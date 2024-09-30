My Spooky Halloween Playlist

Check out on ModernMom’s spooky Halloween playlist!

1. Thriller – Michael Jackson

2. This is Halloween – The Nightmare Before Christmas

3. Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett

4. Witchy Woman – The Eagles

5. The Devil Inside – INXS

6. Highway to Hell – ACDC

7. Time Warp – The Rocky Horror Picture Show

8. Freaks Come Out at Night – Whodini

9. People Are Strange – The Doors

10. That Old Black Magic – Sammy Davis, Jr.

11. Jeepers Creepers – Louis Armstrong

12. Superstition – Stevie Wonder

13. I Put a Spell On You – Nina Simone

14. Do You Believe In Magic – The Lovin’ Spoonful

15. Bat Out Of Hell – Meatloaf

16. Pet Semetary – Ramones

17. Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

18. Witchcraft – Frank Sinatra

Happy Halloween!