : This program offers awards of up to $2,000 for tuition, books, and fees. It’s specifically designed for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or other forms of abuse, helping them gain the education and skills needed for independence.

: This program offers awards of up to $2,000 for tuition, books, and fees. It’s specifically designed for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, or other forms of abuse, helping them gain the education and skills needed for independence. Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund : If you’re in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, this fund offers varying award amounts (up to $1,600 per semester) that can be used for daycare, living expenses, and commuting costs. You must be a single parent with 50% or more custody. Find out more at the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

: If you’re in Arkansas or Bowie County, Texas, this fund offers varying award amounts (up to $1,600 per semester) that can be used for daycare, living expenses, and commuting costs. You must be a single parent with 50% or more custody. Find out more at the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. Oklahoma Single Parent Scholarship Program : This program provides $1,200 to eligible single parents in Oklahoma.

: This program provides $1,200 to eligible single parents in Oklahoma. Generation Hope Scholar Program : This program supports parenting college students, offering $1,200 per year for those attending a 2-year college or $2,400 per year for 4-year college students.

: This program supports parenting college students, offering $1,200 per year for those attending a 2-year college or $2,400 per year for 4-year college students. Generation Hope New Orleans Scholar Program : Specific to New Orleans, this offers $2,400 to eligible parenting students.

: Specific to New Orleans, this offers $2,400 to eligible parenting students. Poynter Scholarship : This scholarship specifically supports single parents with school-aged children, recognizing the dual role they play in their families’ lives.

: This scholarship specifically supports single parents with school-aged children, recognizing the dual role they play in their families’ lives. Vicki Sartin’s Purpose in Nursing Scholarship: For single mothers pursuing a nursing degree, this scholarship helps fund a career in a high-demand field.

Scholarships for All Moms (Married or Single)

Many scholarships for moms are open to any mother, regardless of marital status, recognizing that the demands of motherhood impact all students.

Patsy Takemoto Mink Education Foundation : Named after the first woman of color elected to Congress, this foundation offers scholarships of up to $5,000 to assist low-income women with children in pursuing education or training. It’s a powerful legacy supporting educational access.

: Named after the first woman of color elected to Congress, this foundation offers scholarships of up to $5,000 to assist low-income women with children in pursuing education or training. It’s a powerful legacy supporting educational access. Scholarships4Moms : This program offers significant awards, with the potential to win up to $10,000 for higher education costs. It’s open to single or married women who are mothers or pregnant. Over $1.2 million has been given away by Scholarships4Moms and FCS, with scholarships awarded up to 5 times a year. You can enter to win a Scholarships for Moms – Free Scholarship for Mothers to Go back to School.

: This program offers significant awards, with the potential to win up to $10,000 for higher education costs. It’s open to single or married women who are mothers or pregnant. Over $1.2 million has been given away by Scholarships4Moms and FCS, with scholarships awarded up to 5 times a year. You can enter to win a Scholarships for Moms – Free Scholarship for Mothers to Go back to School. Study.com Scholarship for Moms : Study.com awards an academic scholarship of $1,000 to a mom who is either a current or prospective student at an accredited school. They aim to reduce barriers to education and increase access for mothers. Apply for the Study.com Scholarship for Moms.

: Study.com awards an academic scholarship of $1,000 to a mom who is either a current or prospective student at an accredited school. They aim to reduce barriers to education and increase access for mothers. Apply for the Study.com Scholarship for Moms. Mom to Scholar Scholarship for Mothers : This scholarship offers $1,000 to support mothers pursuing their academic goals.

: This scholarship offers $1,000 to support mothers pursuing their academic goals. Ford Opportunity Scholars Program : This generous program can offer up to $40,000 per year, making a significant impact on a mother’s ability to pursue a degree.

: This generous program can offer up to $40,000 per year, making a significant impact on a mother’s ability to pursue a degree. Jeannette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund : Named after the first woman elected to federal office, this fund supports students identifying as women, nonbinary, or Two-Spirit, particularly those over 35 who are pursuing a vocational-technical education or an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

: Named after the first woman elected to federal office, this fund supports students identifying as women, nonbinary, or Two-Spirit, particularly those over 35 who are pursuing a vocational-technical education or an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. ANSWER Scholarship : This scholarship targets women returning to college, recognizing the unique challenges and determination involved in continuing education later in life.

