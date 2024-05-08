There’s a few short days left before we celebrate mom! Some of you may already have it all together, planned, wrapped and tagged (we love you for that). But, for those of you who have a bazillion balls that you are juggling and you just have not had the chance to grab that perfect gift for mom – its okay! We’ve got you covered. Take a peek at our last minute gift picks for mom!

You can see our entire list of our most loved gifts for mom here in our Amazon store front. We’ve also listed a few of our favorites below for you to browse! And yes, they are all Amazon Prime gifts for those of us who need that SUPER fast shipping! 😂🤣

Number One on our list – Flowers. Yep, you can have flowers delivered straight from Amazon. And unlike any other company delivering flowers to doorsteps, the Benchmark Bouquets Store is the grower, the designer and the distributor. Behind every bouquet is a Benchmark Bouquets farmer, their story, their life’s work. Visit the Benchmark Bouquets Store for all of their options.

Number Two on our list – Eternal Flowers + a Necklace. Can’t decide between flowers and jewelry? Why not do both. Long-Lasting Roses: Made of premium fresh roses with a unique preservation process, these preserved roses box last for 1 to 3 years. It has a total of 2 roses that are carefully and manually assembled for a personal touch. The preserved roses are displayed in an exquisite box with a hidden drawer, designed to bring a surprise to your loved one. Each gift set comes with a necklace and a card.

Number Three on our list – Cloud Slippers. These SUPER comfy cloud slippers have gone viral, and for good reason! They have ultra rebound soles to make you feel like you are stepping on a cloud. The lightweight material is more comfortable than rubber slippers / sandals. And bonus, they don’t leave your feet feeling all sweaty and gross. They have a ton of color options so you can find the perfect pair for mom!

Number Four on our list – Wireless Hand Massager. We know how hard mom works her fingers to the bone. Give her the gift of relaxation! Comfier Electric Hand massagers are specially designed to adopt compression to pamper every part of your hand and work on the fingers and knuckles to ensure total relaxation. The massager helps soothe any knots and effectively relieve carpal tunnel and ease finger stress.

Number Five on our list – Kendra Scott Ari Heart Adjustable Length Pendant. Because you can never go wrong with any piece of Kendra Scott jewelry. Feminine and classic with an asymmetrical design, the Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz is our new obsession. Layer it or let it shine on its own – either way you’ll be hearing “Where’d you get that?” every time you wear this pendant necklace out.

Number Six on our list – Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine. This should have potentially been number one, honestly. Because if your mom is anything like us – we need our coffee to become human. And this espresso machine is amazing. The Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine brews 4 single-serve cup sizes all with the touch of a button. Each machine includes a complimentary welcome set with a range of Nespresso Vertuo capsules with unique aroma profiles. Nespresso Coffee and Espresso machine by Breville makes use of dual size single-serve capsules for brewing either coffee or espresso with consistent flavor at the touch of a button. Nespresso Vertuo uses large capsule for coffee and small for espresso and has patented Centrifusion extraction technology reads barcode on the rim of compatible single-serve capsules and automatically sets brewing parameters. The Vertuo machine brews five cup sizes: 1.35 oz Espresso, 2.7 oz Double Espresso, 5.0 oz Gran Lungo, and 7.7 oz Coffee. Additional features include an adjustable tray, 40 oz. water reservoir, machine will automatically eject capsules after brewing; holds up to 17 use capsules. Heat up time of only 15-20 seconds and energy-saving automatic shutoff after 9 minutes of inactivity. Bundled with Nespresso’s Aeroccino3, provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes with one touch. It froths all types of milk in a few seconds, without noise or vibration. Each machine includes a complimentary welcome set with a range of Nespresso Vertuo capsules with unique aroma profiles.

Number Severn on our list – Eau de Perfume. Perfume as a gift may seem as cliché as they come, but it truly is a timeless classic gift. Absolu is a floral and fruity fragrance with a musk note. The amazing vibrancy of yuzu immediately stands out between coloured and juicy pomegranate seeds creating an unusual freshness, pure and natural. The heart is enriched with inviting and velvety accents of raspberry, accented by the elegance of peony along with refined notes of magnolia and lotus flowers. Then a trail evokes an intense and voluptuous sensuality, with precious vegetal amber, deep acajou wood, bright and vibrant musk.

Number Eight on our list – Women’s Gisele PJ Set. We know you already have plans to make mom breakfast (and coffee) in bed, so why not give her something super comfy to relax in all day! A blend of buttery soft and cool to the touch 95% modal jersey, made with high quality fabric that won’t crease or shrink and will hug your body even after extended wear, all in a matching shirt and pant set with contrasting piping for a timeless classic look!

Number Nine on our list – Bath Bombs. I mean, this is a given. Are you seeing a theme here? Coffee, PJ’s and Bath Bombs? It is time to spoil mom! These Arnica Bubble Bath Bombs Infused With Lavender & Bergamot will have mom relaxed and enjoying her special day in no time. Turn moms bath into a luxurious spa with these specially formulated bath bombs to nourish and soften dry skin.

Number Ten on our list – Candles. Yep, you guessed it. You need a candle to put by the bath for moms special day. Again with the relaxing moms day theme! This Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Thank You, Mom – Scents of Bergamot, Lavender, Sage, along with the coffee, slippers, bath bombs and PJs, will really have mom feeling like she is the most special person in the world! Whether it is to say thank you to your mom for being there, for all the support and love, or anything in between, our Thank You Mom candle is the ideal way to give your token of appreciation.

The ultimate Last Minute Gift? A Gift card. We know, we know. It seems really impersonal. But really, it isn’t! Take it from one mom to another person shopping for mom. Sometimes, it is just as amazing to get a gift card to go pick out whatever I want. And we know that the majority of moms, if they get cash in hand, it is going to be spent on someone else or on something they “need” versus something they actually want. Getting them a gift card doesn’t change that – but at least MAYBE they might spend it on themselves! You can grab an Amazon gift card, Starbucks gift card, Bath & Body Works, etc… you get where we are going with this!

We hope that we have inspired you last minute shoppers with some fun gift ideas for mom this year. However, remember that celebrating mom is the most important part of the day. What moms really want is peace and quiet, to be pampered and taken care of, to spend time with their loved ones without distraction or chaos. What moms really want, you already have! The gifts are just a nice, extra, token of appreciation and love for that special mom in your life.