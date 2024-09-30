My Spooky Halloween Playlist

Check out on ModernMom’s spooky Halloween playlist!
1. Thriller – Michael Jackson
2. This is Halloween – The Nightmare Before Christmas
3. Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett
4. Witchy Woman – The Eagles
5. The Devil Inside – INXS
6. Highway to Hell – ACDC
7. Time Warp – The Rocky Horror Picture Show
8. Freaks Come Out at Night – Whodini
9. People Are Strange – The Doors
10. That Old Black Magic – Sammy Davis, Jr.
11. Jeepers Creepers – Louis Armstrong
12. Superstition – Stevie Wonder
13. I Put a Spell On You – Nina Simone
14. Do You Believe In Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful
15. Bat Out Of Hell – Meatloaf
16. Pet Semetary – Ramones
17. Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell
18. Witchcraft – Frank Sinatra
Happy Halloween!
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments