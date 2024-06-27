Amazon Must-Haves For Your July 4th Celebrations

As July 4th approaches, it’s time to start planning your Independence Day festivities! Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, enjoying a day at the beach, or watching fireworks with friends and family, having the right items can make your celebration even more memorable. Here are some must-have items from Amazon that will ensure your July 4th celebration is a hit.

We’ve put together a HUGE list of our favorite must have items here (because they wouldn’t all fit in this post, ha!) —> 60 4th of July Party Must Haves

Here is a sneak peak at some of our favorites from our list. Let us know what your must have staples for your patriotic celebrations are!

1. Sun Protection and Bug Control

Stay protected from the sun with Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray. This water-resistant, oxybenzone-free sunscreen is perfect for all-day outdoor activities.

Keep pesky mosquitoes, fleas, and ants at bay with the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Outdoor Fogger. It’s essential for a comfortable outdoor gathering.

2. Comfort and Relaxation

This oversized, heavy-duty padded outdoor chair is perfect for lounging in comfort. It features a cup holder, storage, and a cooler bag, and can support up to 450 lbs.

Add a touch of relaxation to your celebration with this hammock chair. It includes two seat cushions and a removable steel spreader bar with anti-slip rings, ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

3. Fun and Games

Bring some excitement to your gathering with the giant version of Jenga. It’s a fun game that everyone can enjoy.

Perfect for the backyard, beach, or park, this disc toss game is great for friendly competition and active fun.

4. Food and Drink Essentials

Keep your drinks and snacks cold all day long with the YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler. Its durable design and easy portability make it a must-have.

This 20-piece deluxe grill set includes everything you need for a successful barbecue, from spatulas to tongs, all in a handy aluminum carrying case.

No July 4th celebration is complete without a classic barbecue. The Weber Original Kettle Grill is perfect for grilling burgers, hot dogs, and more.

5. Patriotic Party Supplies

Serve your snacks in style with these patriotic serving trays. They are perfect for adding a festive touch to your party.

These star-shaped bowls are great for dips, snacks, and adding a patriotic flair to your table setting.

Serve up your favorite desserts in these disposable patriotic ice cream cups. They’re perfect for hot or cold foods.

6. Festive Accessories and Treats

Light up the night with these red, blue, and white glow stick bracelets. They’re great for both kids and adults.

Show your patriotic spirit with these American flag rubber wristbands. They make great party favors and accessories.

These USA flag-colored lollipops in cherry, vanilla, and blue raspberry flavors are a sweet treat for your guests.

These individually wrapped rainbow lollipops are perfect for adding a splash of color and sweetness to your celebration.

7. Refreshing Beverages

Stay hydrated with Waterloo Sparkling Water in Summer Berry flavor. It’s a refreshing and healthy drink option with zero calories and zero sugar.

8. Entertaining the Kids

Keep the kids entertained with these mini bubble wands. They’re a fun and festive activity for Independence Day.

These inflatable beach balls are perfect for pool parties and outdoor fun. They come in a pack of 12, so there’s plenty for everyone.

9. Serving and Storage

These red, white, and blue plastic plates are perfect for serving your holiday feast. They come with matching silverware for a complete set.

Keep your salads and drinks cool with this inflatable serving bar. It’s perfect for outdoor parties and easy to set up.

With these must-have items from Amazon, your July 4th celebration will be a memorable and enjoyable event for everyone. Happy Fourth of July!