Halloween Recipes: Deviled Eyeballs (Eggs) or Spider Eggs
1 min read

Halloween Recipes: Deviled Eyeballs (Eggs) or Spider Eggs

Boo ha ha! Planning to throw a Halloween bash this year? If you need a spook-tacular Halloween Recipe to serve at your party, look no further. Try these devilish eggs – they look great and taste even better!

Creepy Eyeball Eggs!

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 2 Tbs. chopped pimentos
  • Green olives
  • 1 Tsp. Tabasco or any hot sauce you like
  • 2 Tbs. Light or avocado mayonnaise
  • 1 Tsp. Dijon mustard
  • Pinch of salt and white pepper
  • Dash of paprika (optional)
  • Don’t like green olives? Try using black olives to create spider deviled eggs!
  • Any other fun Halloween themed things you could use to dress them up

Directions

Hard-boil the eggs and cut them in half. Remove the yolks carefully and reserve in a bowl. Add the tabasco, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to the bowl of yolks.

Combine well and mash with a fork until it makes a smooth creamy paste.

Scoop into a piping bag (Tip for moms on a budget: I cut the tip off the bottom corner of a Ziploc bag and use that as a piping bag… works just the same!)

Place the mixture in the refrigerator for up to one hour to allow to set and come together a bit. Once you remove it from the fridge, pipe into the egg white halves and top with a sliced green olive with a pimento (Spanish olive) in it

Tada! They look just like creepy little eyeballs and are oh so tasty!!!  Happy Halloween!

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
As a Chef from the prestigious California Culinary Academy, the always-dynamic Chef Michelle Karam has always had a passion for great food and the generosity to share her recipes with others. As a busy mom, she understands that so many women are juggling careers, family & household, so she gladly reveals her secrets of the kitchen for fast, healthy meals that even the pickiest of eaters will love Michelle Karam is the featured chef on ehow.com where she has completed over 60 featured segments that teach and show how to make delicious meals and desserts with a no stress attitude! She also is featured on Targets Holiday Solutions 2010 & Pier 1 Imports.In addition to her many on-camera appearances, Michelle has guest hosts a radio show for the Santa Barbara News Press, which discusses local restaurants, reviews and recipes. To learn more about Michelle or see all of her shows and segments please go to www.dishesbymichelle.com