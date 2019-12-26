How to Make New Year’s Eve Kid-Friendly

If New Year’s Eve means staying at home with the kids this year, making it a kid-friendly festivity is easier than you might think. Parents can still have lots of fun, ringing in the new year with their little ones.

New Year’s Eve isn’t exclusively for grownups anymore, and you really don’t have to go out somewhere to make it a great celebration. With family friendly New Year’s Eve parties becoming more popular, the ideas for planning a fun event are endless:

Relax Bedtime Rules

Allow the kids to stay up late this one night. Come up with fun ways to celebrate the clock striking midnight. For example, there is a Spanish tradition where people eat 12 grapes one at a time, which is believed to bring them good luck during the next 12 months. If you have young children and midnight is too late for them to stay up, reset the clocks in the house to chime 12 midnight at an earlier hour.