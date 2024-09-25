We love to sass up old recipes and give them a modern look. These ooey gooey Chocolate Marshmallow Pretzel Bars are a new twist on a favorite cousin, the Rice Krispie Treat.

It’s the perfect treat to serve at your next housewarming, holiday get together, or really any event!

Ingredients

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter (unsalted is preferred)

6 cups mini marshmallows, separated (4 cups / 2 cups)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 (16 ounce) bag of pretzels = 6 cups crushed pretzels

4 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate, chopped, chocolate candies, or nuts or dried fruit chopped up (optional)

Directions

Spray a 13x9x2 baking pan with nonstick spray and set aside. Place 2 cups of pretzels in a food processor and pulse several times until small pieces are formed. Put the pretzels into a strainer to get rid of any “pretzel dust” or crumbs. Place the pretzel pieces into a medium bowl. Repeat two more times until you have 6 cups of pretzel pieces. Set aside.

In a large saucepan on medium heat, melt the butter and mini marshmallows. Add the chopped chocolate pieces to the mixture. Stir continuously with a wooden spoon until the marshmallows are melted. Add the vanilla and continue to stir until well combined.

Turn off the heat. Stir in the pretzel pieces. Just when the pretzels are coated add in the 2 remaining cups of mini marshmallows and mix to combine. Turn out the mixture into the prepared baking pan.

Set aside to cool 30 minutes (if you can!). Cut and serve.

Sugar Mommas’Tips: Once you have turned out the mixture into the baking dish you can spray your hands with nonstick release spray and pat down the mixture evenly. Or, if you don’t want to mess up your manicure, place each hand into a sandwich size plastic bag. Spray the plastic on one hand with the release spray and then rub your hands together. Pat the mixture evenly.

Old School, kid fun: Instead of a food processor, you can place the pretzels into a large resealable plastic baggie and pound them into pieces with a rolling pin, or other heavy book.

Sass it Up! Consider sprinkling the top of the baking dish with sea salt for a sweet/salty sensation. OR, if you don’t want a complete chocolate dunk, melt the chocolate in the microwave and use a pastry brush to slather just the top of the Gooey Pretzel Bars. Enjoy! I hope your family loves them as much as ours!