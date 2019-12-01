What’s For Dessert? Southern-Style Bourbon Pecan Pie!

During our Southern Sugar Expedition, (see previous blogs), we “scooped” a few finds along the way to share with y’all. First and foremost, we stumbled upon Garden & Gun: Soul of the South magazine. Angeleno eyes had never laid eyes on such a publication.

Reading Garden & Gun from cover to cover was like the sensation you get when you exit a theater and declare, “That was the best movie I ever saw.” The bottom line is, the editor knocks this one out of the park. The Sugar Mommas subscribed immediately and we can attest to its consistently stellar content.

Here’s a recipe for a delicious Bourbon Pecan Pie by Hilary White from Oct./Nov. 2010 Garden & Gun, adapted by The Sugar Mommas:

Ingredients

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

3 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted)

1 3/4 cups pecans

1 ready-made 9” pie crust (unbaked)

Directions

Preheat oven 350°F. Place sugar, corn syrup, salt, flour, and eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, and mix on medium speed until well combined. Stir in the vanilla, bourbon, and butter and blend well. Fold in the pecans until fully incorporated.

And, Voila!

Pour the filling into the unbaked pie shell. Place the pie on a cookie sheet in the center of the oven. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until the pie is cooked through. Insert a toothpick in the center to make sure it comes out “goo-free.” Serve to your family after dinner and welcome the compliments!

More on the Bourbon Theme…

We came across Salted Caramel: Where Sweet Meets Savory, and ate every kernel and crumb in the pouch of popcorn. If you’re bacon-crazed, try the Bacon Bourbon Caramel Corn variety. Find it at www.saltedcaramel.net.

