Six Ways To Celebrate Major Events And Socially Distance

In this time of social distancing and self-isolation, it’s more important than ever to stay in touch with family and friends and celebrate the happy things in life. Here are some suggestions for virtually celebrating Mother’s Day, birthdays, and graduation!

Mother’s Day Crafts

While you might not be able to make it out to your nearest “paint and sip” place right now, you can still get crafty at home with a paint-by-numbers kit from Amazon. Send one to mom, order one for yourself, and then pick a time to meet online and paint together. If painting isn’t your thing, choose another craft – Crochet? Cross-stitch? – and use the quiet time to catch up with your mom.

Spa Day

Set a time for some self-care in self-isolation! Spas and nail salons might be closed, but there’s no reason why you can’t make a mani-pedi date with a loved one you haven’t seen in a while. Send your mom a collection of spa supplies so you can both pamper yourselves for Mother’s Day or slap on a face mask and FaceTime your bestie!

Zoom Birthday

If your kiddo had plans for a big celebration this year, you could still host a party virtually! Some local magicians, musicians, and zoos will pop into your Zoom party to entertain the online attendees. You can also check with parents to see if you can drop off goodie bags, treats, or crafts to have kids eat and complete together during the party!

Drive-by Birthdays

While stay-at-home orders insist on no large gatherings, you can still make a birthday (or another special day) festive by organizing a drive-by birthday bash. Decorate the yard, pick a day and time, and invite friends and family to decorate their cars and slow-roll past the house to shout out their birthday wishes. (Win-win: You’ve managed to celebrate a socially distant birthday and allowed the “guests” to get out of the house!)

Graduation Parade

Your star student might not be able to walk across the stage this year, but they can still show off their school spirit! Work with school families to coordinate a graduation parade – decorate cars, blast music, and celebrate the end of another school year with a parade around town and through the school parking lot.

Video Bedtime Stories

Send some children’s books to grandparents, relatives, and close friends and ask them to record themselves reading. Once they send the videos to you, your little ones will have a collection of guest reader videos for bedtime, and they’ll get to see the people that they love and miss!