: This scholarship targets women returning to college, recognizing the unique challenges and determination involved in continuing education later in life. Women with Promise Scholarship : Offering $5,000, this scholarship supports women who are committed to achieving their educational and career goals.

: Offering $5,000, this scholarship supports women who are committed to achieving their educational and career goals. Minerva Education Fund / Geneva Fund Scholarship : These scholarships can be quite substantial, with the Geneva Fund Scholarship offering $20,000.

: These scholarships can be quite substantial, with the Geneva Fund Scholarship offering $20,000. Veterans United Foundation Scholarships : If you’re a military spouse or child, these scholarships can offer up to $20,000 to support your education.

: If you’re a military spouse or child, these scholarships can offer up to $20,000 to support your education. Bruce and Marjorie Sundlun Scholarship : Awards range from $500 to $2,000, supporting various educational pursuits.

: Awards range from $500 to $2,000, supporting various educational pursuits. NLHA Education Fund Scholarship : This scholarship offers $4,500 to eligible students.

: This scholarship offers $4,500 to eligible students. Graydon & Myrth Fox Scholarship : A significant award of $20,000 for deserving students.

: A significant award of $20,000 for deserving students. Empower Her Scholarship : This scholarship provides $1,000 to empower women in their educational endeavors.

: This scholarship provides $1,000 to empower women in their educational endeavors. Fully Bloomed Scholarship : Offering $500, every bit helps when you’re balancing family and school.

: Offering $500, every bit helps when you’re balancing family and school. ASSP Foundation Family Scholarship Fund: This fund provides $500, often targeting families in specific fields or with particular needs.

Finding More Scholarships for Moms

Beyond these specific examples, there are countless other scholarships for moms out there. The key is knowing where and how to look:

Scholarship Search Engines : Platforms like Scholarships.com are invaluable. When you create a free account and conduct a scholarship search, you’ll be automatically matched to any scholarships for which you qualify, including those specifically for moms. Other great platforms include Bold.org and Scholly.

: Platforms like Scholarships.com are invaluable. When you create a free account and conduct a scholarship search, you’ll be automatically matched to any scholarships for which you qualify, including those specifically for moms. Other great platforms include Bold.org and Scholly. College Financial Aid Offices : Don’t underestimate the resources at your chosen institution. Many schools offer their own scholarships, some of which are specifically for returning students or student parents.

: Don’t underestimate the resources at your chosen institution. Many schools offer their own scholarships, some of which are specifically for returning students or student parents. Local Community Organizations : Your local Rotary Club, Lions Club, women’s groups, and other community foundations often have scholarships for local residents. These can be less competitive than national awards.

: Your local Rotary Club, Lions Club, women’s groups, and other community foundations often have scholarships for local residents. These can be less competitive than national awards. Professional Associations : If you’re pursuing a specific career path (e.g., nursing, teaching, business), check relevant professional associations. They frequently offer scholarships to support students entering their field.

: If you’re pursuing a specific career path (e.g., nursing, teaching, business), check relevant professional associations. They frequently offer scholarships to support students entering their field. Your Employer: Some companies offer tuition reimbursement or scholarships to employees or their dependents. It’s always worth checking with your HR department.

Every scholarship you find and apply for is a step closer to achieving your educational goals without the burden of debt.

How to Craft a Winning Scholarship Application

Applying for scholarships for moms is more than just filling out forms; it’s about telling your unique story and demonstrating your potential. We know you’re busy, but taking the time to craft a compelling application can make all the difference.

Telling Your Story in Personal Essays : This is your chance to shine. Scholarship committees want to hear about your journey, your motivations, and how this scholarship will impact your life and your family’s future. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and authentic. Explain the challenges you’ve faced as a mother pursuing education—whether it’s balancing work, childcare, or returning to school after a long break. Highlight your resilience and determination. How will this degree help you achieve your career goals and create a better life for your children? Make it personal and heartfelt. This is similar to the advice we give on sharing your experiences, like in You’re a new mother: Oh, the places you’ll get unsolicited advice!.

