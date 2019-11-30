Organize Your Thanksgiving Leftovers?

If you have a large Turkey and a large family get together, we suggest you give as much away to them in disposable cartons as you are comfortable doing. This gives them leftovers for sandwiches and snacks too!

And don’t forget the sides! If you made too much food for your family to eat in a couple of days – realistically speaking – you should let your guest take some home as well. And yes that includes the left over mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, bread, stuffing, yams – the works!

If you don’t plan on dealing with organizing leftover storage immediately, make sure you cover the Turkey in aluminum foil and place in the frig to keep moist and fresh.

If you are going to use some of the leftovers for sandwiches, then cut the meat into sandwich size slices and wrap for storage in individual serving sizes – enough for one sandwich. And nothing says you can’t make those sandwiches now and just pop into a baggie – leave the condiments off and when someone wants a sandwich they only need to add the mustard, lettuce, and tomato for a wonderful snack!

Be sure to take the dressing out of the bird prior to storing – we suggest you line the inside of the Turkey with cheesecloth before stuffing. Then when the Turkey is ready, all you have to do is pull on the cheesecloth and ALL the dressing comes out! It’s super easy and makes sure your bird is safe for storage. If you are going to make leftover dinners with your meat and vegetables, divide the leftovers by the meal you will be making. For instance, if you are going to combine all the veggies and meat into a stew or casserole, determine how much you will need and package that amount together for storage in your refrigerator.

Don’t forget the bones will be great for a soup base! Pull all the meat off the bones and use the meat for the soup or other dishes.

Freeze, freeze, freeze! If you really don’t want the food to go to waste then package it up and freeze it. You can even make your own homemade “frozen dinners” with your leftovers! If you don’t have enough freezer-type containers, use paper plates and make sure they are wrapped securely to avoid freezer burn and waste.

Pop a label on your leftovers if you are going to use them for a specific dish so hungry folks won’t take from the wrong container!