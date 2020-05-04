It’s almost Cinco De Mayo so we have tacos on the brain! But since these grilled veggie tacos are healthy, you don’t need a holiday as an excuse to eat them! And let me know tell you, even non vegetarians LOVE these. You can also go a little crazy and mix up what veggies you include. Sweet potatoes would be really yummy and add some nice color…
Veggie Tacos
Ingredients:
- 3 large portobello mushroom caps, sliced (remove stems)
- Asparagus (Enough for at least one per taco)
- One cup chopped green beans (2 inches)
- One large bell pepper (experiment with colors!) sliced
- Jalapeños (optional kick)
- 1 T olive oil
- salt and pepper to tast
- 1 large ripe avocado
- Limes
- 8 corn tortillas
Directions:
- Place the cut veggies (except the avocado) into a medium mixing bowl with the oil, salt and pepper.
- Cook for 10-15 minutes in a skillet over medium heat until browned.
- Heat the tortillas by putting a single tortilla in a hot pan for 10-20 seconds a side. Or, invest in one of my new favorite cooking tools, The Nuni Tortilla Toaster. You can heat/toast 6 tortillas in 60 seconds! Now everyone can eat tacos at the same time without the tortillas getting cold! LOVE.
- Assemble tacos by placing 2-3 slices of mushroom, 1 asparagus, 2-3 slices of bell pepper, 3-4 beans (or whatever other combo of veggies you use).
- Add two slices of avocado, squeeze a little lime juice and ENJOY!
