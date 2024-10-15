Halloween Recipes: Deviled Eyeballs (Eggs) or Spider Eggs

Boo ha ha! Planning to throw a Halloween bash this year? If you need a spook-tacular Halloween Recipe to serve at your party, look no further. Try these devilish eggs – they look great and taste even better!

Creepy Eyeball Eggs!

Ingredients

6 eggs

2 Tbs. chopped pimentos

Green olives

1 Tsp. Tabasco or any hot sauce you like

2 Tbs. Light or avocado mayonnaise

1 Tsp. Dijon mustard

Pinch of salt and white pepper

Dash of paprika (optional)

Don’t like green olives? Try using black olives to create spider deviled eggs!

Any other fun Halloween themed things you could use to dress them up

Directions

Hard-boil the eggs and cut them in half. Remove the yolks carefully and reserve in a bowl. Add the tabasco, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to the bowl of yolks.

Combine well and mash with a fork until it makes a smooth creamy paste.

Scoop into a piping bag (Tip for moms on a budget: I cut the tip off the bottom corner of a Ziploc bag and use that as a piping bag… works just the same!)

Place the mixture in the refrigerator for up to one hour to allow to set and come together a bit. Once you remove it from the fridge, pipe into the egg white halves and top with a sliced green olive with a pimento (Spanish olive) in it

Tada! They look just like creepy little eyeballs and are oh so tasty!!! Happy Halloween!