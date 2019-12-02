To Die For Dessert: Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

A favorite childhood memory was going to the original Cheesecake Factory with my grandmother. It was a tiny restaurant that served a few sandwiches and a wide selection of cheesecakes.

For lunch, I would enjoy a grilled cheese sandwich and fries. I remember the sandwich was on thick toasted sourdough bread with sharp cheddar. For dessert, Grandma and I would split a piece of chocolate chip cheesecake. The big ol’ slice was such a treat. In honor of those bygone days, here is the Sugar Mommas’ version of Chocolate Chip Cheesecake. Enjoy!

Crust: What you need

1 (9 ounce) box chocolate wafer cookies* and ¾ cup melted butter.

Crust: Instructions

Spray a 10 inch spring form pan with non-stick baking spray and set aside. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse chocolate wafers until they are crushed. While the machine is running, slowly add in the melted butter. Continue to process the wafers until you have coarse cookie bits. Use a spatula to scoop the cookie bits into the spring form pan. Use your hands or the back of a spoon to firmly press the wafers evenly on the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Place the pan in the refrigerator to chill at least one hour.

Cheesecake: What you need

2 pounds cream cheese, 2 cups sugar, 4 large eggs, 2 cups sour cream, 2 teaspoons vanilla and 12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate bits.

Cheesecake: Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In the bowl of a stand alone mixer, beat cream cheese on medium speed until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to medium low and slowly beat in sugar. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time. Beat after each egg to make sure they are fully incorporated. Reduce speed to low and add the sour cream. Add vanilla and beat until blended. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour the filling into the chilled chocolate crust. Bake for one hour and ten minutes or until center of cheesecake is no longer giggly. Chill cheesecake for five hours or overnight.

SM Notes:

You may substitute Oreo cookie (the chocolate part) for the chocolate wafers.

Carpool Crunch:

Use a ready made Oreo cookie pie crust. You may have enough filling for two pies. These will be smaller so make sure to watch your bake time.

SASS it up:

Use Cacao/Barry Mini Semi-Sweet Chips for a different visual effect.