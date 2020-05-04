It’s almost Cinco De Mayo so we have tacos on the brain! But since these grilled veggie tacos are healthy, you don’t need a holiday as an excuse to eat them! And let me know tell you, even non vegetarians LOVE these. You can also go a little crazy and mix up what veggies you include. Sweet potatoes would be really yummy and add some nice color…

Veggie Tacos

Ingredients:

3 large portobello mushroom caps, sliced (remove stems)

Asparagus (Enough for at least one per taco)

One cup chopped green beans (2 inches)

One large bell pepper (experiment with colors!) sliced

Jalapeños (optional kick)

1 T olive oil

salt and pepper to tast

1 large ripe avocado

Limes

8 corn tortillas

Directions:

Place the cut veggies (except the avocado) into a medium mixing bowl with the oil, salt and pepper.

Cook for 10-15 minutes in a skillet over medium heat until browned.

Heat the tortillas by putting a single tortilla in a hot pan for 10-20 seconds a side. Or, invest in one of my new favorite cooking tools, The Nuni Tortilla Toaster. You can heat/toast 6 tortillas in 60 seconds! Now everyone can eat tacos at the same time without the tortillas getting cold! LOVE. Assemble tacos by placing 2-3 slices of mushroom, 1 asparagus, 2-3 slices of bell pepper, 3-4 beans (or whatever other combo of veggies you use).

Add two slices of avocado, squeeze a little lime juice and ENJOY!