: This is your chance to shine. Scholarship committees want to hear about your journey, your motivations, and how this scholarship will impact your life and your family’s future. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and authentic. Explain the challenges you’ve faced as a mother pursuing education—whether it’s balancing work, childcare, or returning to school after a long break. Highlight your resilience and determination. How will this degree help you achieve your career goals and create a better life for your children? Make it personal and heartfelt. This is similar to the advice we give on sharing your experiences, like in You’re a new mother: Oh, the places you’ll get unsolicited advice!. Highlighting Resilience and Showcasing Your Goals : As a mom, you’ve developed incredible organizational skills, multitasking abilities, and unwavering dedication. These are highly valuable traits! Frame your experiences in a way that showcases how these skills will contribute to your academic success. Clearly articulate your academic and career goals, and explain how this specific scholarship aligns with them.

: As a mom, you’ve developed incredible organizational skills, multitasking abilities, and unwavering dedication. These are highly valuable traits! Frame your experiences in a way that showcases how these skills will contribute to your academic success. Clearly articulate your academic and career goals, and explain how this specific scholarship aligns with them. Securing Strong Recommendations : A powerful recommendation letter can significantly boost your application. Ask professors, employers, or community leaders who know your work ethic and character well. Provide them with ample time, your resume, and a brief summary of your goals and why you’re applying for the scholarship. This helps them write a custom and impactful letter.

: A powerful recommendation letter can significantly boost your application. Ask professors, employers, or community leaders who know your work ethic and character well. Provide them with ample time, your resume, and a brief summary of your goals and why you’re applying for the scholarship. This helps them write a custom and impactful letter. Meeting Deadlines : This might seem obvious, but with everything on your plate, deadlines can creep up quickly. Create a calendar or spreadsheet to track all application deadlines, required documents, and submission methods. Aim to submit your applications well before the due date to avoid last-minute stress.

: This might seem obvious, but with everything on your plate, deadlines can creep up quickly. Create a calendar or spreadsheet to track all application deadlines, required documents, and submission methods. Aim to submit your applications well before the due date to avoid last-minute stress. Proofreading Tips: A polished application makes a strong impression. Always proofread your essays and forms carefully for any grammatical errors or typos. Better yet, ask a trusted friend, family member, or mentor to review it for you. A fresh pair of eyes can catch mistakes you might miss.

Remember to tailor each application to the specific scholarship. Research the organization or individual funding the scholarship and try to connect your story and goals to their mission. Applying for scholarships takes effort, but the potential reward—debt-free education—is absolutely worth it.

Frequently Asked Questions about Mom Scholarships

We know you have questions, and we’re here to provide clear, concise answers to some of the most common inquiries about scholarships for moms.

What can I use scholarship money for?

This is one of the best parts about scholarships: the flexibility! While some scholarships are specifically earmarked for tuition, many scholarships for moms can be used for a wider range of educational and living expenses. Depending on the specific award, funds can often cover:

Tuition and fees : The most common use, directly reducing your college bill.

: The most common use, directly reducing your college bill. Books and supplies : Textbooks, notebooks, software, and other necessary academic materials.

: Textbooks, notebooks, software, and other necessary academic materials. Childcare costs : A huge relief for student parents, as childcare can be a significant financial burden. The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is a great example of a scholarship that allows funds for daycare.

: A huge relief for student parents, as childcare can be a significant financial burden. The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is a great example of a scholarship that allows funds for daycare. Living expenses : This can include rent, utilities, groceries, and other daily needs, helping you maintain stability while you study.

: This can include rent, utilities, groceries, and other daily needs, helping you maintain stability while you study. Transportation : Funds for gas, public transport passes, or car maintenance to get to and from classes.

: Funds for gas, public transport passes, or car maintenance to get to and from classes. Technology needs: A new laptop, reliable internet access, or other tech essential for online learning or coursework.

