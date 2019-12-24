Champagne Cocktail Recipes

Planning to ring in the New Year with a champagne toast?
Think outside of the box with these creative cocktail recipes – they’re sure to start 2013 off with a bang!
Poinsettia Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients (makes one drink)
- 1/2 ounce Cointreau or triple sec
- Champagne
- 3 ounce cranberry juice
Directions
Chill all of the ingredients beforehand.
Pour the Cointreau and cranberry juice into a chilled champagne flute. Stir well and top with champagne.
Black Velvet Cocktail
Ingredients (makes one drink)
- 5 oz chilled Guinness
- 1 ½ ounce chilled champagne
Directions
Pour Guinness into champagne flute. Add champagne slowly, use the back of a spoon if you need. The goal is to float the champagne on top of the Guinness. Serve and enjoy!
Lemon Drop Champagne Punch
Ingredients (serves 6 – 8)
- 3 lemons, room temperature
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 bottle (750 milliliters) Champagne, chilled
- 3/4 cup best-quality vodka, chilled
- 4 ounces candied lemon peels
Directions
With a vegetable peeler, remove zest from each lemon in a long, continuous spiral. Juice lemons, and strain pulp (you should have 3/4 cup juice). Set aside.
Heat sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add zest. Let syrup cool completely, about 2 hours.
Pour champagne, vodka, lemon juice, and syrup into a punch bowl; stir. Serve glasses of punch with candied peels.
What’s your favorite cocktail recipe?
