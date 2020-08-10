Help! My House Is Overrun By Baby Gear

The truth is, babies don’t actually need all that much. If you think about the work of a baby — eat, sleep, poop, repeat — the items required to accomplish those tasks are pretty minimal. So, where does all the excess stuff that fills the homes of new parents come from? Most of the items we acquire in the first year of parenthood are designed for our own comfort, convenience, and, well – SLEEP! Which, by the way, is totally fine! Postpartum healing and survival are key, but the reality of all the “stuff” sure sneaks up on you. It doesn’t help that baby is always changing, as are the items he or she is actively using, fitting into, and enjoying.

So how do you avoid what seems to be the inevitable cry for help that hits parents around the one year mark? Here are a few practical tips to help keep baby clutter to a minimum and keep your home feeling like adults live there, too.

Phase 1: Registering and/or shopping for baby

Avoid crowdsourced lists – these lists breed overbuying. If you use multiple moms’ lists, you will end up so deep in products that you won’t even know what to do with them.

– invest in the items you will use long term like furniture, mattress, and stroller. You can keep other items, like toys, to a minimum — baby will most likely prefer to play with your pots and pans anyway. Don’t overcommit – registering or baby and completing your initial shopping shouldn’t result in multiples of anything. Your goal should be to acquire a sampling of things and double down once you know what you like and what works for your baby. Trying to be “prepared” with three of every type of swaddle, blanket, and all the different seats will only make you well-stocked in the clutter category later on.

Phase 2: When the items begin to overflow

Donate – there are many causes that accept baby gear and even some brands with programs to help parents pass along items in exchange for a discount. Ergobaby’s Everlove program is a great example, and they support Baby2Baby, a national organization that accepts baby products.

“I bought way too much stuff as a first-time mom and am really trying to avoid it the second time around” is something I hear endlessly from parents. Until we stop passing along these “must-have” lists to our friends and start accumulating baby gear more thoughtfully, we will only keep perpetuating the dreaded overflow of baby stuff everywhere. The best thing an expectant mama can do is think about her personal needs and spaces, right here, right now, and buy accordingly!