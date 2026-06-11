The Disappearing Sibling Discount: Why College Is Getting Harder for Families With More Than One Student

For years, many parents believed there was at least one small comfort built into the college financial aid system: if you had more than one child in college at the same time, the aid formula would recognize that.

It made sense. One household income. Two tuition bills. Sometimes three.

But for many families, that assumed “sibling discount” is no longer something they can count on. As college costs continue to rise, parents with multiple children heading into higher education are discovering that overlapping college years can create a much bigger financial squeeze than they expected.

The reality is complicated. Some individual colleges still offer sibling grants, family discounts, or institutional adjustments. But the broader financial aid landscape has shifted. Families should no longer assume that having two children in college at the same time will automatically reduce their expected costs.

That change matters, especially for middle-income families who may earn too much to qualify for significant need-based aid but not nearly enough to comfortably pay multiple college bills.

What Happened to the “Sibling Discount”?

The phrase “sibling discount” can mean two different things.

First, there are school-specific sibling discounts. These are offered by some colleges when more than one child from the same family attends the same institution at the same time. These may be called sibling grants, family grants, or multiple-student discounts.

Second, there was the broader financial aid benefit families often received when more than one child was enrolled in college at the same time. Under the old federal financial aid formula, the number of family members in college could reduce the expected family contribution for each student.

That second version is the one that has changed in a major way.

The newer federal financial aid formula uses the Student Aid Index, or SAI. Under this system, the number of children a family has in college is no longer factored into federal need analysis the way it was before.

In plain parent language: the FAFSA no longer automatically gives families the same break for having multiple children in college at once.

That does not mean every family will lose aid. Some students may qualify for more federal help under other parts of the revised formula. Some colleges may still use their own institutional aid policies to consider sibling overlap. But families should not assume the old calculation still applies.

Some private colleges and universities also require the CSS Profile, a separate financial aid form used to award non-federal institutional aid. This is where things can get more nuanced. Even though the FAFSA formula no longer gives families the same automatic break for having multiple children in college, some CSS Profile schools may still consider sibling overlap when deciding how much of their own grant money to offer. That makes it especially important to ask each college how they treat families with more than one student enrolled at the same time.

Why This Hits Families So Hard

College planning often happens one child at a time.

You look at the first child’s dream school, compare aid offers, calculate the gap, and decide whether the family can make it work. Maybe it feels tight but possible.

Then the second child gets closer to graduation.

Suddenly, the real cost of the decision becomes clear. Two tuition bills. Two housing bills. Two sets of fees. Two meal plans. Two students needing books, transportation, technology, supplies, and spending money.

For families who planned around the idea that “financial aid will adjust when both kids are enrolled,” the new reality can be a shock.

This is especially difficult because college costs are not limited to tuition. The full cost of attendance can include:

tuition

mandatory fees

housing

meal plans

textbooks

laptops and technology

lab or studio supplies

health insurance

parking

travel

deposits

study abroad or internship costs

graduation fees

When those expenses stack across more than one student, even a family that has saved responsibly can feel overwhelmed.

School-Based Sibling Discounts Still Exist, But They Are Not Guaranteed

Some colleges do still offer sibling discounts or family grants. But these policies vary widely.

One school may offer a small annual grant for each sibling enrolled at the same time. Another may offer a percentage off tuition for a second or third sibling. Another may review sibling overlap only through a financial aid appeal. Many schools offer no formal sibling discount at all.

The rules can also be narrow.

A discount may apply only if both students attend the same college. It may apply only to full-time undergraduates. It may apply only to tuition, not housing or fees. It may not stack with other scholarships. It may disappear if one sibling graduates, transfers, drops below full-time status, or studies elsewhere.

That is why parents need to ask very specific questions before making a college decision.

Questions Parents Should Ask the Financial Aid Office

Do not wait until the bill arrives. Before your child commits to a school, contact the financial aid office and ask directly:

Do you offer a sibling discount, sibling grant, or family grant?

Does it apply only if siblings attend this same college?

Does it apply if siblings attend different colleges?

Does it apply to tuition only, or to the full cost of attendance?

Is it automatic, or do we need to apply?

Can it be combined with merit scholarships?

Can it be combined with need-based aid?

Is it renewable every year?

Are there GPA, enrollment, or residency requirements?

What happens if one sibling graduates or transfers?

Will the college consider multiple children in college through an institutional aid review?

The last question is especially important. Even if there is no official sibling discount, some colleges may still have discretion to review the family’s full financial picture.

Ask for a Financial Aid Review

If the aid offer does not reflect your family’s reality, ask for a review.

This may be called a financial aid appeal, professional judgment review, special circumstances review, or reconsideration request.

Families may request a review because of:

multiple children in college

job loss

reduced income

medical expenses

divorce or separation

death of a parent

caregiving responsibilities

one-time income that does not reflect normal earnings

major changes in household expenses

Be clear, polite, and organized. Explain the situation and provide documentation if requested.

