Amazon Must-Haves For Your July 4th Celebrations

As July 4th approaches, it’s time to start planning your Independence Day festivities! Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, enjoying a day at the beach, or watching fireworks with friends and family, having the right items can make your celebration even more memorable. Here are some must-have items from Amazon that will ensure your July 4th celebration is a hit.
We’ve put together a HUGE list of our favorite must have items here (because they wouldn’t all fit in this post, ha!) —> 60 4th of July Party Must Haves
Here is a sneak peak at some of our favorites from our list. Let us know what your must have staples for your patriotic celebrations are!
@fernandmaplepartystyle Want to reconnect with your neighbors this year? Let me help you create an epic and affordable patriotic block party! All my supplies from @Oriental Trading Company what’s your favorite 4th of July tradition? #4thofjuly #patrioticparty #4thofjulyparty #blockparty #neighborhoodparty #diypartydecor #ballooninstallation #balloongarla ♬ Party In The U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus
1. Sun Protection and Bug Control
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray Twin Pack
Stay protected from the sun with Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray. This water-resistant, oxybenzone-free sunscreen is perfect for all-day outdoor activities.
Cutter Backyard Bug Control Outdoor Fogger (2 Pack)
Keep pesky mosquitoes, fleas, and ants at bay with the Cutter Backyard Bug Control Outdoor Fogger. It’s essential for a comfortable outdoor gathering.
2. Comfort and Relaxation
LET’S CAMP Folding Camping Chair
This oversized, heavy-duty padded outdoor chair is perfect for lounging in comfort. It features a cup holder, storage, and a cooler bag, and can support up to 450 lbs.
Y- Stop Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing Chair
Add a touch of relaxation to your celebration with this hammock chair. It includes two seat cushions and a removable steel spreader bar with anti-slip rings, ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.
3. Fun and Games
Jenga GIANT – Stacks to Over 5 feet
Bring some excitement to your gathering with the giant version of Jenga. It’s a fun game that everyone can enjoy.
Kan Jam Original Disc Toss Game
Perfect for the backyard, beach, or park, this disc toss game is great for friendly competition and active fun.
@debtrette hosting this Fourth of July? Here are some ideas to entertain your family, friends, neighbors, etc! 🇺🇸 +make strawberry lemonade sangria +use a table top fire pit to roast marshmallows +make a patriot centerpiece using the viral amazon flower vase +watermelon, blueberry, feta salad makes a yummy side dish! +use a drink floatie to display drinks! #fourthofjuly #happyfourth #summer #partyideas #partyinspiration #partyinspo #summerparty #backyardparty #entertaining #partyideas #hostingtips #amazonfinds #amazonhome #amazonfavorites #ltkhome ♬ hospital beach – Cottonwood Firing Squad
4. Food and Drink Essentials
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
Keep your drinks and snacks cold all day long with the YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler. Its durable design and easy portability make it a must-have.
Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Set
This 20-piece deluxe grill set includes everything you need for a successful barbecue, from spatulas to tongs, all in a handy aluminum carrying case.
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
No July 4th celebration is complete without a classic barbecue. The Weber Original Kettle Grill is perfect for grilling burgers, hot dogs, and more.
@kristinnicolemiller_ 4th of july party ideas from amazon🇺🇸Find all of these in my Amazon under “4th of july” & our outfits in my LTK!! These are all affordable ideas for any 4th of july celebration❤️🤍💙 @Mallory Lee Richardson and i loved putting these ideas together! #4thofjuly #4thofjulyparty #redwhiteandblue #kidssnackidea #dessertideas #partyideas #fourthofjuly #4thofjulyoutfit #hostingideas #partydecor #partybackdrop #amazonmusthaves ♬ original sound – Kristin | mom of 2
5. Patriotic Party Supplies
AnapoliZ 4th of July Serving Trays
Serve your snacks in style with these patriotic serving trays. They are perfect for adding a festive touch to your party.
4 PC Set of Red & Blue Star Bowls
These star-shaped bowls are great for dips, snacks, and adding a patriotic flair to your table setting.
48 Packs 9 oz 4th of July Party Paper Ice Cream Cups
Serve up your favorite desserts in these disposable patriotic ice cream cups. They’re perfect for hot or cold foods.
6. Festive Accessories and Treats
Windy City Novelties 4th of July Glow Stick Bracelet
Light up the night with these red, blue, and white glow stick bracelets. They’re great for both kids and adults.
Lewtemi USA Silicone Bracelets
Show your patriotic spirit with these American flag rubber wristbands. They make great party favors and accessories.
Patriotic Lollipops
These USA flag-colored lollipops in cherry, vanilla, and blue raspberry flavors are a sweet treat for your guests.
Twisty Lollipop, Rainbow Lollipops
These individually wrapped rainbow lollipops are perfect for adding a splash of color and sweetness to your celebration.
7. Refreshing Beverages
Waterloo Sparkling Water, Summer Berry
Stay hydrated with Waterloo Sparkling Water in Summer Berry flavor. It’s a refreshing and healthy drink option with zero calories and zero sugar.
8. Entertaining the Kids
32Pcs 4th of July Mini Bubble Wands
Keep the kids entertained with these mini bubble wands. They’re a fun and festive activity for Independence Day.
ArtCreativity 12″ Patriotic Beach Balls
These inflatable beach balls are perfect for pool parties and outdoor fun. They come in a pack of 12, so there’s plenty for everyone.
9. Serving and Storage
LIYH 180pcs 4th of July Plastic Plates
These red, white, and blue plastic plates are perfect for serving your holiday feast. They come with matching silverware for a complete set.
Patriotic Inflatable Serving Bar Ice Buffet Cooler
Keep your salads and drinks cool with this inflatable serving bar. It’s perfect for outdoor parties and easy to set up.
With these must-have items from Amazon, your July 4th celebration will be a memorable and enjoyable event for everyone. Happy Fourth of July!