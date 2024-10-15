Halloween Recipes: Deviled Eyeballs (Eggs) or Spider Eggs
Boo ha ha! Planning to throw a Halloween bash this year? If you need a spook-tacular Halloween Recipe to serve at your party, look no further. Try these devilish eggs – they look great and taste even better!
Creepy Eyeball Eggs!
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 2 Tbs. chopped pimentos
- Green olives
- 1 Tsp. Tabasco or any hot sauce you like
- 2 Tbs. Light or avocado mayonnaise
- 1 Tsp. Dijon mustard
- Pinch of salt and white pepper
- Dash of paprika (optional)
- Don’t like green olives? Try using black olives to create spider deviled eggs!
- Any other fun Halloween themed things you could use to dress them up
Directions
Hard-boil the eggs and cut them in half. Remove the yolks carefully and reserve in a bowl. Add the tabasco, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to the bowl of yolks.
Combine well and mash with a fork until it makes a smooth creamy paste.
Scoop into a piping bag (Tip for moms on a budget: I cut the tip off the bottom corner of a Ziploc bag and use that as a piping bag… works just the same!)
Place the mixture in the refrigerator for up to one hour to allow to set and come together a bit. Once you remove it from the fridge, pipe into the egg white halves and top with a sliced green olive with a pimento (Spanish olive) in it
Tada! They look just like creepy little eyeballs and are oh so tasty!!! Happy Halloween!