Easy and Delicious Family Meals from Costco

Inspired by: https://www.reddit.com/r/Costco/comments/1dowp8r/favorite_conveniencequick_meal/

As busy families, finding convenient, nutritious, and budget-friendly meal options can be a lifesaver. One of the best resources for this is Costco, which offers a variety of pre-made meals and versatile ingredients. Here are some tried-and-true favorites from the Costco community on Reddit, gathered from real family experiences.

(No Costco where you are? You can do the same thing with Sam’s and Walmart, too!)

1. Chicken Street Tacos Kit

A consistent favorite among Costco shoppers is the Chicken Street Tacos kit. This kit includes everything you need for a quick and tasty meal, perfect for busy weeknights. One user shared, “The Chicken Street Tacos kit is our favorite. We usually get two per trip (every 3-4 weeks)”. These kits are not only convenient but also customizable with your favorite toppings.

Costco Street Tacos Recipe

If you don’t have a Costco near you, don’t despair! You can easily make copycat Costco street tacos with premade ingredients. Here is your shopping list:

Crider Chunk Chicken in Chipotle Sauce (or plain chicken cooked in the oven with taco seasoning and a little chicken stock)

Small Corn Tortillas (6 inches/15 cm)

Kirkland Signature Salsa

Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema

Mexican Shredded Cheese

Lime Wedges

Cabbage Coleslaw Mix

To assemble the street tacos, simply heat the chicken and tortillas as directed above. Then fill each tortilla with the chicken, salsa, crema, cheese, and cabbage slaw. Serve with a squeeze of fresh lime juice.

2. Rotisserie Chicken

The rotisserie chicken from Costco is legendary for its flavor and versatility. Many families use it as a base for multiple meals. For example, one user suggests, “Take the rotisserie chicken and make flautas, the quickest Mexican dish you can make.” Another creative option is shredding the chicken and adding it to salads, soups, or sandwiches.

3. Frozen Meals

Costco’s selection of frozen meals is vast and includes options like lasagna, ramen bowls, and more. These meals are great for stocking up your freezer and having a quick go-to option.

4. Premade Entrees

For those nights when you need something quick yet delicious, Costco’s premade entrees, like the meatloaf and mashed potatoes, are a hit.

5. Chicken Salad and Croissants

An easy lunch idea is Costco’s chicken salad paired with their fresh croissants. To add variety, you can freeze the croissants and enjoy this meal over an extended period.

6. Cheese Tortellini

The cheese tortellini is another convenient and versatile meal option. “The cheese tortellini with a butter/parmesan sauce is a favorite. Super fast and easy to make”. You can also add veggies or a protein like chicken to make it a more substantial meal.

Tips for Making the Most of Your Costco Haul

1. Batch Cooking: Consider batch cooking and freezing portions for future meals. This method works well with items like meatloaf, lasagna, and even rotisserie chicken.

2. Freezing Tips: Many bread and pastry items from Costco freeze well. One user shared that freezing croissants and reheating them keeps them fresh and delicious.

3. Pairing with Fresh Produce: Enhance premade meals with fresh salads or steamed vegetables. This not only adds nutritional value but also keeps meals interesting.

4. Utilize the Slow Cooker: For meals like meatballs and marinara or soups, the slow cooker can be a great tool. It allows you to prepare meals in the morning and have them ready by dinner time with minimal effort.

Costco offers an array of options that can simplify meal planning for busy families. By combining their convenient products with a few fresh ingredients and a bit of creativity, you can enjoy delicious and nutritious meals with minimal hassle.

By incorporating these tips and ideas, your family can enjoy a variety of delicious and easy meals from Costco, making your busy days a bit more manageable.