Always read the scholarship terms carefully to understand how the funds can be disbursed and what expenses are eligible.

Do scholarships for moms have GPA requirements?

The requirements vary significantly from one scholarship to another.

Some do : Many merit-based scholarships will have specific GPA requirements, often looking for students with strong academic records.

: Many merit-based scholarships will have specific GPA requirements, often looking for students with strong academic records. Many do not : A large number of scholarships for moms are not solely based on GPA. Instead, they focus on: Financial need : Many awards prioritize helping those with demonstrated economic hardship. Life circumstances : Scholarships may consider your journey as a single mom, a returning student, a survivor of abuse, or other unique situations. Field of study : Some are awarded to students pursuing particular careers, like nursing or teaching, regardless of a high GPA. Essays and personal stories : Your resilience, determination, and compelling narrative can often be more important than your grades.

: A large number of are not solely based on GPA. Instead, they focus on:

It’s crucial to review the eligibility criteria for each scholarship carefully. Don’t let a less-than-perfect GPA deter you from applying, as there are many opportunities out there that value more than just academic scores.

Are there scholarships specifically for teen mothers?

Yes, absolutely! The challenges faced by teen mothers pursuing education are recognized by several organizations, and dedicated scholarships are available to support them. These awards aim to empower young mothers to complete their education and build a stable future for themselves and their children. Examples include:

Generation Hope Scholar Program : While not exclusively for teen mothers, this program supports parenting college students, which can include young mothers.

: While not exclusively for teen mothers, this program supports parenting college students, which can include young mothers. Generation Hope New Orleans Scholar Program : A localized version of the above, supporting young parenting students in the New Orleans area.

: A localized version of the above, supporting young parenting students in the New Orleans area. Jennifer D. Hale Memorial Scholarship : This scholarship specifically supports students pursuing nursing, with eligibility often including teen moms or former teen moms.

: This scholarship specifically supports students pursuing nursing, with eligibility often including teen moms or former teen moms. Teenage Moms Deserve College Graduation Scholarship : This scholarship explicitly targets single mothers aged 17-21, providing financial aid to help them complete their degrees.

: This scholarship explicitly targets single mothers aged 17-21, providing financial aid to help them complete their degrees. Moms on the Rise (MoThR) Scholarship: This scholarship supports young, teenage mothers in Washington or Oregon, focusing on empowering them through education.

These scholarships often look for commitment, resilience, and a clear vision for the future, understanding that academic records might be less traditional for young parents.

You’ve Got This: Taking the Next Step

We know that pursuing higher education as a mom is a monumental undertaking. It demands incredible strength, dedication, and a belief in yourself and your future. But as we’ve seen, the rewards are immense, not just for you, but for your entire family.

Here are our key takeaways to empower you on your journey:

You are not alone : Millions of moms are pursuing degrees, proving that it’s possible to balance family and education.

: Millions of moms are pursuing degrees, proving that it’s possible to balance family and education. Financial aid is available : From federal grants like Pell Grants to specialized scholarships for moms , there’s a vast network of support designed to help you.

: From federal grants like Pell Grants to specialized , there’s a vast network of support designed to help you. The FAFSA is your first step : Don’t skip this crucial application; it open ups federal, state, and institutional aid.

: Don’t skip this crucial application; it open ups federal, state, and institutional aid. Tailor your applications : Your personal story, resilience, and goals as a mom are powerful assets. Use them in your essays and interviews.

: Your personal story, resilience, and goals as a mom are powerful assets. Use them in your essays and interviews. Don’t give up: The scholarship search can be a marathon, not a sprint. Apply to many, and don’t be discouraged by rejections.

At Modern Mom, we believe in the power of every mother to achieve her dreams. Your education is an investment that will pay dividends for years to come, leading to increased earning potential, career fulfillment, and a legacy of determination for your children. We are here to support you every step of the way.

Ready to dive deeper into balancing life, learning, and motherhood? Explore more resources on education and personal growth in our Lifestyle section. You’ve got this, and we’re cheering you on!