For example, a parent might write:

“Our family will have two dependent children enrolled full-time in college for the upcoming academic year. The FAFSA calculation does not appear to reflect the financial pressure of supporting both students at the same time. We are asking whether the university can review our circumstances for any additional institutional aid.”

The school may say no. But asking is not inappropriate. It is part of advocating for a realistic financial plan.

Look Beyond the First-Year Aid Package

Another trap families fall into is focusing only on the first-year award.

A college may look affordable in year one because of a strong scholarship package. But what happens in year two, three, and four? What happens when a younger sibling starts college? What happens if housing increases? What happens if a merit scholarship requires a GPA your student struggles to maintain?

Parents should ask:

Is this scholarship renewable for four years?

What GPA is required to keep it?

Can the amount change?

Are grants reduced if outside scholarships are awarded?

How much do tuition and housing usually increase each year?

Are there scholarships for continuing students?

Are there departmental scholarships after the first year?

Can students become resident assistants to reduce housing costs?

Are there paid research, work-study, or campus employment opportunities?

The goal is to understand the four-year cost, not just the first-year offer.

Build a Family-Wide College Cost Plan

When more than one child is heading toward college, families need to plan across all students, not one at a time.

Create a simple spreadsheet with each child listed by year. Include:

expected high school graduation year

expected college years

overlap years

estimated tuition

estimated housing

meal plan costs

fees

books and supplies

transportation

scholarships and grants

expected loans

parent contribution

student contribution

This does not have to be perfect. It just has to show an approximate full picture.

A school that is barely affordable for the first child may become impossible once the second child enrolls. On the other hand, a school with strong renewable merit aid may be more manageable than a cheaper-looking option with fewer grants.

The number that matters most is not the sticker price. It is the net price after grants and scholarships.

Overlooked Aid Families Should Check

Because families can no longer rely on the old sibling-based FAFSA break, they need to be more aggressive about finding other sources of aid.

Check for:

institutional grants

merit scholarships

departmental scholarships

alumni scholarships

state grants

local community scholarships

employer tuition benefits

union scholarships

professional association scholarships

faith-based or community organization scholarships

scholarships for continuing students

transfer scholarships

first-generation student grants

military family benefits

campus jobs and work-study opportunities

Smaller awards still matter. A $750 local scholarship may cover books. A $1,500 departmental award may cover fees. A resident assistant position may reduce housing costs. Those savings become more important when a family is supporting more than one student.

Be Careful About Borrowing for the First Child

This is one of the hardest conversations for parents.

It is natural to want to do everything possible for the first child heading to college. But borrowing heavily for one student can limit what the family can do for younger siblings.

Before taking on Parent PLUS loans, private loans, or home equity debt, look at the full family timeline.

Ask:

What will we owe when the next child starts college?

Can we afford this payment while also helping another student?

Are we preserving options for younger siblings?

Will this affect retirement security?

Is the student taking on a manageable amount of debt?

Is there a lower-cost path to the same goal?

A college decision should not be made in isolation. It has to work for the whole family.

Lower-Cost Paths Are Worth Considering

For some families, the answer may not be finding one perfect scholarship. It may be rethinking the path.

That could mean:

starting at community college and transferring

choosing an in-state public university

commuting from home

selecting a college with stronger guaranteed merit aid

applying to schools where the student is more likely to receive scholarships

comparing housing requirements

avoiding schools with expensive mandatory meal plans

considering co-op programs or paid internships

taking summer courses at a lower-cost institution

graduating in fewer than four years where realistic

None of these choices mean a student is settling. They are financial strategy choices. For families with multiple children, smart planning can protect everyone’s options.

What Parents Should Do Before Saying Yes

Before accepting a college offer, families should slow down and confirm the numbers.

Use this checklist:

Confirm the full cost of attendance.

Ask what aid is renewable.

Check GPA requirements for scholarships.

Ask about tuition and housing increases.

Ask about sibling discounts or family grants.

Ask whether the school considers siblings at other colleges.

Ask whether institutional aid can be reviewed.

Compare loan amounts carefully.

Confirm housing and meal plan requirements.

Ask about scholarships after freshman year.

Calculate overlap years for all children.

Discuss the family budget honestly with your student.

It may feel uncomfortable to talk about limits, but students need clarity. It is much better to discuss affordability before committing than to discover later that the plan is not sustainable.

The Bottom Line

The sibling discount many families counted on has changed.

Some colleges still offer family grants or sibling discounts, and some may still consider multiple children in college when awarding institutional aid. But the federal financial aid formula no longer automatically treats sibling overlap the way many parents expected.

That means families need to be more proactive.

Ask direct questions. Appeal when the numbers do not reflect your reality. Compare net prices, not sticker prices. Look for aid beyond the first-year award. And make college decisions based on the whole family’s financial picture, not just one acceptance letter.

Having more than one child in college at the same time can be exciting. It can also be financially exhausting.

Parents are not wrong to ask for help, clarity, or a second look. In this new landscape, those questions are not just reasonable. They are necessary.