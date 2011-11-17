Ten Ways to Ward Off A Cold!

We’ve all experienced it – the stuffy nose, sore throat, exhausted feeling that has you reaching for the thermometer.

There’s nothing worse than getting bogged down with a bad cold, especially during the holiday season. So here are ten easy tips for fighting off winter colds:

1. Rest

Your body needs lots of it! That means instead of running all those errands, you get yourself in bed. You need to save your energy in order for your immune system to get rid of that cold.

2. Drink Plenty of Fluids

Your mother probably told you a hundred times and then some, to drink your fluids. And she’s right! It’s an important step that can help you rid yourself of congestion and keep you hydrated. Be sure to have a hot beverage or water nearby since you’ll need more than usual.

3. Try Honey

Honey not only tastes great, but it also helps to strengthen your immune system. Just add a teaspoon of honey in your tea or try a drink with honey already included, like Honeydrop Beverages Lemon Honey Ginger tea.

4. Use a Compress

Hot or cold compresses are miracle workers at relieving sinus pressure, plus they’re easy to make. All you need to do is microwave a damp towel for 50 seconds or borrow some frozen peas from the freezer and with you head leaning back, place the compress on your face.

5. Hot Shower

Just like with a hot compress, the hot steam from the shower will also relieve sinus pressure, making it much easier for you to breathe. You’ll also find that a hot shower will soothe any aches from your cold.

6. Make Sure to Blow Your Nose Correctly

Be careful when blowing your nose because if you blow too hard, all that pressure can rupture an eardrum. Hold one finger over one nostril and gently blow at the same time.

7. Wash Your Hands Often

You’ll want to be sure that you wash your hands before/after meals, after blowing your nose, after shaking hands, and any other contact you may make with people or animals. But when you do go to wash your hands, a great tip is to hum “happy birthday to you” twice to make sure you’re washing your hands for as long as necessary.

8. Replace Your Toothbrush

Usually, you’re supposed to replace your toothbrush every three months, but it’s safest to replace it monthly during cold and flu season. When you do get over the cold, be sure to replace it immediately after.

9.Stay Low Stress

As mentioned earlier, rest will help you overcome a cold faster. Included with resting, keep your stress levels low by doing things that are relaxing, like watching TV or sitting down with a great book.

10. Soak Up the Sun

The sun is a natural source of Vitamin D and when you have low levels of Vitamin D, your immune system has a more difficult time battling off your cold. If you cannot get a daily dose of sun, or if it’s too cold, try Vitamin D pills that can be picked up over-the-counter at your local pharmacy.

Do you have any natural remedies to help you fight your toughest colds? Share them in the comments section below!